Microsoft Build 2025 preview — new Surface laptops, Copilot AI and more

News
By published

Kicking off on May 19

Microsoft Build 2024
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Microsoft Build 2025 is set to make a big return, giving us a taste of what the tech giant has up its sleeve when it comes to Windows 11, Microsoft Copilot, Surface laptops and plenty more.

The 2025 Microsoft Build developer conference is confirmed to take place from May 19 to May 22 in Seattle, Washington, and we already know there will be a keynote from CEO Satya Nadella to kick it all off.

As announced by Microsoft, we can expect this year's big developer conference to focus on "AI, developer tools and .NET, cloud platforms, Copilot and agents, data and analytics, security, Windows, and skills."

But what else can we expect? Well, we may already have an idea about what's to come, and if it's anything like what was announced during Microsoft Build 2024, there will be a lot in store.

New Surface Pro and Surface Laptops?

Surface Pro 11 with keyboard detached

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Last year, Microsoft announced its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, and thanks to their Copilot+ AI status and help from powerful Snapdragon X Elite chips, they were the best Surface machines we tested in years.

Now, rumor on the street is that Microsoft is set to reveal new devices in 2025, namely a Surface Pro and a Surface Laptop. These aren't expected to be a huge departure from current models, but they're tipped to offer smaller, premium designs and come with Snapdragon X power.

According to Windows Central, these new PCs aim to be more travel-friendly. The rumored Surface Pro will be an 11-inch iPad Pro rival, equipped with stylus support and a detachable keyboard, while the Surface Laptop may come with a backlit keyboard and a higher resolution touchscreen — replacing the Surface Laptop Go.

Interestingly, they are set to be powered by Snapdragon X. Not X Plus or X Elite, just X. This is a new lower-end CPU made for more affordable laptops. They will still be AI-powered Copilot+ PCs, but possibly far cheaper, with prices reportedly ranging from $800 to $900.

Back at CES 2025, we saw the performance gains Snapdragon X series has over Intel CPUs, and if new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models are in the cards, they're sure to deliver great performance for the price.

We've also heard that Microsoft is reportedly developing Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 8 models with rumored Snapdragon X2 CPUs, which may launch this year.

No official announcements yet, but with Microsoft Build 2025 on the horizon, there's a good chance we may see new Surface devices be announced.

Big AI announcements

Microsoft Build 2024

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Would it be a developer conference without any mention of AI, these days? I doubt it, and Microsoft is sure to deliver even more AI advancements to its Copilot ecosystem.

During Build 2024, Microsoft announced its multimodal model, Phi-3-vision, along with AI assistants known as agents, real-time video translation for Microsoft Edge and plenty more.

Now, we're already seeing more AI features pop up. That includes Microsoft bringing DeepSeek R1 models to Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs and Microsoft 365 Copilot debuting new research tools for work.

The latter is a recent major update, with the AI companion now offering deep research tools, like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, to help business users dive deeper into topics or help them in specific, complex tasks. These tools include Researcher and Analyst.

Currently, this is only available for Microsoft 365 customers, but who knows, Build 2025 may make this more mainstream through Windows 11.

Will OpenAI CEO Sam Altman make another appearance? We've recently tested ChatGPT-4o's enhanced image generator, and this could be a topic of conversation Altman brings up if he returns for the keynote this year.

Otherwise, I expect there will be even more Copilot AI features announced during the conference, including in Office products like Excel, Teams, Word, PowerPoint and more (we have seen 365 Copilot price hikes with more AI integration, after all).

Is Windows 12 coming?

Windows 12 image on phone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This one is a long shot, as we have yet to hear any murmurings of Windows 12. Many believed it was set to arrive sometime in late 2024 or 2025, though, and the annual developer conference could be just the stage for a big announcement.

As we've reported, instead of Windows 12, we got the Windows 11 update 24H2, which introduced a host of new features. With such a major update, the next big version of Windows could be further down the line.

We know Windows 12 is expected to be heavily focused on AI, but seeing as the latest Windows 11 already has plenty of these types of features, there would have to be some massive updates to credit a move toward Windows 12.

Besides, with Windows 10 ending support on October 14, 2025, the bigger push will be to get more users onto Windows 11.

Outlook

If new Surface devices and big AI announcements are on the way, Microsoft Build 2025 is set to be an event to keep an eye on — especially if you're interested in all things Windows PCs.

Since Copilot+ PCs are already out in the wild, I'm betting we'll see further improvements and new features set to arrive on AI laptops down the line.

Of course, "AI" will be the buzzword once again, but it also means we may see fresh products powered by Snapdragon X (or X2), along with new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips, to manage more helpful AI capabilities.

In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see what Microsoft has up its sleeve. We'll be covering all the latest update once its time for Microsoft Build 2025, so stay tuned.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 106 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
3
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
4
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$624.89
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 13
(13.4-inch)
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
$1,199.99
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
8
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
10
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Show more
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about computing
Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon just got a key upgrade as AMD and Intel models play catch-up
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.

Stop everything and update your iPhones, iPads and Macs — Apple issues critical fix for zero-day exploits
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with deal tag superimposed

7 gaming laptop deals I’d buy right now — best deals on Asus, MSI, HP and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Close-up of the four color options for the Garmin Vivoactive 6 including black, white, green and pink
Garmin’s latest smartwatch has a potentially game-changing new sleep feature
Max on a phone with popcorn
5 new to Max movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #395 (Wednesday, April 2 2025)
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon just got a key upgrade as AMD and Intel models play catch-up
Sofia Carson as Alex and Kyle Allen as Brad in &quot;The Life List&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
New 2025 Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress on a low profile bed base with mirrors and nightstands on either side
Helix has revamped its entire mattress collection — here's what's new
Spider-Man (Tom Holland) crouches on top of a car in a scene from &quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home&quot;
‘Spider-Man 4’ just got an official title and release date — ‘Brand New Day’ promises a ‘fresh start’
using your phone at night
Can’t sleep? Your phone could be causing your insomnia, study shows
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF competes for the ball with Indiana Vassilev #19 of Philadelphia Union during a Major League Soccer match ahead of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter finals 2025 (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams from anywhere — TV channel, free streams, fixtures, quarter-finals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 29: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils moves the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of an Elite Eight game in the men&#039;s NCAA basketball tournament at Prudential Center on March 29, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Duke vs Houston live stream: How to watch March Madness Final Four game online, what TV channel is it on?