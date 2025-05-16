Acer launches 2 new tablets at Computex 2025 to take on the iPad — meet the Iconia V11 and V12

Acer has launched two new Android-based Iconia tablets at Computex 2025 with an eye towards capturing budget-conscious customers on the lookout for a new Android tablet.

The Iconia V11 and V12 arrive running Android 15 powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor backed by up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

Judging from the European pricing (U.S. and U.K. prices haven't been revealed yet) of €289 for the V12 and €229 for the V11, we're looking at sub-$300 mid-tier devices vying for a spot on the best cheap tablets list.

So, what do you get for the money? Acer is packing these devices with 11- and 12-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio screens with up to a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both tablets feature an aluminum chassis and while the V12 weighs in at 595g (1.3 pounds), the V11 is quite a bit lighter at 500g (1.1 pounds).

Both devices come with an iPad-style magnetic folio case that doubles up as a kickstand with three different viewing angles. Acer also has an accompanying stylus it's selling separately. You only get one color option, and it's an eye-pleasing "mist green".

There's 256GB of built-in storage in each tablet with the option to expand that up to 1TB via microSD.

Acer quotes a 10-hour battery life from the integrated 8,000mAh batteries — but that's obviously something we'll have to test independently once we get our hands on these tablets.

Camera-wise, you're looking at an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front one for video calls. Again, we'll have to test these out in the hand to determine if the quality is any good.

USB fast charging is on offer and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 round out the connectivity options. Acer has a 4G LTE version of the Iconia V11 for anyone who wants to include a cellular connection.

How do they stack up?

We won't know exactly how good these devices are until we've got them into the Tom's Guide testing labs for a full review. But it's safe to say competition to offer the best cheap tablets is fierce right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 can be had for under $200 at Amazon right now thanks to a 13% discount. For Android users, this is a solid entry-level option with a 10.4-inch 2,000 x 1,200 display and a Snapdragon 662 processor inside along with 3GB of RAM.

Of course, for those with a little bit more to spend, there's the 11-inch iPad (10th generation) which is hovering at $321 at Amazon at time of writing due to an 8% discount. That's the best overall cheap tablet you can buy right now and a tough opponent for Acer to match.

The Iconia tablets are far from the only products Acer is unleashing at Computex this year. Tom's Guide will be reporting from the show floor all week so make sure you check back for the latest news as it happens.