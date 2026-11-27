Get ahead of the summer heat (and hot flashes) with these Dyson Black Friday deals with up to $200 off
Keeping it cool on a budget
Buying a new fan in the middle of November probably wasn't on your to-do list. But let me take you back to this past summer. With temperatures higher than ever before, we all wanted one thing — a fan to keep us cool all day and all night.
Plus, many women get hit with hot flashes on a regular basis regardless of what the calendar says. That's where the Black Friday come in, because you can get some of the best cooling fans from Dyson for a fraction of the price. These fans were in high demand this past summer, with the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool repeatedly selling out.
I've put together a list of the best options to make your home comfortable year-round, with up to $200 off fans like the Dyson Hot+Cool for $299, heaters and air purifiers.
Quick links
- Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: was $99 now $87 @ Amazon
- Dyson Cool Fan CF1: was $379 now $199 @ Walmart
- Dyson Cool Tower Fan: was $399 now $249 @ Walmart
- Dyson HushJet Compact Air Purifier: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
- Dyson Hot+Cool: was $499 now $299 @ Walmart
- Dyson Purifier Cool PC1: was $549 now $379 @ Amazon
- Dyson Purifier Cool PC2: was $849 now $643 @ Amazon
The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool delivers fast, focused airflow of up to 25 m/s and is surprisingly quiet in operation. As a versatile and portable fan, you can wear it, pop it on your desk, or hold it in your hand — it's incredibly convenient. It's very rarely on sale, but you can currently grab it for $12 off, and it's available in Stone/Blush, Carnelian/Sky, and Ink/Cobalt.
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This desk fan is the quietest cooling fan Dyson offers. It has a circular head for airflow and many customizable settings. It features Air Multiplier technology to amplify surrounding air by 13 times for an uninterrupted airstream. It has customizable settings, an added sleep mode, improved oscillation and a digital LCD screen, which all make this $180 shocking!
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The Dyson Cool Tower Fan is a bladeless cooling fan with 10 different speeds. It uses a remote control and is very sleek-looking, so it's the perfect home-decor addition. It gives you strong, direct airflow and doesn't require any filter changes over the years. With $150 off this Black Friday, it's one of the best options if you want to stay cool for a budget price next summer.
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The Dyson HushJet is a well-designed air purifier that excels in smaller spaces and is whisper-quiet for zero disturbance. It also pairs with the MyDyson companion app that provides smart readings and handy information about air quality. The whole machine is fully sealed, so there's no risk of pollutants and allergens getting back into the air either.
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The Dyson Hot+Cool is a heater and a cooling fan in one, perfect for summer and winter. This is a space-saving device too, so it's easy to move around when you need to. The heating function works quickly, and the fan setting is just as quick and quiet as other Dyson fans. At $200 this Black Friday, this deal is a no-brainer.
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The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 is a tall and stylish device that can keep you cool whilst keeping the air around you clear of pollutants. It has a powerful filtration system that captures gases, odors and 99.95% of small pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns! It also works hard to maintain the perfect temperature while you sleep — what's not to love. This Black Friday deal sees it drop to its lowest-ever price, so now's the time to up your home cooling game.
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The Dyson Purifier Cool PC2 is the upgraded version of the PC1 and packs a bit more of a punch in the air-purifying department. This one has a K-Carbon filter to eliminate household odours. With more than $200 off, this is an epic deal.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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