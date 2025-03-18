Nvidia GTC 2025 live — Jensen Huang on what's next in AI, robotics and accelerated computing

Nvidia GTC 2025 is here, and the company is set to unveil a bunch of different AI innovations for next-gen computing and hardware — and we're here to keep you up to date on it all.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is kicking off the AI conference with a special keynote, which will give us a taste of what's next in "agentic AI, robotics, accelerated computing, and more."

We've played around with Nvidia's AI NPC prototypes (and had a blast), and we're sure to see the next steps in what Nvidia has to offer in computing and beyond at GTC 2025.

The keynote is taking place on Tuesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT, and it's expected to last around two hours. In case you miss anything, we'll be here to cover the latest.

How to watch Nvidia GTC 2025

You can follow along with the Nvidia GTC keynote from CEO Jensen Huang below.