We're here this afternoon bringing you the best Black Friday mattress deals, all on beds that we’ve personally tested and recommend. Our team will be dropping the latest savings as they drop in our live coverage below. That includes killer deals on some of the best mattresses of the year, from top sleep brands such as Helix, Saatva, DreamCloud, Nectar and more.



For sheer value for money, the standout deal is still a queen Classic Hybrid dropping to $699 at DreamCloud, down from $1,540. Plus, it comes with $599 worth of free bedding. That's a fantastic Black Friday sale on the best bed in a box we've ever tested. But you’ll need to be quick, this deal won’t last long.

If it’s a cheap bed you’re after, we've spotted an 8" queen size Zinus on sale for $98 at Walmart, which is an obscenely low price. We also spotted a queen Nectar Premier on sale for $899 instead of $999 at Amazon, but I’m not going to link it here as it’s already sold out. Which goes to show that if there’s a deal you’re eyeing up, now really is the time to buy.

Top deals at a glance

The best Black Friday mattress deals 2026: Editor's choice