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15 best Apple Black Friday deals LIVE: AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPhones and more
Apple deals handpicked by Tom's Guide experts
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
I've been covering Apple for over 25 years, so I know the difference between a great Apple Black Friday deal and a nothing discount. I've seen it all, from the original iPod and MacBook Air to the first iPhone, and I've tested or reviewed every Apple product since, including the brand-new iPhone Duo.
Right now, the best Apple Black Friday deals include the AirPods Pro 3 for just $149, which is the lowest price ever for these flagship, best-in-class earbuds. The MacBook Neo has dropped back down to $599, which reverses July's RAMageddon price hike. And the brand-new iPad A20 Pro 8.5" is seeing its first-ever discount — $599 down from $699 at Amazon.
Amazon already (briefly) sold out of the AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, so if you've been looking for a specific product, I'd grab it before someone else does. Here are the Apple Black Friday deals I personally recommend.
Apple Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone: accessories from $14 @ Amazon
- iPhone 17e: 4 lines for $25/line @ T-Mobile
- Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 @ Apple
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon
Editor's Picks
In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down.
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Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027, and of course the rest of Apple TV's backlog, including Slow Horses and Ted Lasso.
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Keep track of all your stuff with Apple's own Bluetooth tracker, whether it's a bag, wallet, or your keys. The new AirTag features instant pairing, a speaker that's 50% louder, and improved Precision Finding to help you hunt down your missing items.
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iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera.
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Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap.
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The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale.
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It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck.
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The Mac mini M6 keeps the ultra-compact 5x5-inch design introduced with the prior generation, but packs major performance upgrades under the hood. You get the raw speed of Apple's M6 chip, upgraded graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better 1080p gaming, 16GB of unified memory, and improved connectivity thanks to Apple's custom N1 chip, which adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread support.
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Apple's Studio Display is one of the most visually stunning monitors on the market. It's pricey, but with $200 off for Black Friday, you really can't go wrong if you want one of the nicest monitors you can get.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
My favorite iPhone 18 Pro Max deal: Just $100!
I had chance to test out this phone for our iPhone 18 Pro Max review, so I can vouch that it's one of the best phones money can buy. And now you need a lot less money to get it. T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro Max for just $100, down from $1,299, which is a huge discount.
To get this deal you need to sign up for a T-Mix plan with five monthly "Picks" perks, and no trade-in is required. In return, you'll get the fastest phone we've ever tested along with a great triple-camera setup that includes a variable aperture lens for more creative control. Add in super long battery life, a smarter Siri and faster charging and you have lots of reasons to snag this Apple Black Friday deal.
- Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: was $1,299 now $100 at T-Mobile
iPad 11-inch crashes to $379
If you're looking for a simple tablet that gets the job done, look no further than the iPad 11-inch, which is now just $379 on Amazon. That's not the lowest price yet, but it's a healthy $70 off one of the best tablets we've tested.
Our iPad 11-inch iPad review shows why this slate is a great Apple Black Friday deal. You get a vivid 11-inch Liquid Retina display and a peppy enough A16 chip inside a sleek design that weighs just over a pound. This is a great tablet for watching videos, surfing the web or messaging on the go. Just don't expect the latest Siri or Apple Intelligence features.
- Apple iPad 11-inch: was $449 now $379 @ Amazon
I believe in Apple TV for $7 a month
I'm too lazy to cancel streaming services but if you have shied away from Apple TV because of the price, it's time to come back. Right now you can get six months of Apple TV for $6.99 per month, down from the usual $14. That's 50% off and one of the best streaming deals we're tracking live.
As a Ted Lasso fan I'm excited that it's officially coming back for season 5, but if you've been away for a while there's a lot more to stream. The horror hit Widows Bay picked 14 Emmy Awards and Slow Horses is one of my favorite shows period.
AirTag now just $18
In may family I'm known as the guy who is constantly misplacing or losing things, whether it's my wallets or my keys. And if you're like me, Apple's 2nd generation AirTag is the Black Friday deal for you.
The AirTag 2 sports a louder speaker, so it's easier to find your keys or other lost items even if they're under a sofa cushion. And with improved Precision Finding range, you can use your iPhone to track that lost item right on screen. Our AirTag 2 review gave it 5 stars, and this is a 5-star deal and also a great stocking stuffer.
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon
MacBook Neo is the budget laptop of the year
In my MacBook Neo review, I called it the best budget laptop ever, and I stood by that claim even after Apple hiked the price $100. Well, now it has come crashing back down to $599, making this a stellar Black Friday deal.
The Neo has more than just fun colors going for. It features a vibrant display that hit nearly 500 nits in our testing, and the A18 Pro chip is fast enough for most people. It's all wrapped up in a sturdy aluminum design that weighs just 2.7 pounds. And you can leave the charger at home with the 13.5 hours of battery life in our testing.
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
AirPods Pro 3 for lowest price ever
The Apple Black Friday deal I have my eye on is the AirPods Pro 3 for just $149. That's the lowest price ever for Apple's latest earbuds, and there's several reasons I'm looking to upgrade.
First, the AirPods Pro 3 offer a comfier and more secure fit. You also get better sound and active noise cancellation, plus handy features like live translation and a built-in heart rate sensor. We called the AirPods Pro 3 the best AirPods yet in our review, and now they're at the best price yet.
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
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