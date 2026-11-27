Buying a new fan in the middle of November probably wasn't on your to-do list. But let me take you back to this past summer. With temperatures higher than ever before, we all wanted one thing — a fan to keep us cool all day and all night.

Plus, many women get hit with hot flashes on a regular basis regardless of what the calendar says. That's where the Black Friday come in, because you can get some of the best cooling fans from Dyson for a fraction of the price. These fans were in high demand this past summer, with the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool repeatedly selling out.

I've put together a list of the best options to make your home comfortable year-round, with up to $200 off fans like the Dyson Hot+Cool for $299, heaters and air purifiers.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: was $99 now $87 at Amazon The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool delivers fast, focused airflow of up to 25 m/s and is surprisingly quiet in operation. As a versatile and portable fan, you can wear it, pop it on your desk, or hold it in your hand — it's incredibly convenient. It's very rarely on sale, but you can currently grab it for $12 off, and it's available in Stone/Blush, Carnelian/Sky, and Ink/Cobalt. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Cool CF1 Fan: was $379 now $199 at Walmart This desk fan is the quietest cooling fan Dyson offers. It has a circular head for airflow and many customizable settings. It features Air Multiplier technology to amplify surrounding air by 13 times for an uninterrupted airstream. It has customizable settings, an added sleep mode, improved oscillation and a digital LCD screen, which all make this $180 shocking! Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Cool Tower Fan: was $399 now $249 at Walmart The Dyson Cool Tower Fan is a bladeless cooling fan with 10 different speeds. It uses a remote control and is very sleek-looking, so it's the perfect home-decor addition. It gives you strong, direct airflow and doesn't require any filter changes over the years. With $150 off this Black Friday, it's one of the best options if you want to stay cool for a budget price next summer. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson HushJet Compact Air Purifier: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The Dyson HushJet is a well-designed air purifier that excels in smaller spaces and is whisper-quiet for zero disturbance. It also pairs with the MyDyson companion app that provides smart readings and handy information about air quality. The whole machine is fully sealed, so there's no risk of pollutants and allergens getting back into the air either. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Hot+Cool: was $499 now $299 at Walmart The Dyson Hot+Cool is a heater and a cooling fan in one, perfect for summer and winter. This is a space-saving device too, so it's easy to move around when you need to. The heating function works quickly, and the fan setting is just as quick and quiet as other Dyson fans. At $200 this Black Friday, this deal is a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1: was $549 now $379 at Amazon The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 is a tall and stylish device that can keep you cool whilst keeping the air around you clear of pollutants. It has a powerful filtration system that captures gases, odors and 99.95% of small pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns! It also works hard to maintain the perfect temperature while you sleep — what's not to love. This Black Friday deal sees it drop to its lowest-ever price, so now's the time to up your home cooling game. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Purifier Cool PC2: was $849 now $643 at Amazon The Dyson Purifier Cool PC2 is the upgraded version of the PC1 and packs a bit more of a punch in the air-purifying department. This one has a K-Carbon filter to eliminate household odours. With more than $200 off, this is an epic deal. Read more Read less ▼