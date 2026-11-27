There are lots of deals flying around for Black Friday but here on the vouchers team we're always looking to find exclusive ways to save you money so here's a selection of the best codes you can use to get extra savings this holiday season.

I'll be watching for the freshest codes throughout today and the weekend to bring you the latest offers as I find them. To kick things off I've asked the team to share their favourite promo codes across Tom's Guide and listed them here.

Bluetti

Exclusive 5% off with our coupon code Planning a camping trip or looking for backup power at home? Bluetti’s range includes portable power stations and solar generators, and our exclusive code takes 5% off eligible orders. It’s a handy saving if you’ve already got a power upgrade in mind; simply enter the code at checkout to bring down the price.

Exclusive Bluetti: Exclusive 5% off orders by entering this promo code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 6 Used Today Get code

Corsair

15% off Corsair DRAM and SSDs We’re excited about this one, especially for anyone with a PC upgrade on their list. This offer takes 15% off Corsair DRAM and SSDs, whether you’re looking for more memory or extra storage for your games and files. Just bear in mind that this discount can’t be stacked on top of other offers, so compare the final price before buying.

Exclusive Exclusive 15% off with this Corsair coupon code Only 3 Days Left 208 Used Today Get code

LiberNovo

Exclusive $15 Amazon gift card If you’re spending long hours at a desk, investing in a comfortable office chair can make a real difference to your working setup. LiberNovo’s Omni range combines a flexible backrest with adjustable lumbar support and reclining features, with several models available depending on your budget and preferences. There’s an extra incentive to consider this Black Friday, too, with an exclusive $15 Amazon gift card available when you purchase through our offer.

Exclusive Exclusive Free $15 Amazon Gift Card with orders over $800 at Libernovo Ends: Jan 09, 2027 Get reward

UGREEN

Extra 8% off with our exclusive coupon code If your phone, laptop and tablet all end up fighting over one outlet, UGREEN’s Nexode GaN chargers are worth a look, packing several USB-C ports into one compact brick. The range also covers power banks, docking stations and NASync home storage, and our exclusive code takes an extra 8% off your order. Enter it at checkout and check the total before you pay, as some products can be excluded.

Exclusive Exclusive Ugreen promo code: extra 8% off orders Ends: Dec 31, 2026 60 Used Today Get code

WavyTalk

Save 54% on hair tools with our exclusive code Heat styling every morning takes its toll, which is why WavyTalk’s steam tools are worth a look. The Steamlift Pro thermal brush and Steam Sesh straightener use steam to cut frizz while you style. Our exclusive code takes 54% off selected tools on WavyTalk’s UK site, a good chance to replace a tired straightener or pick up a gift. You can only use one code per order, so fill your basket first.

Claim up to 50% off during Wavytalk's Black Friday event Only 4 Days Left Get discount

Pro Breeze

OmniDry 20L dehumidifier: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Pro Breeze Drying washing indoors over winter often means steamed-up windows and a musty-smelling room. The OmniDry 20L pulls up to 20 litres of moisture a day from rooms up to 30m², and has a dedicated laundry mode to help clothes dry faster. It’s a Which? Best Buy and runs at under 36dB, so it’s quiet enough for a bedroom. The £50 saving is at Pro Breeze UK, no code needed.

Enjoy £50 off the OmniDry 20L Quiet Low Energy Dehumidifier in the Black Friday sale at Pro Breeze Only 5 Days Left Get discount

More Black Friday promo codes in the US

Renpho

Up to 20% off in the Black Friday sale Renpho’s Black Friday sale takes in most of what the brand is known for, from smart scales that send body composition readings to the free Renpho Health app, to heated eye and foot massagers and LED face masks. You don’t need a code, and the sale ends November 30. If you’re shopping for gifts, the eye and foot massagers are an easy pick for anyone who spends long days at a desk or on their feet.

20% off orders in the Black Friday sale at Renpho Only 5 Days Left Get discount

Laifen

10% off your order with this coupon code Laifen is best known for its high-speed hair dryers like the Swift and SE Lite, but the range also covers the Wave electric toothbrush and compact electric shavers. This coupon code takes 10% off your order, which helps if you’re buying a dryer for yourself and a toothbrush as a gift at the same time. Apply it at checkout and check the discount has come off before you pay, as exclusions can apply.

