We’re live-tracking this afternoon’s best Black Friday mattress deals on editor-tested and vetted mattresses, with the best new deals from just $98 at Saatva, DreamCloud, Amazon, Helix, Walmart and more
Our sleep editors are tracking live Black Friday deals across 9 vetted favorites—from a $98 Zinus budget cooling memory foam mattress steal at Walmart, to the best value deal of the year at DreamCloud
Jump straight to...
1. Top sales: At a glance
2. Best sales: Editor's choice
3. Live updates and news
We're here this afternoon bringing you the best Black Friday mattress deals, all on beds that we’ve personally tested and recommend. Our team will be dropping the latest savings as they drop in our live coverage below. That includes killer deals on some of the best mattresses of the year, from top sleep brands such as Helix, Saatva, DreamCloud, Nectar and more.
For sheer value for money, the standout deal is still a queen Classic Hybrid dropping to $699 at DreamCloud, down from $1,540. Plus, it comes with $599 worth of free bedding. That's a fantastic Black Friday sale on the best bed in a box we've ever tested. But you’ll need to be quick, this deal won’t last long.
If it’s a cheap bed you’re after, we've spotted an 8" queen size Zinus on sale for $98 at Walmart, which is an obscenely low price. We also spotted a queen Nectar Premier on sale for $899 instead of $999 at Amazon, but I’m not going to link it here as it’s already sold out. Which goes to show that if there’s a deal you’re eyeing up, now really is the time to buy.
Top deals at a glance
- DreamCloud Classic: From $349 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Saatva Classic: From $999 (was $1,399) at Saatva
- Siena Signature: From $169 at Siena
- Helix Midnight Luxe: From $1,119 at Helix
- Nectar Classic: From $349 at Nectar
- Zinus Green Tea 10": $184 (was $229.99) in a queen size at Amazon
- Bear Elite Hybrid: From $1,198 (was $1,998) with code TOMS40 at Bear
The best Black Friday mattress deals 2026: Editor's choice
Priced $699 for a queen and with two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector thrown in, the DreamCloud Classic is the best value deal in today's Black Friday sales. A regular 60% off DreamCloud mattress sale means you'll never pay more than $700 for a queen, the free bedding bundle translates to a maximum total saving of $2,047. That's a fantastic deal on one of the best mattresses in a box and it also comes with a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
This is the best deal on the best mattress we've ever tested, achieving a five-star review from our testers. For Black Friday, the best Saatva mattress sale has returned, saving you $425 on all sizes of this luxury hotel-style hybrid. Two heights and three firmness options make it superbly comfortable for practically every type of sleeper, particularly hot sleepers, couples and those with aches and pains. Benefits include a one-year trial and free white glove delivery.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review score: ★★★★★
The best cheap memory foam for side sleepers, the one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy in today's sale. and this Amazon deal makes it even cheaper. Right now, a queen is $155, which is an astonishingly low price for a mattress we loved for its side-sleeper pressure relief. It can sleep a little warm, so we'd urge hot sleepers to check out the cooling Sweetnight Coolnest, now $399 for a queen at Sweetnight.
Our Zinus Green Tea mattress review score: ★★★½
The Nectar Classic is the best deal on a top memory foam mattress for combi sleepers, and it's always excellent value in the Nectar mattress sale. That 60% off deal holds steady all year round, but with a start twin prices from $349 for a twin, it's still one of the standout savings of Black Friday. Comes with free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a forever warranty.
Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review score: ★★★½
The Helix Midnight Luxe is the best deal on the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, thanks to its plush pillow top that contours around your shoulders, while its breathable hybrid design helps keep sleepers cool all night. A 25% off sale brings a twin down to $1,119 from $1,492, which is the biggest Helix mattress sale you can expect. Comes with a year's sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review: ★★★★
At 30% off for Black Friday, this is the best value cooling mattress deal of the year, bringing a queen briefly under $1,000. The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is a mid-range marvel, boasting targeted lumbar support and specialist cooling features - features usually reserved for much pricier beds. The current 30% off sale is only rolled out for the holidays, so shop this deal while you can.
