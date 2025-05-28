Recommended reading

Nvidia's rumored gaming laptop APU just spotted in new leak — what we know

It could arrive later this year

Nvidia RTX laptop
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The gigantic Computex convention just ended, but some things were missing from the overstuffed event, including Nvidia's first-ever consumer-grade laptop CPU.

Nvidia showcased a lot at Computex 2025, including an RTX-powered AI avatar and several RTX 5060 laptops and desktops.

MSI even showcased the MS-C931, which features the Nvidia GB10 ARM 'superchip', but that is meant for AI applications and not for everyday use. Unfortunately, we didn't see the rumored gaming laptop APU.

Instead, our first look is coming from the YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, who highlighted the APU in a recent video.

Nvidia Gaming CPU Leak, AMD Zen 7 AM6, RX 9060 XT 16GB, RTX 5060 | Level1Techs | Broken Silicon 311 - YouTube Nvidia Gaming CPU Leak, AMD Zen 7 AM6, RX 9060 XT 16GB, RTX 5060 | Level1Techs | Broken Silicon 311 - YouTube
Watch On

In the video (around 40 minutes), Moore's Law shows an image of the new APU that is purportedly an engineering sample of the new silicon, attached to at least eight memory modules.

The sample hints at an AMD Strix Halo-esque configuration with an onboard iGPU and a TDP of 80 to 120 watts.

Likely, Nvidia's APU will be on an ARM device with a CPU allegedly developed by MediaTek.

Alleged Nvidia APU engineering sample

(Image credit: Moore's Law is Dead)

This type of integrated build is likely to be the future of gaming laptops. We can see how well it works with the AMD APU in the Asus ROG Flow Z13. There, we see that dedicated graphics have been ditched in favor of an integrated powerhouse in the Ryzen AI Max 390.

Beyond powerful graphics, having it all integrated and quick access to LPDDR means that laptops utilizing this silicon will be more battery efficient, something gaming laptops have lacked until now. Plus, it builds toward a stronger handheld gaming experience as more handheld gaming PCs are likely to feature this kind of architecture.

For another hint, the Nintendo Switch 2, which launches next week on June 5, features a custom Nvidia Tegra chip that has already shown how DLSS can extract higher performance out of games.

According to the Moore's Law source, the Nvidia APU is expected to launch either late this year or in early 2026, which aligns with previous rumors that suggested we would see this new APU in 2025.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.