Use this Laifen Tech coupon code for 10% off your orders Offer Expired Get code

Cosori

Exclusive 5% off with our coupon code Our exclusive Cosori code takes 5% off, and it can be combined with other discounts, so it works on top of Cosori’s Black Friday sale prices. The TurboBlaze 6-quart air fryer, which we rated 4 stars, is already down from $119.99 to $89.98, so the code makes it a little cheaper again. It also works on kettles and food dehydrators, but not on the Iconic Air Fryer, the Juni coffee machine or some accessories.

Exclusive Exclusive 5% off with this Cosori coupon code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 Get code

Casetify

Up to 50% off qualifying orders with this Black Friday promo code Ready to give your phone a fresh look? We’re excited about this Casetify Black Friday offer, with up to 50% off qualifying orders when you enter the promo code at checkout. The brand has plenty of eye-catching case designs to explore, so it’s worth a look whether you’re replacing a worn-out case or picking out a gift.

Get up to 50% off orders with this Black Friday coupon code at Casetify Only 3 Days Left 30 Used Today Get code

VeSync

20% off storewide Been eyeing up an air fryer or a new air purifier? VeSync brings together Cosori, Levoit and Etekcity, and this offer takes 20% off storewide. It’s a handy opportunity to pick up a home upgrade for less, with everything from kitchen appliances to vacuums to browse.

Exclusive Exclusive VeSync coupon code: 20% off site wide Ends: Dec 31, 2026 Get code

Rokid

Up to 50% off AI and AR glasses this Black Friday Rokid makes two very different kinds of smart glasses. The AI Glasses Style skip the screen and focus on a 12MP camera, open-ear audio and a voice assistant that can translate conversations, and at 38.5g they’re light enough to wear all day. We tested them for a month and came away impressed, and they’re now $279. If you’d rather have a giant portable screen, the AR Spatial set pairs Max 2 display glasses with the Station 2 and starts from $299.

Claim up to 60% off everything during Rokid's Black Friday sale Only 5 Days Left Get discount

Magicshine

Up to 50% off selected products If your bike lights are due an upgrade, Magicshine’s Black Friday sale is worth a look, with up to 50% off selected products. There are front and rear lights for everything from the daily commute to weekend trail rides, making this a great chance to refresh your setup or find a gift for the cyclist in your life.

Up to 50% off orders in the sale at Magicshine Ends: Jan 20, 2027 Get discount

eufyMake

$100 off orders over $2,600 with our exclusive code Whether you’re making personalized gifts or working on a new craft project, eufyMake’s E1 UV printer lets you add colorful designs and raised textures to materials such as wood, metal and acrylic. Our exclusive code takes $100 off orders over $2,600, helping bring down the cost if you’ve been considering a setup of your own. Simply enter the code at checkout to claim your savings.

Exclusive Exclusive: Get $100 off orders more than $2,600 by entering this voucher code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 Get code

RingConn

Up to 30% off smart rings this Black Friday Unlike the Oura Ring, the RingConn Gen 2 doesn’t charge a monthly subscription, and it’s down from $299 to $209.30 for Black Friday. That’s the one to get over the cheaper Gen 2 Air, because it adds sleep apnea detection, the feature the Air leaves out. Both rings track sleep, stress and heart rate, and the sale runs until November 30 on RingConn’s site.

Receive up to 35% off in the Black Friday sale at RingConn Only 4 Days Left 48 Used Today Get discount

Creality

Up to 50% off 3D printers, plus an extra 5% with our code Creality’s Black Friday sale covers everything from first printers to large-format machines. The Ender-3 V3 SE is $169 if you’re just starting out, the K2 Combo with its multicolor CFS unit drops from $699 to $449, and the K1 Max, with a 300mm build volume for bigger prints, is $549. Our exclusive code takes a further 5% off until November 30, but some models may be excluded from codes, so check the discount has come off before you pay.