Our CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress review score: ★★★★½
This is the best deal on the best cooling mattress we've ever tested, and right now you can buy it at its lowest possible price. Plus, it comes with free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector, making this a rare and excellent deal. Use our TOMS40 promo code and save up to $1,028. A generous one-year trial and lifetime warranty is also included.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review score: ★★★★
This Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale is the best deal for back sleepers with back and hip pain. There's up to $300 off, the Tempur-Adapt mattress, with a twin now $1,599 (was $1,799). Our lead tester credits this bed with helping ease back and hip pain, while being superbly comfortable for side sleepers. You can also get $300 worth of bedding for free, plus free white glove delivery.
Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review: ★★★★½
The Novilla is an Amazon bestseller and it's back down to its lowest price of the year, and it's easy to see why: over 21,000 five-star customer reviews, a budget price tag and a great review from our testers. While we suggest buying most sizes directly from Novilla (where you'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty), it's cheaper to buy a twin-size Novilla Bliss for $152.98 from Amazon.
Our Novilla Bliss 10" Foam Mattress review score: ★★★½
This is the cheapest mattress deal from a brand we recognize, the Zinus Gel Airflow is down to $98 for a queen at Walmart, crafted from CertiPUR-US certified foam. That's an incredibly low price that we would recommend for guest beds or teens. We haven't tested it personally, so if you'd like our seal of approval we would opt for the Green Tea at #3.
User score: ★★★★½
LIVE UPDATES
Let's find you some deals...
I'm taking over from Nicola to find you some of the best Black Friday mattress deals, so you and your family can get your much needed beauty rest.
Whether it's upgrading your guest room or finally splurging on a luxury bed you deserve to sleep on night every night, we'll be bringing you the best options - tested and reviewed by our expert sleep team.
Hold tight while I find my top recommendation.
OK, I'm off!
That was a short and sweet stint, but I'll leave you in the capable hands of Lauren, one of our experienced mattress testers and deals hunters!
*Sound the Saatva sale klaxon*
The best Saatva mattress sale has returned for Black Friday, bringing a queen Classic down to $1,804 at Saatva, down from $2,229. While the DreamCloud is today's best value deal, the Saatva knocks it out of the park as the best deal on the best mattress we've ever tested.
Our Senior Sleep Editor (and Certified Sleep Specialist) Claire Davies describes the Saatva Classic as the “mattress that solved all [her] sleep problems.” It eliminated her hip pain and restlessness while preventing overheating, for an exceptional all-round performance we awarded five stars in our Saatva Classic Mattress review.
We think this is the best hybrid mattress for all sleep styles, and thanks to Saatva’s customization options, this really is a mattress for everyone (the Classic is available in three firmness levels and two heights.) There's $425 off all sizes of the Classic in today's Saatva Black Friday sale, which is the lowest price you can expect on this best-selling bed.
Why the DreamCloud Classic is THE best value Black Friday deal today
The DreamCloud Classic is on sale for $699 at DreamCloud in today’s sales, down from a ‘total value’ price of $1,540. That’s an excellent price on a mattress that actually out-performed some more luxurious beds during testing. It's a luxury-looking medium firm mattress that we recommend to both side and back sleepers. But I’ll be straight with you, a $699 queen price is a deal we tend to see most months.
However, in today’s DreamCloud Black Friday sale you’ll also get $599 worth of free bedding, including two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. That’s the first time this year that DreamCloud has rolled out this saving, and it’s well worth jumping on before it ends. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see this deal again in 2026.
Happy Black Friday and welcome to our live deals coverage!
I'm Nicola, the sleep editor here at Tom's Guide and I'll be steering you through this afternoon's live coverage of the Black Friday mattress deals. You've waited until the best day of the year to buy a new bed, so let's make it count.
This is my third year tracking the Black Friday sales, so I can spot a genuinely good deal at ten paces. Because not all the sales you're seeing today are worth your hard earned cash. Alongside a team of fellow mattress deal hunters, we'll be bringing you the best deals as they drop, as long as my advice to shopping the right bed for you.
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