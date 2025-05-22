Exclusive: I got early access to the best sim racing rig of 2025 — but it's so early I can't even tell you what it's called

Asetek is launching its first ever value sim racing rig to support consoles, and I’m the first person on the planet to tell you all about how it drives — months before its release.

As the sim racing guy, I can always sniff out a good chance to race at any press event I go to, and Computex 2025 is no different. But even I didn’t expect to come across something like this — especially given the fact it technically isn’t coming out for months.

Asetek is a brand more well-known for creating the best of the best for pro racers at a big price. But hiding in plain sight amongst the booth is a rather nice premium-feeling, hefty sim rig for passers by to jump on and try.

What you don’t know, though, is that this is Asetek giving its brand new entry a test drive before unleashing it on the public. Even better? It’s a value sim bundle with a shockingly good price that packs console support.

Let’s talk about it, but first a heads up. Out of caution, we're blurring the wheel itself so you don't know what it's called!

What we “know”

(Image credit: Future)

The truth is I know more details about this wheel than I’m letting on — that’s the deal with a job like this. But you’ve got to play the game and work your way around the limitations put in place. I have to be indirect in what I say here… got it?

So to navigate around the minefield and find a balance between telling you all about it while not messing up some poor PR team’s campaign (as someone who’s worked in PR in the past, I feel your pain), here are just some things that could be true about it:

It could be a 5nm direct drive wheel that can be upped to 8nm with a different power pack.

It could feature a modular pedal system that is customizable

If you were to ask me “does it support Xbox?” My answer would be “it could.” Ask about PlayStation and I’d silently shake my head

And it may very well become the best deal in sim racing, as you could get the wheel, the base, the pedals and the whole rig seat in a bundle for $1,000.

You got all that? Good! Let’s take it out for a spin on Forza Horizon 5.

This feels good to drive

Starting with the rig itself, the use of metal keeps a nice rigidity to it all, while the seat has a great plush cushioning that you sink into nicely — sure to keep me comfy for those longer endurance races.

And then you start to drive. The wheel itself has a great feel to it — packing that trademark wallop of direct drive force feedback, but also offering up those small granular details to help you indicate oversteer and the surface on which you’re driving.

(Image credit: Future)

Based on having a feel of all the elements, there's a plastic construction to the wheel and pedal base, but nothing that feels cheap at all.

While Forza Horizon is not really a game that relies on intricate controls, all the buttons and dials on the face of the wheel are placed nicely within a thumb’s reach to adjust key controls on more complex race cars.

Meanwhile, the pedals feel satisfyingly weighty under the feet. The brake pedal has a nice load cell sensation to it, with a realistic increase in resistive pressure as you push harder. That is sure to help you nail the small percentages for trail braking around more complex corners.

Throw in some nice tactile paddle shifters, expandability for hand clutches and a versatile modular build for you to upgrade key elements over time as you become more of a seasoned sim racing veteran, and this is a seriously slick package.

Not a total revolution in driving accuracy like more expensive solutions, but more than enough given the value its aiming at.

The value for money packs a punch

(Image credit: Future)

But here’s the kicker. I was here thinking this was a solid mid-range direct drive wheel to get you into the sim racing scene, and that’s when I was told by Asetek that the plan is to sell the whole thing (wheel, wheel base, pedals and the seat to connect it all to) for $1,000.

Yes, that’s still four figures, but to get something equivalent to the accuracy of simulation and build quality would cost you at least twice that — and that’s before even thinking about the racing seat.

And with this ticking all my boxes, it’s easily become my personal favorite discovery at Computex. Everything you’d find for vastly more, but for much less than you expect.

Sim racing has a huge gap in the mid-range, as people are normally starting with a beginners toy wheel like the Logitech G29 — only to then have to reinvest a ton of money when it's not enough.

To be able to get everything at the same time for a price like this is a seriously good long-term investment... Well, it could be. We're not supposed to talk about this so keep it to yourself!