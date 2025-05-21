Intel demos Panther Lake CPUs at Computex 2025 — here's everything to know

The computing conference Computex 2025 is showcasing the future of PCs in Taipei this week with massive announcements from Nvidia, AMD and more.

Intel is among them, and one of the bigger reveals from Team Blue this week was live demos of the upcoming Panther Lake Core Ultra 300 CPUs for laptops.

Our colleagues at Tom's Hardware got to put some eyeballs on the Panther Lake-powered systems while at Computex, and their Intel demos sound promising.

According to them, Intel showcased real-time tests of a Panther Lake CPU as it rendered or powered AI applications. They showed that the "silicon is healthy and on-track for retail availability in early 2026."

The processors were using Cougar Cove P-cores (performance cores) and Darkmont E-cores (efficiency cores) which are being built on Intel's 18A node process, which should deliver better performance than earlier editions.

The new laptop CPUs were described as blend of Intel's power-efficient Lunar Lake chips and the Arrow Lake-H performance CPUs. That sounds like it could be good news for future handheld gaming PCs like the MSI Claw 8 AI+, though we expect to see Panther Lake primarily in laptops.

Intel has also previously teased a "next-gen built-in iGPU" which could also be a major performance booster, but it has not elaborated on that teaser at Computex so far.

Intel has faced severe challenges in the last couple of years, so Panther Lake needs to be a quality chip to right the boat for the struggling chip maker. Especially as companies like AMD are impressing with its Ryzen Z2 Extreme processors, which we saw in a MSI Claw A8 at Computex.

That said, right now Intel has the advantage in battery life efficiency with its Lunar Lake chips and it appears that Panther Lake is on track to keep that lead while providing better performance.