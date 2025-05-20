Google I/O 2025 live — Gemini AI, Android XR glasses and all the big news as it happens
Google's annual conference goes all in on AI
The Google I/O 2025 keynote this year figures to be light on Android, but heavy on AI. Google already dispensed with its Android news last week — highlighted by the redesigned Material 3 Expressive interface — at an Android Show live stream, presumably to make more room to focus on artificial intelligence.
And there's a lot of AI to focus on. Besides Google's Gemini AI model and any updated capabilities that are in the works there, we have a whole host of AI-fueled efforts like Project Astra or the Imagen and Veo generation tools that Google is looking to update. Beyond AI, there's the possibility of Google revealing more information about its Android XR platform — including rumored demos of smart glasses that run on that software.
All told, it should be an information-packed keynote, as Google welcomes an army of developers to its annual conference. And we're on the ground in Mountain View, Calif., to bring you all the details, including all the demos and hands-on opportunities that Google I/O 2025 has to offer.
It all gets started today (May 20) with an opening keynote that we'll be covering here. Read on for ongoing Google I/O 2025 coverage, including last-minute rumors and analysis leading up to Google's big event.
Google I/O 2025: What to expect
Here's a quick summary of what Google's likely to talk about during the Google I/O keynote.
- Android XR update, with possible previews of headsets and glasses
- Gemini update, with a closer look at the Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O Edition) update released ahead of Google I/O
- Update on Project Astra, which combines visual recognition and voice commands
- New updates to the Imagen and Veo image- and video-generation tools
Google I/O 2025: How to watch
The Google I/O keynote gets started at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on Tuesday. You can watch from the Google I/O website or from a YouTube live stream that we've embedded here.
In addition to the regular keynote, a developer keynote follows at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST that will also stream on the I/O website. This figures to be a deeper dive into the main topics from the first keynote, plus more developer-centric news.
Looking ahead to I/O
Earlier I posted a Google I/O preview, which covers in a little more depth some of the things we're likely to see during the keynote. But I also wrote about the show's heavy focus on AI this year — at least, from all outward signs — and why that's leaving me a little wary.
It's not Google's fault, really. But given the industry-wide obsession with AI as of late — and the very high hype-to-tangible-benefit ratio — I find myself somewhat numb to the promises of what AI can do for me. That especially true after the features that have worked their way to me may impress in some cases, but they haven't really impacted my day to day use of technology in any significant way.
I don't need to see a breakthrough in that regard at Google I/O. But I am hoping Google spends more time explaining the potential benefits of the technology it's showing off instead of just focusing on the wow factor.
Dropping hints
Having a deep think... pic.twitter.com/oZPH2jAWyVMay 20, 2025
On Monday evening, Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X to tease out the Google I/O keynote that's a few hours away. The picture features Pichai standing on the stage of the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View — the setting for the keynote — along with Demis Hassabis, CEO at Google DeepMind.
In case the AI heavy implications of that image weren't enough for you, Pichai added a none-too-subtle message — "Having a deep think." If it hadn't been before, it's very clear that AI is very much on the mind of Google executives heading into I/O.
Gemini's reach is growing
One thing we already know headed into Google I/O — Gemini is going to find its way onto a lot more devices than just your phone.
That was a focus of last week's Android Show, where Google executives outlined plans to bring the Gemini assistant to devices like smartwatches, TVs, cars and headsets.
That last product is particularly relevant if, as expected, Android XR becomes a focus at this year's I/O. The way google sees it, its AI can create a more personalized, immersive experience if paired with headsets and glasses running on Android XR. The example cited by Google revolves around vacation planning — while wearing an Android XR device, you can ask Gemini for help researching a trip, and the results of that search from photos to hotel details to potential experiences can float up before you.
There's no telling if we'll see a demo like that in action at I/O, but I'd certainly count on Google expanding about the use of Gemini on devices other than smartphones.