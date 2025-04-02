Where to buy RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs — live updates and restock checker

Refresh

Amazon is making it easier to land an RTX 50-series GPU (Image credit: Amazon) With RTX 50-series GPUs still being tricky to pick up, Amazon in the U.S. is giving Prime members special access to these graphics cards (along with AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs). Those with Prime membership will get exclusive access to certain listings for RTX 50-series graphics cards, making it easier for them to actually buy one. As spotted by Club386 (via Tom’s Hardware), those already on Prime won’t see a difference, but any customers without a subscription will see a tag stating “Exclusively for Prime Members.” If they want the GPU, they’ll need to join Prime. It’s a great way to keep scalpers at bay, and means there’s a better chance at getting a GPU. For now, there’s a Gigabyte RTX 5080 GPU for $1,539 on this scheme. Although, that’s still quite a bit over MSRP.

This RTX 5090 gaming PC combo has it all (nearly)! If you’re after a complete gaming desktop setup, including a computer case, monitor, coolers and more, then how about this epic combo that comes with an RTX 5090? Unless I’m missing it, you’ll still need to get a CPU (that’s pretty important). Otherwise, it pretty much has everything required for a PC setup. You’ll get a Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090, a ROG Strix Helios PC case, cooling fans, motherboard, power supply and a 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) QD-OLED gaming monitor. With all that, no wonder it’s over $6,000.

STOCK ALERT: RTX 5090 spotted! Yes, there are RTX 5090 GPUs still available, and if you’ve been saving up for one of these monstrous graphics cards over in the U.K., the good news is that there is one available to grab. This Gigabyte Aorus Master RTX 5090 is going for £2,999 at CCL. It’s quite a bit over the MSRP, but right now, it’s the only one available in the U.K.

Trying to find an RTX 5080? Here's your best chance It's tricky to find any RTX 50-series GPUs at U.S. retailers, but there are still some currently floating around right now. If you're looking for significant performance gains but don't quite want to pay the extreme prices of an RTX 5090, there's an RTX 5080 ready to pick up. Head over to Newegg to find an MSI Inspire RTX 5080 that's still available right now. It's pricey, but as stock already appears to dwindle for these GPUs for now, it's your best chance at the moment!

GOING FAST: most affordable RTX 5070 at Overclockers seen today! This one’s selling fast! You can grab this Palit RTX 5070 for £559 right now, and that’s only £20 over its MSRP. If you don’t mind paying a tad extra, this more affordable RTX 5070 could be all yours.

STOCK ALERT: RTX 5070 combo is the most affordable deal right now! These combo deals are becoming even better deals than getting an RTX 50-series GPU themselves! In fact, it's closer to MSRP than what I've seen available so far today. If you fancy getting a CPU/GPU cooler along with the latest in graphics cards, you'll find that this MSI Ventus 2x OC RTX 5070 bundle with an MSI MAG Coreliquid cooler is going for a decent $659 at Newegg, which isn't a bad shout if you're after a gaming PC upgrade.

STOCK ALERT: RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti ready to grab at Newegg We're kicking off another day of scrolling through for RTX 50-series GPUs! Right now, there isn't as much stock at retailers (especially the more affordable graphics cards at MSRP), but it isn't completely empty out there. Head over to Newegg to find RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 cards, with the cheapest right now being a Zotac SOlid OC RTX 5070 for $699. There's also a Zotac RTX 5070 Ti for $999 up for grabs, and an MSI Inspire RTX 5080 for $1,901. Over official pricing? Sure, but there are overclocking boosts and cooling with these cards!

STOCK ALERT: CCL has the cheapest RTX 5080 you can buy right now I will warn you now, this is not close to that £979 MSRP for RTX 5080. But if you're super keen to grab one, Gigabyte's RTX 5080 OC with triple fan cooling is £1,244. That's the lowest price on this level of card across the UK.

