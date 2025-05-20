Google I/O 2025 live — Gemini AI, Android XR glasses and all the big news as it happens

The Google I/O 2025 keynote this year figures to be light on Android, but heavy on AI. Google already dispensed with its Android news last week — highlighted by the redesigned Material 3 Expressive interface — at an Android Show live stream, presumably to make more room to focus on artificial intelligence.

And there's a lot of AI to focus on. Besides Google's Gemini AI model and any updated capabilities that are in the works there, we have a whole host of AI-fueled efforts like Project Astra or the Imagen and Veo generation tools that Google is looking to update. Beyond AI, there's the possibility of Google revealing more information about its Android XR platform — including rumored demos of smart glasses that run on that software.

All told, it should be an information-packed keynote, as Google welcomes an army of developers to its annual conference. And we're on the ground in Mountain View, Calif., to bring you all the details, including all the demos and hands-on opportunities that Google I/O 2025 has to offer.

It all gets started today (May 20) with an opening keynote that we'll be covering here. Read on for ongoing Google I/O 2025 coverage, including last-minute rumors and analysis leading up to Google's big event.

Google I/O 2025: What to expect

Here's a quick summary of what Google's likely to talk about during the Google I/O keynote.

Android XR update, with possible previews of headsets and glasses

Gemini update, with a closer look at the Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O Edition) update released ahead of Google I/O

Update on Project Astra, which combines visual recognition and voice commands

New updates to the Imagen and Veo image- and video-generation tools

Google I/O 2025: How to watch

The Google I/O keynote gets started at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on Tuesday. You can watch from the Google I/O website or from a YouTube live stream that we've embedded here.

Google I/O '25 Keynote - YouTube Watch On

In addition to the regular keynote, a developer keynote follows at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST that will also stream on the I/O website. This figures to be a deeper dive into the main topics from the first keynote, plus more developer-centric news.