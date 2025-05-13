What to expect at Computex 2025: Asus ROG Ally 2, AI in overdrive and Nvidia's huge silicon shakeup

If there was ever a reason to get excited about the future of computing, Computex would be it. Unlike at CES where companies have a tendency to show off concepts that are years away from becoming a reality, Computex is all about devices and gadgets you’ll soon be able to try out for yourself.

This year, Computex 2025 is running from Tuesday, May 20 to Friday, May 23, and from what we're hearing, it's going to be massive. We're in for a flurry of new product announcements from AI-powered laptops, monitors and peripherals to new CPUs and graphics cards.

Fortunately, we will be on the ground in Taipei, Taiwan to bring you all the announcements as they happen. On top of that, we’ll also be going hands-on with the latest devices to give you an inside look at what kind of gadgets will hopefully be hitting store shelves over the next 12 months.

So, what will the biggest announcements be? Well, we're seeing a story of three parts start to play out:

Next generation Windows gaming handhelds taking center stage

AI kicks into overdrive

A huge silicon shakeup that is set to make huge waves in the CPU market (courtesy of Nvidia)

Before I get into all of our plans (live coverage of all the keynotes, all the biggest breaking news and hands-on impressions of everything announced), let's take a beat and talk to you about the key trends and rumored products we'll be keeping a close eye on.

AI will dominate again

(Image credit: Future)

Last year at Computex, we saw one AI PC after another and a few even ended up on our list of the best AI laptops. Now that both hardware and software makers have shown us the benefits of having an NPU alongside a CPU and GPU, we’re likely going to see a lot more desktops and laptops at this year’s show touting their AI capabilities.

For instance, MSI is set to unveil its own desktop AI supercomputer at Computex 2025. The EdgeXpert MS-C931 is built on Nvidia’s DGX spark platform and, according to a press release put out by the Taiwanese PC maker, it will deliver 1,000 TOPS or Trillions of Operations Per Second.

While this will be used mainly by AI developers and researchers across a variety of industries, if last year is anything to go by, we’ll likely see AI making its way into even more gadgets, just like at CES back in January.

Another device that’s on our radar is Palit’s AI concept PC, Pandora. With Nvidia’s Jetson Orin NX Super under the hood and a design similar to some of the best mini PCs, this powerful little PC is designed with generative AI applications and edge computing in mind. One thing that sets it apart is that Palit designed Pandora with DIY in mind, and thanks to its removable base and side panels, it will be easily expandable for a variety of use cases and workflows.

While we didn’t get a chance to see it in person ourselves at CES, we’ll definitely be testing this one at Computex 2025.

Battle of the PC gaming handhelds

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Asus ROG Ally X dominated the airwaves at last year's show. Likewise, the Zotac Zone came out of nowhere and thoroughly impressed us.

For 2025, there are already rumblings and even leaked pics of the next-generation ROG Ally 2 with a standard PC version in white and an Xbox-branded version in black. It could also sport AMD’s more powerful Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor if the rumors we’ve seen so far turn out to be true.



Not to be outdone by Asus, MSI could also have a new handheld at Computex 2025 according to a new leak. This new device that briefly appeared on the company’s site with the name Claw 7 A2HM could drop in both Intel and AMD flavors!

Even if this doesn’t turn out to be true, we’ll definitely get a chance to see and go hands-on with MSI’s new black and white Claw 8 AI+, which carries the Polar Tempest moniker.

Along with these and likely a ton more PC gaming handhelds, chances are there will be plenty of new controllers and peripherals like mice and keyboards to check out at Computex 2025.

The CPU wars reach boiling point

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Computex is the perfect time for chipmakers to reveal their next CPU. For instance, last year, we saw AMD unveil its next-gen Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors based on its new Zen 5 architecture along with its Ryzen AI 300 series mobile processors while Intel shared key details about its Lunar Lake mobile architecture and provided key updates on its Arrow Lake desktop CPUs.

This year’s show is already shaping up to be something similar, but a few more chipmakers are joining the fray.

