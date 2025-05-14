Nvidia's RTX 5050 is real? Gaming laptop listings show off new GPU with shocking price tag

Nvidia's RTX 5060 is set to launch just in time for Computex 2025, but there may be another GPU in the cards, as leaked gaming laptop listings have shown RTX 5050 graphics cards.

The first laptops with an RTX 5050 laptop GPU have popped up at UK retailer Laptops Direct, including in a Lenovo Legion 5 and a Lenovo LOQ 15. According to the listings, the RTX 5050 will arrive with 8GB of video memory, just like the upcoming RTX 5060 and the lower-end RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB VRAM.

There have been rumblings of Nvidia's lower-end GPU since Nvidia's announcement of its latest RTX 50-series cards back in January at CES, as an RTX 5050 laptop GPU was spotted in an LG Gram 2025. Now, more laptops have appeared, and it's looking likely they may be announced alongside the launch of the RTX 5060 this May.

(Image credit: Laptops Direct)

While the listings only show the amount of video memory the RTX 5050 laptops GPU is expected to have, credible leaker momomo_us on X spotted that it will come with GDDR7 memory. This means it will match the rest of the RTX 50-series lineup with the same graphics memory, although previous rumors showed the GPU having GDDR6 — like the RTX 40-series.

Originally, the listings were available to purchase, but this option has now been taken down at the retailer. However, the Lenovo Legion 5 is still shown, with other specs including an Intel Core i7 13650HX, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SDD and even Wi-Fi 7.

It seems Nvidia still has another graphics card up its sleeve, but we'll have to wait and see when the RTX 5050 gets an official announcement, and whether there will be a desktop version. If the listings are accurate, however, these entry-level gaming laptops won't come cheap.

What's up with those prices?

(Image credit: Laptops Direct / VideoCardz)

We've known that anything with an RTX 50-series come with a sky-high price tag, as with the Asus ROG Strix Scar ($4,499) and HP Omen Max 16 ($4,299) — both fitted with an RTX 5090. What's worse, Nvidia GPUs are looking to get a 10% price hike.

With the RTX 5050-equipped Lenovo gaming laptops shown, it appears these will come with a higher-than-expected price, too. While prices are currently taken down, VideoCardz was able to get prices for the notebooks. The Lenovo Legion 5 comes in at £1,349 (around $1,800), while the Lenovo LOQ 15 is priced at £1,149 (around $1,530).

To put that into perspective, gaming laptops with an RTX 5060 are set to priced from $1,099 / £1,099. Already, RTX 5050 gaming laptops are coming with pretty shocking price tags.

These could just be placeholder prices, seeing as the RTX 5050 laptop GPU is yet to be officially announced, but if these are the prices to expect, then it may seem worth grabbing a gaming laptop with something higher. Even this MSI Katana 17 with an RTX 5070 is priced at $1,299.