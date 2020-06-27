How to watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert online hosted by The Rock

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert start time, channel Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert starts at 8 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (Saturday, June 27) on NBC.

The Rock is cooking up COVID awareness, so you'll want to watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert online and on NBC. Dwayne Johnson is hosting the worldwide special, which the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities.

Global Goal: United for Our Future - The Concert will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

There will also be appearances by Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The special will also celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccine. It follows a summit full of panel discussions and interviews with world leaders, corporations and philanthropists.

"I’m proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert," Johnson said of the event in a statement. "The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us – so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Global Goal: United for Our Future - The Concert online. Check out the promotional poster below:

How to watch Global Goal: United for Our Future - The Concert online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert if you've travelled to a location that doesn't offer it. Watching Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert in the US

US viewers can watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert on Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, if they have an antenna (we've got our picks for the best TV antenna) or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is offering more than 50 channels in its Sling Blue package. Our second choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere and High Fidelity. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

How to watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert in the UK

UK citizens can watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert on Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV Music UK. The special will also stream live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

How to watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert in Canada

Up North, Canadians can watch Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert on Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on CityTV and CBC.