As a senior reviews writer at Tom's Guide, I get to test many, many headphones and earbuds. If you're looking to pick up a set of cans, now's the best time to do it, as it's Black Friday (a great time to get a TV deal). I've tested some great ones from heavy-hitters like Bose, Sony and JBL, but I'll be honest: I'd rather buy the Marshall Monitor III.

Now, now, hear me out. I've been using the Monitor III every day for nearly two years, and I believe they're some of the best bang-for-buck headphones around. If you've been put off by their retail price before, you'll be pleased to know that they've received a major discount for Black Friday.

That's right. Right now, you can grab the Monitor III for just $199 at Amazon U.S., or £179 at Argos U.K. They're down to their lowest-ever price in both the States and in the British Isles — and I really can't recommend them enough.

The Monitor III are the best-looking set of cans I've ever used, period. They look beautiful in black with brass accents, and the controls are amp-like and tactile. In addition to that, they're extremely comfortable with plush leatherette ear cushions. I've worn them for up to 10 hours a day without any discomfort!

Of course, their well-balanced sound quality is the real star here. Fitted with 32mm dynamic drivers, the Monitor III delivers thumping basslines, vibrant treble, and boasts a spacious soundstage. They're tuned very well straight out of the box, but you can adjust the EQ through the very user-friendly companion app if needed.

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of which, the Monitor III's Soundstage spatial audio is another winner. It moves the sound out into a virtual room and makes it feel like the instruments and vocals are swirling around you. Any time I listen to, say, Tame Impala through these headphones with Soundstage toggled, I feel like I'm at a live gig.

Alongside the stellar sound and comfort, the Monitor III offers long battery life, too, lasting up to 100 hours with ANC disabled. That's great for anyone who forgets to charge their gadgets frequently. ANC is effective, too, and it drops the battery life by only 40 hours.

Now's the best time to pick up the headphones I've been using for two years. For Black Friday, the Monitor III are $199 at Amazon U.S., or £179 at Argos U.K. These deals are unbelievable and too good to ignore!