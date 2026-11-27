My streaming bill's gone through the roof lately, so I'm keeping a close eye on this year's crop of Black Friday streaming deals to try to keep my wallet happy. Thankfully, there's plenty to pick from, with up to 75% off the biggest streaming services. You can get the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month, HBO Max for just $5.49 per month, Apple TV for $6.99 per month, and Paramount+ Premium for only $2.99 permonth.

I'm rounding up the best Black Friday streaming deals out there, including which ones are home to shows and movies actually worth watching — which ain't much, these days, truth be told. I'll keep this page updated as prices change, offers expire and new bargains roll in. And if you're not sure which service to choose, I've got recommendations on what to watch to suit any vibe, too. Be sure to check out the best Black Friday TV deals to watch everything in glorious HD.

Consider this your guide to spending less on streaming without compromising on the shows and movies that make this crazy world just a little bit more entertaining.

Editor's Choice Streaming Deals

12 MONTHS! Save 62% Disney + / Hulu bundle: was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ The Disney+ and Hulu bundle was already worth the full price of $12.99, but now that it's almost 60% off for Black Friday at $4.99/month, it's an absolute steal. For that price, you get two streaming platforms that pair together perfectly. Disney+ is a vault of beloved content, including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, while Hulu has plenty for older viewers with an extensive lineup of TV shows and movies. Even better, you can lock in this discounted price for an entire year now. Offer ends Nov. 30.

Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99

Prime Video add-on subscriptions are a cheap way to build out your streaming library, and it's all conveniently available directly within Amazon's platform. Deals start from just $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever you're in the mood to watch, you'll almost certainly find a Prime Video subscription to scratch that itch.

Save 53% Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Unfortunately, Apple TV is just as great as everyone says it is, but that price tag ain't always easy to recommend to folks. Now that it's 50% off for six months for Black Friday, it softens the sting a bit. This often-overlooked platform goes toe-to-toe with the biggest names for high-quality original TV shows, home to buzzworthy series like "Severance," "Shrinking," "Slow Horses," and, of course, "Ted Lasso." Offer runs through Nov. 30.

Save 79% Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ has slashed the price on all its tiers to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, plus your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" that just kicked off to live sports like NFL and Champions League soccer. Granted, this offer is only valid for two months, which is stingy compared to other deals. Offer ends Nov. 30.

Save 31% Peacock Premium: was $12.99 now $8.99 at Peacock TV Peacock skipped the holiday sales last year, but it's back with a Black Friday deal for 2026. The cheapest Select tier is marked down to just $2.99, but I'd urge you to go for the Premium tier instead. It nabs you full access to Peacock's library of shows, movies, live sports, originals, and more. At $8.99, this isn't the lowest-cost Black Friday deal you'll see today, but it's a decent saving on a solid streamer. Offer ends Nov. 30.

Save $58 Starz (yearly): was $69.99 now $11.99 at starz.com Starz is offering a full year of streaming for just $11.99, a huge drop from the usual $69.99. That's a massive saving of $58, or around 83% off! You'll pay less than $1 a month for 12 months of hit original series, blockbuster movies and plenty of binge-worthy entertainment. It's an especially good deal for Black Friday, so I'd jump on it while you can.

12 MONTHS! Save 50% HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): was $10.99 now $5.49 at Amazon HBO Max is our top-rated streaming service, and this Black Friday deal makes it even easier to recommend with 50% off for an entire year. Honestly, you won't find a better library of prestige TV, blockbuster movies and must-watch originals. After all, it's not just TV; it's HBO! You can grab this discount through Prime Video, and signing up now means you'll be ready for the debut of HBO's new "Harry Potter" series in December. Just don't wait too long: this offer expires Nov. 30.

Save 75% AMC+ (via Prime Video): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon AMC+ might not be the biggest streaming service out there, but it's well worth a spot in your entertainment lineup. If you're a fan of "The Walking Dead," you'll find the entire zombie saga here, along with a solid selection of movies to explore. Right now, you can add AMC+ to your Prime Video subscription for just $2.75 a month, a huge discount from its regular $10.99 price. It's an easy deal to overlook, but I'd say it's worth a closer look. If you don't mind ads, the ad-supported version is $1.99 for two months.

Black Friday streaming deals FAQ

What are the best Black Friday streaming deals?

There are some seriously good discounts this year. Among our top picks are the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99/month (down from $11.99), HBO Max Basic for $5.49/month (down from $10.99), Apple TV for $6.99/month (down from $14.99) and Paramount+ Premium for $2.99/month (down from $13.99). You can also find Prime Video add-on subscriptions starting at just $0.99/month. Check our Editor's Choice picks above for the deals we'd recommend grabbing first.

What is the cheapest Black Friday streaming deal?

If you're looking for the lowest price, Prime Video Channels has add-on subscriptions starting at just $0.99/month. Frndly TV is also offering a subscription for $0.99/month, down from $12.99. Just remember that the cheapest option isn't necessarily the best value, so check what's included and how long the promotional price lasts.

Which Black Friday streaming deals are ad-free?

Not all discounted subscriptions include ad-free viewing. Paramount+ Premium for $2.99/month is one of the standout ad-free offers, while Apple TV's $6.99/month deal also includes ad-free streaming. If commercials are a dealbreaker, pay attention to the plan name before you subscribe.

How long will Black Friday streaming deals last?

Most Black Friday streaming promotions are expected to run through Cyber Monday, November 30, with many likely to disappear on Tuesday, December 1. However, individual services set their own deadlines, and some deals may expire earlier. For example, Peacock's current promotional pricing is listed through November 30. I'd recommend signing up sooner rather than assuming a deal will stick around.

Can I get Black Friday streaming deals if I'm already a subscriber?

It depends on the service and the specific promotion. Some streaming discounts may be limited to new or returning subscribers, while others are available through third-party channels such as Prime Video. Check the offer's eligibility terms before signing up, and remember that subscribing through a different platform may require managing or canceling your existing subscription separately.