Exclusive Exclusive Creality promo code: 5% off orders Ends: Dec 31, 2026 20 Used Today Get code

Netgear

$100 off with our exclusive code Spotty Wi-Fi can make movie nights and video calls more frustrating than they need to be. Netgear’s range includes standalone routers and mesh systems designed to improve coverage around your home, and our exclusive code gets you $100 off. Before choosing, consider the size of your home and where the signal struggles, particularly if you’re deciding between replacing a single router and moving to a mesh system.

Exclusive Enjoy up to $100 discount on all items using this exclusive Netgear coupon code Ends: Jan 01, 2028 43 Used Today Get code

ESET

35% off antivirus software Shopping around for antivirus software? ESET’s 35% discount could help bring down the cost of protecting your everyday devices. Its security software includes tools to help block malware and phishing attempts, with different plans depending on the features and number of devices you need.

Claim 35% off orders with this Eset discount code Only 3 Days Left 9 Used Today Get code

Typhur

Black Friday deals plus an exclusive 10% off selected items The Dome 2 air fryer is the standout in Typhur’s Black Friday sale at $115 off. It heats from both the top and the bottom, so you don’t need to flip or shake food halfway through cooking. For other products, our exclusive code takes 10% off selected items instead. Typhur doesn’t let codes stack with sale prices, so check which saving is bigger before you buy.

Exclusive Black Friday Sale - lowest price of the year! + Exclusive 10% off on select items with this Typhur coupon code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 11 Used Today Get code

Beautyrest

Up to $1,000 off selected mattress and adjustable base sets A good mattress is a big purchase, so a saving of up to $1,000 is worth a closer look if you’re thinking about upgrading your bed. Beautyrest’s Black Friday sale includes selected mattress and adjustable base sets, with savings varying depending on the combination you choose. Whether you’re looking for a more supportive mattress or considering an adjustable base as well, it’s worth comparing the available sets before buying.

Get up to $1000 off in the Black Friday sale at Beautyrest Only 4 Days Left Get discount

Eight Sleep

Up to $700 off the Pod 6 with the Base Eight Sleep’s Pod 6 is designed to make your bed a little smarter, with a temperature-regulating cover that heats and cools as you sleep, alongside sensors that track your overnight sleep metrics. Our exclusive offer takes up to $700 off when you buy the new Pod 6 with the Base, which makes the complete setup a little more affordable. Just remember to factor in the Autopilot membership when comparing the overall cost.

Exclusive Exclusive Eight Sleep promo code: up to $700 off the new Pod 6 + Base Ends: Dec 31, 2026 10 Used Today Get code

Webroot

Up to 70% off security plans Webroot’s Black Friday sale brings up to 70% off selected security plans, with options covering one, three or five devices depending on the package. There’s also an exclusive $5 Amazon gift card available through Tom’s Guide when you spend at least $45 on a qualifying purchase.

Exclusive Exclusive Free $5 Amazon Gift Card with orders over $45 at Webroot Ends: Feb 12, 2027 Get reward

More Black Friday promo codes in the UK

Protect Your Bubble

Exclusive 11% off gadget and phone insurance If you’ve just bought a new phone in the Black Friday sales, this is a good week to insure it. Protect Your Bubble automatically takes 20% off cover for phones bought in the last 30 days, and our exclusive code takes a further 11% off, with iPhone 17 cover for accidental damage and theft starting from £5.99 a month. The code works on new UK policies covering up to two gadgets.

Exclusive Exclusive 11% Off Gadget Insurance with Protect Your Bubble. T&C's apply Ends: Mar 01, 2027 31 Used This Month Get code

Ebuyer

Up to 70% off computer accessories If you’ve been meaning to replace a worn keyboard or find a more comfortable mouse, Ebuyer has up to 70% off computer accessories. Its range covers everyday desk essentials alongside gaming gear, with headsets, webcams and cables among the options. Before adding anything to your order, check how it connects to your computer, particularly if you’re already juggling a few devices and running short of spare USB ports.

Shop Ebuyer computer accessories and save up to 70% Offer Expired Get discount

Panda

Up to 30% off in the Black & White Friday sale If you sleep hot, Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro is our top pick for staying cool, thanks to bamboo-infused foam that helps air move through the mattress. It’s 30% off in Panda’s Black & White Friday sale, now from £665 instead of £950, and comes with a 100-night trial so you can return it if it isn’t right. Delivery is free on orders over £30.