Microsoft Build 2025 LIVE: AI, Windows 11 and Surface news as it happens

Microsoft Build 2025 is nigh, and I'm going to be there this week covering it live in Seattle.

This could be a big deal because Build is the company's annual conference for developers, and I expect AI to be the star of the show.

Between Microsoft bringing DeepSeek R1 models to Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs and Microsoft 365 Copilot debuting new research tools for work. it's clear AI remains a key priority for the company's software and services. Factor in the fact that Windows 10 will hit end-of-life this October and I think there's a very good chance AI in Windows 11 will dominate the conversation around Build.

There's also a chance I may also be among the first in the world to go hands-on with new hardware from Microsoft, as the company unveiled new smaller, cheaper Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices earlier this month.

I'm hoping that's not the end of the story, either, as I'd love to see the company unveil a sequel to 2023's Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2.

But we'll have to wait and see if there's any more hardware surprises in store for us during the main event: Microsoft's Build 2025 keynote kicks off 12PM ET/9AM PT Monday, May 19!

Microsoft Build 2025 | Satya Nadella Opening Keynote - YouTube Watch On

You can stream the keynote live via Microsoft's YouTube channel (embedded above) or just follow along with our liveblog as we report all the most interesting details as they happen.