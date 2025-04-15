Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 GPUs revealed: price, pre-orders and everything you need to know

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs have arrived, and they aim to deliver double the frame rates in the latest PC games at a new affordable price.

Following the launch of RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards, Nvidia has pulled the rug on its latest set of Blackwell GPUs for desktops and laptops, with the RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 primed for DLSS 4.

That means you can expect 100+ frames per second (fps) and lower latency at 1440p max settings in games like Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, Hogwarts Legacy and more.

As recent leaks suggested, the RTX 5060 Ti comes in two flavors: 16GB and 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. The base RTX 5060 comes with 8GB GDDR7.

What's more, prices start at $299 for the RTX 5060 and $379/£349 for the RTX 5060 Ti, with pre-orders set to kick off on April 16. Let's dive into what you need to know about the new lineup of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs.

RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 Price $379/£349 (8GB) / $429/£399 (16GB) $299 Release date April 16 May Video memory 8GB GDDR7 / 16GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR7 RT Cores 72 TFLOPS 58 TFLOPS Tensor Cores 759 AI TOPS 614 AI TOPS Shader Cores 24 TFLOPS 19 TFLOPS DisplayPort 2.1b 2.1b

RTX 5060 Ti: What you need to know

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The RTX 5060 Ti is set to be the GPU to keep your eyes on, as much like the RTX 4060 Ti, it comes with either 8GB or 16GB of GDDR7 video memory — with the latter expected to offer beefy performance for the price.

Speaking of, the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB will be priced from $379, while the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB will cost $429. Both models will be available to pre-order starting from April 16 (here's hoping there's way more in stock compared to its siblings).

According to Nvidia, the RTX 5060 Ti offers more than double the frame rates over an RTX 3060 Ti at 1440p max setting (with full ray tracing) with DLSS 4, along with low latency thanks to Nvidia Reflex 2.

Here's a quick look at the claimed frame rates in major PC games, according to Nvidia:

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 5060 Frame Rates Comparison (1440p) PC Game RTX 5060 Ti RTX 4060 Ti RTX 3060 Ti Hogwarts Legacy 171 fps 87 fps 34 fps Black Myth: Wukong 102 fps 46 fps 18 fps Cyberpunk 2077 108 fps 52 fps 25 fps

Note that these are the frame rates at 1440p resolution at max settings, and powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU. Of course, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation plays a big part, which is now available in over 100 PC games.

There are clearly big gains here, especially considering both models' costs. As mentioned on why I now think the RTX 5060 Ti is worth getting, DLSS 4 makes the most sense here, as it offers improved gaming performance in popular PC titles thanks to Nvidia's AI features for a much more affordable price than, say, a $1,999+ RTX 5090.

For now, we'll wait and see how well the RTX 5060 Ti performs compared to its predecessor and RTX 50-series siblings once we get our hands on it.

RTX 5060: What you need to know

Now onto Nvidia's entry-level model: the RTX 5060. This GPU is expected to excel at 1080p resolution PC gaming, with maxed-out settings expected to offer 100+ fps.

The RTX 5060 is priced at $299, with pre-orders and shipments expected in May. This model comes with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, similar to the previous RTX 4060.

According to Nvidia, you can expect to play the latest games that support DLSS 4 at max settings and get smooth frame rates that are all above 100 fps, and even over 200 fps in some cases. Here's a taste of its performance according to Nvidia's testings:

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 5060 Frame Rates (1080p) PC Game RTX 5060 Hogwarts Legacy 234 fps Black Myth: Wukong 130 fps Cyberpunk 2077 148 fps Alan Wake 2 114 fps Avowed 220 fps Marvel Rivals 330 fps

These results were achieved using an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, and for 1080p gaming (especially for competitive multiplayer titles), these are compelling frame rates.

There's much more to learn about this GPU, and we're sure to see more in the lead up to its official launch in May, so stay tuned.

RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Yes, RTX 5060 gaming laptops are on their way, too. Although, it doesn't appear (for now) that RTX 5060 Ti laptop graphics cards are landing soon.

RTX 5060-equipped gaming laptops will be available starting in May, with prices from $1,099. Multiple laptops will feature the GPU, including the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Alienware 16 Area-51, Razer Blade 16, HP Omen 16, Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and more.

Key details Nvidia highlights are 144 fps at ultra settings in the latest PC games and 8K video editing. As per Nvidia's results, the RTX 5060 laptop GPU can offer more than double the frame rates and lower latency, especially when compared to an RTX 3060.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 5060 Laptop GPU Frame Rates Comparison (1080p) PC Game RTX 5060 RTX 4060 RTX 3060 Cyberpunk 2077 146 fps 60 fps 21 fps

This is using an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU at 1080p max settings. There are more games getting a major boost, including Hogwarts Legacy at 229 fps, Black Myth: Wukong at 128 fps and Marvel Rivals at 323 fps.

Will the price be right for these gaming laptops? Only time will tell once we put them through our testing.

