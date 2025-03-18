Nvidia GTC 2025 live — Jensen Huang on what's next in AI, robotics and accelerated computing
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to reveal what's next in AI
Nvidia GTC 2025 is here, and the company is set to unveil a bunch of different AI innovations for next-gen computing and hardware — and we're here to keep you up to date on it all.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is kicking off the AI conference with a special keynote, which will give us a taste of what's next in "agentic AI, robotics, accelerated computing, and more."
We've played around with Nvidia's AI NPC prototypes (and had a blast), and we're sure to see the next steps in what Nvidia has to offer in computing and beyond at GTC 2025.
The keynote is taking place on Tuesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT, and it's expected to last around two hours. In case you miss anything, we'll be here to cover the latest.
How to watch Nvidia GTC 2025
You can follow along with the Nvidia GTC keynote from CEO Jensen Huang below.
Nvidia GTC 2025: Latest updates
What we found out at CES 2025
As is typical for Nvidia, the company had a busy show at CES 2025. Like today, it had a big keynote. However, the company was more focused on hardware at CES, announcing the Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. We tested the RTX 50 GPUs in-depth and were impressed with what we saw.
The company also partnered with Toyota, the NVIDIA Cosmos platform, AI foundation models for RTX PCs and, of course, NVIDIA Project DIGITS.
“GeForce enabled AI to reach the masses, and now AI is coming home to GeForce,” Huang said at CES.
We will learn more about Nvidia's AI push at 1 p.m. ET today when the keynote kicks off.
What Nvidia might announce
This is primarily a developer-focused event, so many announcements and news will target them. However, it still affects you, as the developers will use agentic AI (AI that can do work for you autonomously) and robotics to bring apps and products to the rest of us.
Even if you've never written a line of code, something at this keynote should excite you.
Not only could the AI and robotics announcements eventually find their way into consumer-facing products, but the company could have some surprises to go along with the presentation.
How to watch Nvidia's event
Nvidia is preparing its big event for our viewing pleasure. The company will hit the stage on Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT. We don't have an end time, so be prepared to hang out for a while if you're going to watch.
And if watching the keynote doesn't sound like how you want to spend your afternoon, follow along with our live blog.
Regarding how to watch, you can head to Nvidia's YouTube channel or aim your gaze slightly up, as we've embedded the stream right here.
It seriously is that easy. After all, Nvidia wants you to watch its event, so it's in the company's best interest to make watching as painless as possible.
The company's YouTube description sounds exciting: "Watch NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s GTC keynote to catch all the announcements on AI advances that are shaping our future."
Prepare for next-level AI
Welcome! Nvidia GTC 2025 is kicking off with Jensen Huang spilling the beans on what we can expect the future of AI to look like, and we know it will cover everything from robotics to accelerated computing.
Since the launch of the RTX 50-series earlier this year, we got a look at how AI is changing next-gen gaming, with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation offering a boost in frame rates for supported PC games.
Nvidia is known to have cool tricks and surprises up its sleeve, so we're sure Huang will have plenty to talk about in the upcoming keynote.
