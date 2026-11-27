Black Friday Promo Codes - We've handpicked our best offers across Tom's Guide — Bluetti, Corsair, LiberNovo and more
I've spent all day finding the best codes.
There are lots of deals flying around for Black Friday but here on the vouchers team we're always looking to find exclusive ways to save you money so here's a selection of the best codes you can use to get extra savings this holiday season.
- Bluetti: Exclusive 5% off with our coupon code
- Corsair: 15% off Corsair DRAM and SSDs
- LiberNovo: Exclusive $15 Amazon gift card
- UGREEN: Extra 8% off with our exclusive coupon code
- WavyTalk: Save 54% on hair tools with our exclusive code
- Pro Breeze: Save £50 on the OmniDry 20L dehumidifier
I'll be watching for the freshest codes throughout today and the weekend to bring you the latest offers as I find them. To kick things off I've asked the team to share their favourite promo codes across Tom's Guide and listed them here.
Bluetti
Planning a camping trip or looking for backup power at home? Bluetti’s range includes portable power stations and solar generators, and our exclusive code takes 5% off eligible orders. It’s a handy saving if you’ve already got a power upgrade in mind; simply enter the code at checkout to bring down the price.
Corsair
We’re excited about this one, especially for anyone with a PC upgrade on their list. This offer takes 15% off Corsair DRAM and SSDs, whether you’re looking for more memory or extra storage for your games and files. Just bear in mind that this discount can’t be stacked on top of other offers, so compare the final price before buying.
LiberNovo
If you’re spending long hours at a desk, investing in a comfortable office chair can make a real difference to your working setup. LiberNovo’s Omni range combines a flexible backrest with adjustable lumbar support and reclining features, with several models available depending on your budget and preferences. There’s an extra incentive to consider this Black Friday, too, with an exclusive $15 Amazon gift card available when you purchase through our offer.
UGREEN
If your phone, laptop and tablet all end up fighting over one outlet, UGREEN’s Nexode GaN chargers are worth a look, packing several USB-C ports into one compact brick. The range also covers power banks, docking stations and NASync home storage, and our exclusive code takes an extra 8% off your order. Enter it at checkout and check the total before you pay, as some products can be excluded.
WavyTalk
Heat styling every morning takes its toll, which is why WavyTalk’s steam tools are worth a look. The Steamlift Pro thermal brush and Steam Sesh straightener use steam to cut frizz while you style. Our exclusive code takes 54% off selected tools on WavyTalk’s UK site, a good chance to replace a tired straightener or pick up a gift. You can only use one code per order, so fill your basket first.
Pro Breeze
Drying washing indoors over winter often means steamed-up windows and a musty-smelling room. The OmniDry 20L pulls up to 20 litres of moisture a day from rooms up to 30m², and has a dedicated laundry mode to help clothes dry faster. It’s a Which? Best Buy and runs at under 36dB, so it’s quiet enough for a bedroom. The £50 saving is at Pro Breeze UK, no code needed.
More Black Friday promo codes in the US
Renpho
Renpho’s Black Friday sale takes in most of what the brand is known for, from smart scales that send body composition readings to the free Renpho Health app, to heated eye and foot massagers and LED face masks. You don’t need a code, and the sale ends November 30. If you’re shopping for gifts, the eye and foot massagers are an easy pick for anyone who spends long days at a desk or on their feet.
Laifen
Laifen is best known for its high-speed hair dryers like the Swift and SE Lite, but the range also covers the Wave electric toothbrush and compact electric shavers. This coupon code takes 10% off your order, which helps if you’re buying a dryer for yourself and a toothbrush as a gift at the same time. Apply it at checkout and check the discount has come off before you pay, as exclusions can apply.
Cosori
Our exclusive Cosori code takes 5% off, and it can be combined with other discounts, so it works on top of Cosori’s Black Friday sale prices. The TurboBlaze 6-quart air fryer, which we rated 4 stars, is already down from $119.99 to $89.98, so the code makes it a little cheaper again. It also works on kettles and food dehydrators, but not on the Iconic Air Fryer, the Juni coffee machine or some accessories.
Casetify
Ready to give your phone a fresh look? We’re excited about this Casetify Black Friday offer, with up to 50% off qualifying orders when you enter the promo code at checkout. The brand has plenty of eye-catching case designs to explore, so it’s worth a look whether you’re replacing a worn-out case or picking out a gift.
VeSync
Been eyeing up an air fryer or a new air purifier? VeSync brings together Cosori, Levoit and Etekcity, and this offer takes 20% off storewide. It’s a handy opportunity to pick up a home upgrade for less, with everything from kitchen appliances to vacuums to browse.
