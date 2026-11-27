Black Friday TV deals 2026 LIVE (Image credit: Future) Staff picked deals:

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TV deals are the rockstar of any Black Friday sale. Whether you're shopping for your first OLED TV or upgrading to Mini-LED — Black Friday TV deals offer the lowest prices of the year. I should know because I've been tracking Black Friday TV deals for 19 years.

Yes, you can find TV deals year-round on just about any retail holiday, but Black Friday is hands-down when you'll find the lowest prices. And I'm not just saying that. Two years ago I purchased my first OLED TV on Black Friday. (I got the still-amazing the LG C2). It's one of my favorite tech purchases.

On this live blog I'll be highlighting the best Black Friday TV deals on the TVs the experts at Tom's Guide have reviewed, recommended, and in some cases — purchased for themselves. One of the best deals you can still get is the 65-inch Roku OLED Pro for just $799, which is the lowest price I'be ever seen for an OLED TV this size.

Keep on scrolling to find the best Black Friday TV deals you can still get at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and beyond.

Dirt-cheap TVs

Amazon Ember 4-Series: was $329 now $199 at Amazon Starting from just $199, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface. Read more Read less ▼

Best budget Mini-LEDs

TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $697 at Amazon The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $699 at Amazon In our Hisense U6SF Pro review, we called the U6 Pro one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there. All models are on sale, but the 75-inch model is such an epic bargain at this price point. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you. Read more Read less ▼

Save $650 TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $849 at Best Buy The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture. Read more Read less ▼

Our favorite OLED deals

Sony Bravia 6 OLED: was $1,999.99 now $1,198 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 6 OLED is up to $1,600 off for the 83-inch panel. This premium TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, is capable of displaying over a billion colors, and has bass reflex speakers. Read more Read less ▼