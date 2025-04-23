AMD tipped to launch the Radeon RX 9060 XT soon — here's when it might debut

The flagship AMD Radeon 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs have been available for just about a month — and we're tracking their stock if you're looking to upgrade. However, for those looking to save even more, we're still waiting for the mid-range or entry-level versions.

According to a new rumor from the Chinese forum Board Channels (spotted by Videocardz), we could see the mid-range Radeon RX 9060 XT in mid-May.

The 9060 XT GPU, based on the Navi 44 processor (the higher tiers use the Navi 48), had previously been rumored to launch in June following an reveal announcement during Computex in May.

Allegedly, AMD will now release the Radeon RX 9060 XT on May 18, the day before Computex kicks off. It appears this information may be based on machine translations of the forum, so it could be pointing to a May 18 announcement followed by the previously mentioned June launch.

Reportedly, the 9060 XT should come in two versions with either 8GB of 16GB configurations coupled with 2,048 Stream processors. It should be about as fast as the 9070 and 9070 XT though with smaller 128-bit memory bus and about half the memory bandwidth.

Plus the AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE

The rumor post also briefly talks about the Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card. It claims that the 9070 GRE won't release until Q4 of this year, which puts the launch somewhere between October and December.

That said, apparently, this GPU is meant to be exclusive to China to start, so it's not clear when or if it will make it's way to the rest of the world.

The GRE is based on a Navi 48 XL procesor and comes in a 12GB version with a slower memory speed than the other GPUs at 18 Gbps according to Videocardz.

No price was leaked for either the Radeon RX 9060 XT or the Radeon RX 9070 GRE. Though AMD appears to be trying to directly compete with Nvidia's RTX-50 series, so hopefully the price is a bit more budget friendly.

