Live
Last-minute Black Friday TV deals — lowest prices on LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and more
All the Black Friday TV deals you can still get
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
TV deals are the rockstar of any Black Friday sale. Whether you're shopping for your first OLED TV or upgrading to Mini-LED — Black Friday TV deals offer the lowest prices of the year. I should know because I've been tracking Black Friday TV deals for 19 years.
Yes, you can find TV deals year-round on just about any retail holiday, but Black Friday is hands-down when you'll find the lowest prices. And I'm not just saying that. Two years ago I purchased my first OLED TV on Black Friday. (I got the still-amazing the LG C2). It's one of my favorite tech purchases.
On this live blog I'll be highlighting the best Black Friday TV deals on the TVs the experts at Tom's Guide have reviewed, recommended, and in some cases — purchased for themselves. One of the best deals you can still get is the 65-inch Roku OLED Pro for just $799, which is the lowest price I'be ever seen for an OLED TV this size.
Keep on scrolling to find the best Black Friday TV deals you can still get at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and beyond.
TV Deals: Quick Links
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- OLED TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" QM6K QD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $479 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 65" U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $529 @ Amazon
- Roku 85" Select QLED 4K TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Dirt-cheap TVs
Starting from just $199, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface.
Read moreRead less▼
Best budget Mini-LEDs
The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser.
Read moreRead less▼
In our Hisense U6SF Pro review, we called the U6 Pro one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there. All models are on sale, but the 75-inch model is such an epic bargain at this price point. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you.
Read moreRead less▼
The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture.
Read moreRead less▼
Our favorite OLED deals
The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly, offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay-enhancing features, including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Whether you're a gamer, sports fan, or movie buff — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony Bravia 6 OLED is up to $1,600 off for the 83-inch panel. This premium TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, is capable of displaying over a billion colors, and has bass reflex speakers.
Read moreRead less▼
The B6 is LG's midrange OLED set, and while it may not offer the same brightness or colors as the flagship C6, it delivers tremendous value for the price — especially now that it's 55% off. OLED TV for 2026. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said it was nearly as good as the C6 for a fraction of the price.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
The 75-inch Hisense U7 is now on sale for just $999
Here's another big screen value. The 75-inch Hisense U7SG is now just $999 at Best Buy, a discount of 50%. In our review, we praised its great color reproduction, its four HDMI 2.1 ports and 165Hz native refresh rate, which will make it great if you just got GTA VI. Yes, we only gave it 3.5 stars, but at this lower price, it's a lot more attractive.
- Hisense U7SG (75-inch): was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy
Can't afford the LG C6? Try the B6 instead
One of the biggest questions we got, at least when it comes to TVs, is if you should spring for the LG C6, or go for the less expensive B6. Well, we compared both in our LG B6 vs. the LG C6 story, and and yes, the C6 is the better pick if you want the best-looking picture out of an OLED set, but if you're on a budget, then the B6 is no slouch. And right now, you can get the 48-inch LG B6 for just $599 at Best Buy — that's 50% off its regular price.
- LG B6 OLED (48-inch): was $1,199 now $599 @ Best Buy
Go big or go home
If you want a giant — and I mean giant —TV, look no further than the TCL 98" QM7L Series 4K Smart TV. This screen is absolutely gargantuan. The price is equally large, but Best Buy has dropped it substantially for Black Friday, taking half off the regular price.
Now, don't let the size fool you into thinking this TV lacks features. It's absolutely loaded with just about everything you could want from a high-end TV. It supports Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), HDR10+ and HDR10, along with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.
And with four HDMI ports, you can hook up anything you want to it.
- TCL 98" QM7L Series 4K Smart TV with Google TV: was $3,999 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
We gave this Samsung TV a perfect 5-star rating
The Samsung S95H is one of our favorite TVs of the year — our very own Kate Kozuch gave this OLED set a rare 5-star rating in her review, which means it's practically perfect. And now that 65-inch model is on sale for $2,299 at Best Buy, down from $3,399, it's even easier to recommend.
On her review, she said that the "Samsung S95H sets a new benchmark for OLED performance, combining best-in-class brightness with an incredibly effective Glare Free screen." About the only knock on it was lack of Dolby Vision, but nobody's perfect.
- Samsung S95H OLED TV (65"): was $3,399 now $2,299 @ Best Buy
One of our favorite LG OLED TVs is $1,000 off
LG makes some of the best OLED TVs, and the 2026 flagship is no exception. We gave the LG C6 4.5 stars in our review, because it offers excellent picture quality, 165Hz refresh rate, a range of game-optimizing features, support for every HDR standard you can think of, and all with a whopping $1,000 off the usual price — which is the biggest discount we've seen over Black Friday so far. We've highlighted two deals, but every size of the set is on sale.
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy
- LG 65" C6 OLED: was $2,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.