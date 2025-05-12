Recommended reading

Nvidia just tipped to launch its own laptop CPU at Computex 2025 — this could be a game-changer

Computex 2025 is coming up fast, but there's now word that Nvidia and MediaTek are rumored to reveal an all-new Arm-based laptop chip — and it could be great news for PC gaming.

A new report from German tech site ComputerBase (via PC Gamer) claims that Nvidia and MediaTek are gearing up to announce a Windows on Arm chip at Computex 2025, with the partnership bringing a smaller GB10 Blackwell chip to laptops.

We've seen the GB10 Superchip in Nvidia's announced Project DIGITS AI supercomputer (now known as DGX Spark) for desktops, but now a version may be coming as an Arm-based laptop chip. According to the report, it's set to be revealed in May, with reason to believe it will be announced during keynotes from MediaTek and Nvidia during the Taipei-based tech expo.

Since GB10 combines a Blackwell GPU with a Grace Arm CPU to make a custom system-on-chip (SoC), we can expect these new chips to leverage RTX 50-series power. However, of course, we can expect this new Arm-based chip to be a pared-down version of the GB10.

As noted in the report, Nvidia and MediaTek's superchip for laptops may only have 8 or 12 CPU cores instead of 20, along with possibly a quarter of the 128GB of RAM, so 32GB or even 16GB. Apparently, the upcoming chips will be N1X (for desktops) and N1 for laptops.

Benchmark leaks on Geekbench of Nvidia's GB10 Arm superchip (via Notebookcheck) have also popped up, with speeds at 3.9 GHz, single-core performance reaching 2,960 and multicore at 10,682. While results look promising, these aren't official, and it looks as if Apple's M4 Max chips still take the lead.

Either way, it won't be long until we hear about Nvidia's new Arm-based laptop chip, especially with Computex 2025 around the corner.

A game-changer for PC gaming

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18

(Image credit: Future)

We've seen Windows on Arm chips in action, with Snapdragon X Elite laptops impressing with their long battery life and fast speeds. We've even tested Snapdragon X Elite PCs for gaming, and while impressive, they aren't quite built for demanding titles.

With Nvidia's new Arm-based laptop chip, however, this could all change. Having Nvidia GB10's power in AI processing and support for 5th-gen Tensor Cores and 4th-gen RT Cores, laptops fitted with Team Green and MediaTek's rumored chip could see an all-new level of notebooks ready for gaming.

Whether it could compete with how Apple's latest M4 chips are performing, with Cyberpunk 2077 running on Mac and the latest MacBook Air M4 delivering good performance, is still up in the air, but knowing what Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs bring to the table (check out Doom: The Dark Ages on an RTX 5090), there's a lot to look forward to here.

Nvidia's DGX Spark supercomputer with GB10 is priced at $3,000, but we're hoping to see a laptop chip with modified specs be significantly more affordable (here's hoping). For now, we'll wait to see what Computex 2025 has in store.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