For starters, Nvidia and MediaTek are rumored to reveal an all-new ARM-based laptop chip. Based on the rumors we’ve heard so far, this partnership will bring a smaller GB10 Blackwell chip to laptops that will also feature a Grace ARM CPU for its own powerful, custom system-on-chip (SoC). Apparently, the desktop version of this new chip will be called N1X, while the laptop version will be N1.

Qualcomm may also be ready to show off its rumored next-gen ARM-based processor, the Snapdragon X2. From what we know so far, the X2 is rumored to feature up to 18 Oryon V3 CPU cores, which is a big step up from the previous generation’s 12 cores. Besides better battery life in the best laptops, this new chip will likely feature advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, and these could even run on-device.

We're also predicting Intel to make another big chip-related announcement at Computex 2025 regarding its new Panther Lake CPU, which was shown to the public for the first time in Germany back in March at Embedded World 2025.

This new CPU will be the chipmaker’s first to utilize its advanced 18A process node – vastly improving performance and power efficiency.

GPUs for the rest of us

(Image credit: Future)

The reveal of Nvidia’s new RTX 50 series graphics cards was one of the highlights at CES back in January. Now, at Computex 2025, we’re going to see some more budget-friendly yet still next-gen GPUs from Nvidia, AMD and even Intel.

Scheduled for release just before Computex 2025 kicks off, Nvidia will finally be launching its new RTX 5060 graphics cards. While not nearly as powerful as the recently released RTX 5060 Ti, these new GPUs will provide a more affordable upgrade for those still using older graphics cards in their gaming PCs.

However, the RTX 5060 will be limited to just 8GB of VRAM, at a time when 16GB is becoming the bare minimum for a lot of more demanding titles.

Not to be outdone by its biggest rival in the graphics card industry, AMD will also be showcasing some more affordable GPUs in the form of the Radeon 9060XT. The company was originally set to launch its new graphics card before Nvidia revealed the RTX 5060, but now it looks like the 9060XT will debut during AMD’s Computex keynote.

One thing that sets this new AMD GPU apart though, is that it will come in two variants: an 8GB one and a 16GB one.

Instead of less memory, Intel appears to be going the opposite route with its upcoming Intel Arc Pro graphics cards. They’re rumored to come equipped with a massive 24GB of VRAM, though we’re still not sure if they’ll be intended for workstations or consumers looking to build a powerful gaming PC for slightly cheaper.

Sim racing guns for pole position

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing that really surprised us at Computex last year was just how many sim racing rigs we saw and were able to try out on the show floor. Given that sim racing continues to gain in popularity, while being a great way to put the best gaming PCs to the test, we’re expecting to see even more of them this year.

We could see new sim racing equipment from the likes of Asetek, Fantec and more, catering to both the most premium home racing setups and some gear for more affordable mid-range setups, too.

One trend that has caught our eye has been new tech for better immersion while out on the virtual track. For instance, a number of new wind generators give you the feeling of wind blowing through your hair as you shift gears, though we could see other immersive tech like haptic feedback suits and VR headsets specifically designed for SIM racing.

There are also likely going to be a host of new sim rig setups and bucket seats on display and for us to check out on the show floor of Computex 2025.

Wi-Fi 7 inches closer to mainstream

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The momentum of the next generation of wireless connectivity continues to grow and just like at CES earlier this year, Wi-Fi 7 is set to make its way into even more devices at Computex 2025. With faster speeds thanks to the inclusion of the 6GHz band and more bandwidth overall, why not?

From new laptops, desktops and mini PCs to handhelds, Wi-Fi 7 is likely going to play a big role at this year’s show. For instance, last year, Asus showed off a few of the best gaming routers with support for the new wireless standard and we also saw Acer debut a new mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 7 support.



This year, I expect to see even more routers and client devices with Wi-Fi 7, especially now that hardware makers are releasing less expensive, dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers. It’s still too early for Wi-Fi 8, but Wi-Fi 7 will definitely show up in a big way throughout the show at Computex 2025.