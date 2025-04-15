Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 GPUs revealed: price, pre-orders and everything you need to know
Starting at $299
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs have arrived, and they aim to deliver double the frame rates in the latest PC games at a new affordable price.
Following the launch of RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards, Nvidia has pulled the rug on its latest set of Blackwell GPUs for desktops and laptops, with the RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 primed for DLSS 4.
That means you can expect 100+ frames per second (fps) and lower latency at 1440p max settings in games like Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, Hogwarts Legacy and more.
As recent leaks suggested, the RTX 5060 Ti comes in two flavors: 16GB and 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. The base RTX 5060 comes with 8GB GDDR7.
What's more, prices start at $299 for the RTX 5060 and $379/£349 for the RTX 5060 Ti, with pre-orders set to kick off on April 16. Let's dive into what you need to know about the new lineup of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs.
RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060: Specs
|Row 0 - Cell 0
RTX 5060 Ti
RTX 5060
Price
$379/£349 (8GB) / $429/£399 (16GB)
$299
Release date
April 16
May
Video memory
8GB GDDR7 / 16GB GDDR7
8GB GDDR7
RT Cores
72 TFLOPS
58 TFLOPS
Tensor Cores
759 AI TOPS
614 AI TOPS
Shader Cores
24 TFLOPS
19 TFLOPS
DisplayPort
2.1b
2.1b
RTX 5060 Ti: What you need to know
The RTX 5060 Ti is set to be the GPU to keep your eyes on, as much like the RTX 4060 Ti, it comes with either 8GB or 16GB of GDDR7 video memory — with the latter expected to offer beefy performance for the price.
Speaking of, the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB will be priced from $379, while the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB will cost $429. Both models will be available to pre-order starting from April 16 (here's hoping there's way more in stock compared to its siblings).
According to Nvidia, the RTX 5060 Ti offers more than double the frame rates over an RTX 3060 Ti at 1440p max setting (with full ray tracing) with DLSS 4, along with low latency thanks to Nvidia Reflex 2.
Here's a quick look at the claimed frame rates in major PC games, according to Nvidia:
PC Game
RTX 5060 Ti
RTX 4060 Ti
RTX 3060 Ti
Hogwarts Legacy
171 fps
87 fps
34 fps
Black Myth: Wukong
102 fps
46 fps
18 fps
Cyberpunk 2077
108 fps
52 fps
25 fps
Note that these are the frame rates at 1440p resolution at max settings, and powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU. Of course, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation plays a big part, which is now available in over 100 PC games.
There are clearly big gains here, especially considering both models' costs. As mentioned on why I now think the RTX 5060 Ti is worth getting, DLSS 4 makes the most sense here, as it offers improved gaming performance in popular PC titles thanks to Nvidia's AI features for a much more affordable price than, say, a $1,999+ RTX 5090.
For now, we'll wait and see how well the RTX 5060 Ti performs compared to its predecessor and RTX 50-series siblings once we get our hands on it.
RTX 5060: What you need to know
Now onto Nvidia's entry-level model: the RTX 5060. This GPU is expected to excel at 1080p resolution PC gaming, with maxed-out settings expected to offer 100+ fps.
The RTX 5060 is priced at $299, with pre-orders and shipments expected in May. This model comes with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, similar to the previous RTX 4060.
According to Nvidia, you can expect to play the latest games that support DLSS 4 at max settings and get smooth frame rates that are all above 100 fps, and even over 200 fps in some cases. Here's a taste of its performance according to Nvidia's testings:
PC Game
RTX 5060
Hogwarts Legacy
234 fps
Black Myth: Wukong
130 fps
Cyberpunk 2077
148 fps
Alan Wake 2
114 fps
Avowed
220 fps
Marvel Rivals
330 fps
These results were achieved using an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, and for 1080p gaming (especially for competitive multiplayer titles), these are compelling frame rates.
There's much more to learn about this GPU, and we're sure to see more in the lead up to its official launch in May, so stay tuned.
RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs
Yes, RTX 5060 gaming laptops are on their way, too. Although, it doesn't appear (for now) that RTX 5060 Ti laptop graphics cards are landing soon.
RTX 5060-equipped gaming laptops will be available starting in May, with prices from $1,099. Multiple laptops will feature the GPU, including the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Alienware 16 Area-51, Razer Blade 16, HP Omen 16, Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and more.
Key details Nvidia highlights are 144 fps at ultra settings in the latest PC games and 8K video editing. As per Nvidia's results, the RTX 5060 laptop GPU can offer more than double the frame rates and lower latency, especially when compared to an RTX 3060.
PC Game
RTX 5060
RTX 4060
RTX 3060
Cyberpunk 2077
146 fps
60 fps
21 fps
This is using an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU at 1080p max settings. There are more games getting a major boost, including Hogwarts Legacy at 229 fps, Black Myth: Wukong at 128 fps and Marvel Rivals at 323 fps.
Will the price be right for these gaming laptops? Only time will tell once we put them through our testing.
For a look at the rest of the RTX 50-series family, check out our RTX 5090 gaming laptop benchmarks and the difference between an RTX 5070 Ti vs. RTX 5070.
Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game