Rokid
Rokid makes two very different kinds of smart glasses. The AI Glasses Style skip the screen and focus on a 12MP camera, open-ear audio and a voice assistant that can translate conversations, and at 38.5g they’re light enough to wear all day. We tested them for a month and came away impressed, and they’re now $279. If you’d rather have a giant portable screen, the AR Spatial set pairs Max 2 display glasses with the Station 2 and starts from $299.
Magicshine
If your bike lights are due an upgrade, Magicshine’s Black Friday sale is worth a look, with up to 50% off selected products. There are front and rear lights for everything from the daily commute to weekend trail rides, making this a great chance to refresh your setup or find a gift for the cyclist in your life.
eufyMake
Whether you’re making personalized gifts or working on a new craft project, eufyMake’s E1 UV printer lets you add colorful designs and raised textures to materials such as wood, metal and acrylic. Our exclusive code takes $100 off orders over $2,600, helping bring down the cost if you’ve been considering a setup of your own. Simply enter the code at checkout to claim your savings.
RingConn
Unlike the Oura Ring, the RingConn Gen 2 doesn’t charge a monthly subscription, and it’s down from $299 to $209.30 for Black Friday. That’s the one to get over the cheaper Gen 2 Air, because it adds sleep apnea detection, the feature the Air leaves out. Both rings track sleep, stress and heart rate, and the sale runs until November 30 on RingConn’s site.
Creality
Creality’s Black Friday sale covers everything from first printers to large-format machines. The Ender-3 V3 SE is $169 if you’re just starting out, the K2 Combo with its multicolor CFS unit drops from $699 to $449, and the K1 Max, with a 300mm build volume for bigger prints, is $549. Our exclusive code takes a further 5% off until November 30, but some models may be excluded from codes, so check the discount has come off before you pay.
Netgear
Spotty Wi-Fi can make movie nights and video calls more frustrating than they need to be. Netgear’s range includes standalone routers and mesh systems designed to improve coverage around your home, and our exclusive code gets you $100 off. Before choosing, consider the size of your home and where the signal struggles, particularly if you’re deciding between replacing a single router and moving to a mesh system.
ESET
Shopping around for antivirus software? ESET’s 35% discount could help bring down the cost of protecting your everyday devices. Its security software includes tools to help block malware and phishing attempts, with different plans depending on the features and number of devices you need.
Typhur
The Dome 2 air fryer is the standout in Typhur’s Black Friday sale at $115 off. It heats from both the top and the bottom, so you don’t need to flip or shake food halfway through cooking. For other products, our exclusive code takes 10% off selected items instead. Typhur doesn’t let codes stack with sale prices, so check which saving is bigger before you buy.
Beautyrest
A good mattress is a big purchase, so a saving of up to $1,000 is worth a closer look if you’re thinking about upgrading your bed. Beautyrest’s Black Friday sale includes selected mattress and adjustable base sets, with savings varying depending on the combination you choose. Whether you’re looking for a more supportive mattress or considering an adjustable base as well, it’s worth comparing the available sets before buying.
Eight Sleep
Eight Sleep’s Pod 6 is designed to make your bed a little smarter, with a temperature-regulating cover that heats and cools as you sleep, alongside sensors that track your overnight sleep metrics. Our exclusive offer takes up to $700 off when you buy the new Pod 6 with the Base, which makes the complete setup a little more affordable. Just remember to factor in the Autopilot membership when comparing the overall cost.
Webroot
Webroot’s Black Friday sale brings up to 70% off selected security plans, with options covering one, three or five devices depending on the package. There’s also an exclusive $5 Amazon gift card available through Tom’s Guide when you spend at least $45 on a qualifying purchase.
More Black Friday promo codes in the UK
Protect Your Bubble
If you’ve just bought a new phone in the Black Friday sales, this is a good week to insure it. Protect Your Bubble automatically takes 20% off cover for phones bought in the last 30 days, and our exclusive code takes a further 11% off, with iPhone 17 cover for accidental damage and theft starting from £5.99 a month. The code works on new UK policies covering up to two gadgets.
Ebuyer
If you’ve been meaning to replace a worn keyboard or find a more comfortable mouse, Ebuyer has up to 70% off computer accessories. Its range covers everyday desk essentials alongside gaming gear, with headsets, webcams and cables among the options. Before adding anything to your order, check how it connects to your computer, particularly if you’re already juggling a few devices and running short of spare USB ports.
Panda
If you sleep hot, Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro is our top pick for staying cool, thanks to bamboo-infused foam that helps air move through the mattress. It’s 30% off in Panda’s Black & White Friday sale, now from £665 instead of £950, and comes with a 100-night trial so you can return it if it isn’t right. Delivery is free on orders over £30.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Alex leads the Vouchers team at Future PLC, helping find the best discounts with the aid of the team. As a consumer expert, Alex helps readers stretch their budgets and avoid paying sticker price on the gear they love, and has spoken about ways to save on your shopping on live news from channels such as ITV.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.