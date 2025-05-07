Asus ROG Ally 2 leak reveals what Xbox handheld may look like — and it comes with big upgrades

After teasing the first Xbox gaming handheld, a new leak shows off a first look at Asus' ROG Ally 2 — and it comes with a few key upgrades.

Spotted by 91mobiles, the US FCC website has revealed details on the Asus ROG Ally 2, which is set to arrive in two models. Images of both handhelds (via @94G8LA on X) show it will come in black and white, but the former reveals a dedicated Xbox button near the menu buttons on the left-hand side.

Codenamed Project Kennan, Asus' upcoming handheld was expected to come with Xbox integration, and it now appears the upcoming ROG Ally 2 will have an Xbox edition. The console also has controller-like grips, but otherwise has a similar layout to the Asus ROG Ally X.

As per the filing, the black edition is set to arrive with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, with 8 cores and 16 threads, and 36W TDP. This is a substantial step up in performance over the ROG Ally (with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme), meaning it looks to be a true next-gen gaming handheld.

It's also expected to come with up to 64GB of DDR5X memory and up to 2TB for storage. We can also expect a 7-inch 120Hz display (via VideoCardz). Although, if you look closely, there still seems to be similar display bezels as with its predecessor.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 94G8LA / X) (Image credit: 94G8LA / X)

We also get a look at the ROG Ally 2's top, which shows two USB-C ports instead of one, alongside what looks like a HDMI port. This may turn out differently once the handheld arrives, but it's interesting to see how multiple USB-C ports will be used.

As for the white edition (named Gardenia White), this noticeably has the same menu button as the black edition, although this doesn't have the Xbox logo. It could mean Asus will develop an Xbox model and a base Windows 11 edition, but this is still up in the air.

According to the listing, the white ROG Ally 2 will feature a different "AMD Aeirth Plus" chip with 4 cores and a 20W TDP. So, this model could be a more affordable version of the handheld, similar to how the Lenovo Legion Go S is set to arrive in multiple configurations (one with SteamOS).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 94G8LA / X) (Image credit: 94G8LA / X)

The Asus ROG Ally 2 has yet to be officially announced, but the company has already teased the first Xbox handheld. Now, the leak gives us a good idea of what to expect. Based on previous launches, its expected to be revealed during Computex 2025 in May, so keep an eye out for the big launch.

Will the Xbox price rise affect the ROG Ally 2?

(Image credit: Future)

With the ROG Ally 2 leaked images showing a dedicated Xbox button, it's looking likely that this handheld is the Xbox and Asus partnership we've been hearing about. However, that means it could be affected with a price hike.

Recently, Microsoft raised the price of Xbox consoles, with the Xbox Series X seeing a $100 jump due to "market conditions" (a.k.a. tariffs). If the ROG Ally 2 is counted as an Xbox console, the handheld could cost a lot more than expected. To put this into perspective, the ROG Ally is set at $699 and the ROG Ally X is at $799.

Even the Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS is getting a $50 price hike, which shows that gaming handhelds are getting more expensive. And, with the leaked specs of the ROG Ally 2 showing some powerful internals (namely the Ryzen Z2 Extreme), Asus' console is looking to come at a high price.

Of course, no prices or release dates have been officially announced, so we'll have to wait and see how the hugely anticipated Asus ROG Ally 2 turns out — and how it comapres to the popular Nintendo Switch 2. In the meantime, check out AMD FSR 4 could do for gaming handhelds.