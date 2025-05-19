Where to buy RTX 5060 — live updates and stock checker

As you may have seen Nvidia announce during Computex 2025, the RTX 5060 is going on sale today — both in desktop and laptop GPU form.

Provided you can get these for the retail pricing ($299 / £279 for desktop and from $1,099 for laptop), this is actually a surprisingly good buy based on our RTX 5060 testing. And if past sales trends are anything to go by, we're predicting stock to go on sale at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST.

So just like I did for the RTX 5090, 5080 5070 and 5060 Ti, I'm going to help you buy yours. I know a thing or two about finding the MSRPs rather than the price gougers, so stick around for all the best places to buy an RTX 5060.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5060 IN USA