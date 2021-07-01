GoDaddy launches SMB payments solution for ecommerce customers

In a press release, GoDaddy announced the launch of GoDaddy Payments, its new payment processing platform aimed at creating "fast and secure" payments for small businesses, and enabling customers to "easily process and manage all ecommerce transactions in one place".

The service enables GoDaddy website and marketing customers, as well as managed WordPress WooCommerce customers to "handle all of their commerce transactions directly" through GoDaddy, with the technology built on systems and teams the company acquired from Poynt in December 2020.

GoDaddy stated that the system "provides a fast and secure way" for its ecommerce customers "to get paid", after a "simple and quick" setup process that enables customers to begin using GoDaddy Payments for customer transaction processing "in minutes".

Payments are also processed "securely and efficiently", and funds are deposited into user bank accounts "the very next business day". All orders, payments, and refunds, "alongside every other aspect of their online business", can be managed by customers via "one intuitive dashboard", so there's no need for "logging into multiple accounts to handle payments, refunds and billing".

The company noted that all major credit and debit cards are accepted, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover, "with no-long term contracts, no monthly minimums or any hidden fees". Later this year meanwhile, GoDaddy's expanding ecommerce platform will include in-person payment capabilities "for seamless online and offline shopping experiences".

Osama Bedier, GoDaddy's President of Commerce, commented: "GoDaddy is hyper focused on empowering our customers to sell everywhere with a single solution in a seamlessly intuitive experience. GoDaddy Payments represents a major step towards centralizing every tool and service a business needs to successfully sell online. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to accelerating our efforts."