RTX 5090 by the numbers (Image credit: Future) I understand the first thing on everyone’s mind is evaluating the improvements in rendering performance without relying on AI enhancements. Nvidia has heavily emphasized terms like “DLSS” and “neural,” which has led many of our readers to question just how much of the progress comes down to raw processing power alone. To answer this question, our first benchmarks focused on this, and you're looking at a roughly 22-23% average increase in game frames per second (FPS) over the 4090. Swipe to scroll horizontally Game benchmark RTX 5090 (FPS) RTX 4090 (FPS) % difference Cyberpunk 2077 (4K Ray Tracing: Ultra) 57.32 41.11 28.28% Borderlands 3 (4K Ultra) 176.28 130.76 25.82% DiRT 5 (4K Ultra) 227.6 185.8 18.37% Far Cry 6 (4K Ultra) 161 109 32.30% Shadow of the Tomb Raider (4K Ultra) 166 129 22.29%

This pretty sweet combo of GPU and cooler is decent value for money! GPU prices are going up, and we're on the search for any 50-series cards that come down closer to MSRP. Luckily, there is one that is sort of close. Let me explain. Newegg's bundle of an RTX 5070 and Liquid cooler from MSI means you can keep the whole system nice and thermally regulated, and it comes in at a pretty decent price of $759.

STOCK ALERT: RTX 5070 available at Best Buy The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5070 OC Edition card with its triple fan cooling is on-sale at Best Buy for $739. That's quite a bit over that $549 MSRP Nvidia put in place, but you are getting overclocking capabilities and that additional cooling.

STOCK ALERT: A cheaper RTX 5080 has appeared on Scan The wait is long (you can pre-order now for delivery on April 30th), but you can pick up an RTX 5080 for £1,099 from Scan right now. That's the closest to MSRP I've seen, and it comes as an overclockable card too.

STOCK ALERT: this is the cheapest RTX 5070 build I've seen so far! Normally, RTX 50-series pre-builds are arriving with quite a price premium. But AWD-IT doesn't seem to have got the memo, as they're selling a pretty impressive RTX 5070 rig for just £949. It packs the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

What impact will the tariffs have? (Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images) We're talking about GPUs available at prices close to MSRP right now, but what if that MSRP goes up? Nvidia's GPUs are currently manufactured in Taiwan, and today, President Donald Trump has just announced a 32% tariff on the country. Kimberly Gedeon has taken a look into what these tariffs could actually do — asking experts what the impact could be. Spoiler alert: higher value goods usually have a big profit margin baked in, and it'll be the cheaper goods that are hit the hardest. This could mean the RTX 5070 may see a bump up in cost. That's a problem. That being said, though, companies know full well that the way to get around this tariff is to start manufacturing in America, and Nvidia has committed to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the U.S. supply chain. However, to move a massive operation like TSMC and massive manufacturing to another country takes a lot longer than four years — creating more uncertainty and seeing companies possibly sitting on the fence to see whether they need to jump now or wait it out. One thing I am almost positive of, though, is that prices look set to go up soon in the short term, and that will hurt consumers.

STOCK ALERT: More RTX 5070s and 5080s at Best Buy Kind of a bad news/good news situation. The good news is that there is an RTX 5070 available at MSRP. The bad news that the 5080 is still quite a bit over that MSRP. The cheapest one on there is $1,484.

What about the laptops? (Image credit: Future) The cheapest one we've seen is a tempting one to say the least! The MSI Vector 16 HX AI with RTX 5070 Ti is available for $1,599 at Newegg.

STOCK ALERT: RTX 5070 from £589 at Currys That's a little bit over RRP, but only by 40 quid. If you can absorb that cost, the Palit GeForce RTX 5070 is yours!

STOCK ALERT: RTX 5070 available for RRP in UK Zotac's overclockable RTX 5070 is now available for £539 over at Overclockers!

STOCK ALERT: RTX 5070 for $549 at Best Buy If you're quick, you can get an overclockable RTX 5070 from Best Buy for MSRP!

STOCK ALERT: 50-series GPUs available at Micro Center If you live near a Micro Center, there is stock available at MSRP!

Is the Ti Tax worth it over RTX 5070? I tested it myself (Image credit: Future) You may be looking at the spec differences between 5070 and 5070 Ti and asking one question: do I need the extra power? The answer is complicated, so I went into it with two top builds from PC Specialist to see if you need to splurge or whether you can save yourself some money. Spoiler alert: If you're multiplayer gaming and that super low latency is important without frame gen, then 5070 Ti is worthwhile. For the deep single player experiences, the horsepower of the 5070 is enough. Read my RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti piece here

STOCK ALERT: The cheapest RTX 5080 in the UK is selling fast The Palit RTX 5080 is available at £999 right now over on Overclockers.

STOCK ALERT: Pre-built RTX 5070 Ti PC deal with $200 off! Newegg's got the ABS Aeolian-M Aqua gaming pc with RTX 5070 Ti, Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. Was $2.499 now $2.299!