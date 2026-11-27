Get notified of updates

My favorite iPhone 18 Pro Max deal: Just $100! (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I had chance to test out this phone for our iPhone 18 Pro Max review, so I can vouch that it's one of the best phones money can buy. And now you need a lot less money to get it. T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro Max for just $100, down from $1,299, which is a huge discount. To get this deal you need to sign up for a T-Mix plan with five monthly "Picks" perks, and no trade-in is required. In return, you'll get the fastest phone we've ever tested along with a great triple-camera setup that includes a variable aperture lens for more creative control. Add in super long battery life, a smarter Siri and faster charging and you have lots of reasons to snag this Apple Black Friday deal. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: was $1,299 now $100 at T-Mobile By Mark Spoonauer

iPad 11-inch crashes to $379 (Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide) If you're looking for a simple tablet that gets the job done, look no further than the iPad 11-inch, which is now just $379 on Amazon. That's not the lowest price yet, but it's a healthy $70 off one of the best tablets we've tested. Our iPad 11-inch iPad review shows why this slate is a great Apple Black Friday deal. You get a vivid 11-inch Liquid Retina display and a peppy enough A16 chip inside a sleek design that weighs just over a pound. This is a great tablet for watching videos, surfing the web or messaging on the go. Just don't expect the latest Siri or Apple Intelligence features. Apple iPad 11-inch: was $449 now $379 @ Amazon By Mark Spoonauer

I believe in Apple TV for $7 a month (Image credit: Apple TV) I'm too lazy to cancel streaming services but if you have shied away from Apple TV because of the price, it's time to come back. Right now you can get six months of Apple TV for $6.99 per month, down from the usual $14. That's 50% off and one of the best streaming deals we're tracking live. As a Ted Lasso fan I'm excited that it's officially coming back for season 5, but if you've been away for a while there's a lot more to stream. The horror hit Widows Bay picked 14 Emmy Awards and Slow Horses is one of my favorite shows period. Apple TV: was $14 a month, now $7 a month for six months By Mark Spoonauer

AirTag now just $18 (Image credit: Future) In may family I'm known as the guy who is constantly misplacing or losing things, whether it's my wallets or my keys. And if you're like me, Apple's 2nd generation AirTag is the Black Friday deal for you. The AirTag 2 sports a louder speaker, so it's easier to find your keys or other lost items even if they're under a sofa cushion. And with improved Precision Finding range, you can use your iPhone to track that lost item right on screen. Our AirTag 2 review gave it 5 stars, and this is a 5-star deal and also a great stocking stuffer. Apple AirTag: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon By Mark Spoonauer

MacBook Neo is the budget laptop of the year (Image credit: Tom's Guide) In my MacBook Neo review, I called it the best budget laptop ever, and I stood by that claim even after Apple hiked the price $100. Well, now it has come crashing back down to $599, making this a stellar Black Friday deal. The Neo has more than just fun colors going for. It features a vibrant display that hit nearly 500 nits in our testing, and the A18 Pro chip is fast enough for most people. It's all wrapped up in a sturdy aluminum design that weighs just 2.7 pounds. And you can leave the charger at home with the 13.5 hours of battery life in our testing. MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon By Mark Spoonauer

AirPods Pro 3 for lowest price ever (Image credit: Future) The Apple Black Friday deal I have my eye on is the AirPods Pro 3 for just $149. That's the lowest price ever for Apple's latest earbuds, and there's several reasons I'm looking to upgrade. First, the AirPods Pro 3 offer a comfier and more secure fit. You also get better sound and active noise cancellation, plus handy features like live translation and a built-in heart rate sensor. We called the AirPods Pro 3 the best AirPods yet in our review, and now they're at the best price yet. Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon By Mark Spoonauer