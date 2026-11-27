I found the best Home Depot Black Friday power tool deals starting at $79 for DeWalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
Ten great deals on cordless drills, miter saws, snow blowers, and more
Last year for Christmas I got a DeWalt impact driver and drill kit as a present, and I couldn't have been more excited. They've had more use over the last year than anything else, and have been an invaluable addition to my DIY kit.
If you have a handyman or woman in your life, and want to get them some new power tools for the holidays, Black Friday is the time to act, as you can get some excellent deals on all the major brands — DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Makita, and more. Here are 10 deals at Home Depot starting at $79 worth checking out.
If you need to lop of something that's too big for hand pruners, but too small for a chainsaw, this tool is just the ticket. It has an 8-inch blade and weighs just 4.6 pounds, making it very maneuverable. Keep in mind this deal does not include the battery, so it's best for someone who already has some DeWalt tools.
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Save $80 on this drill/driver that includes a 20V battery and charger. The head is just 5.88 inches, making it easier to use in harder-to-reach spaces, and has an LED to illuminate the work area. It's a good starter tool for someone just building out their kit.
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This is the combo kit I have, and it's great. You get a 1/2 in. drill driver, a 1/4 in. impact driver, two 20V MAX compact 2 Ah batteries, a charger, and a nice, durable bag to carry everything in. I've used it for all sorts of projects around my home.
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There are few things as satisfying as pressure-washing your deck, patio, or siding; watching the grime get methodically blasted away is hypnotic. This deal only takes of $20 from this pressure washer, but it's small and has wheels and a handle so you can easily roll it around.
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Electric snow shovels are helpful when the snow is a little too deep for regular shoveling, but your snowblower would be overkill. They're also handy for smaller areas, like walkways. This Ryobi model has adjustable vanes, so you can direct the snow to either side, and it comes with a battery and charger.
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Home Depot's house brand has a complete DIY starter kit, which includes a 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, 1/4 in. Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, LED Light, two batteries, a charger, and a bag to carry it all. This deal cuts the price by 33%.
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Leaf-blowing season may be nearly over, but that doesn't mean you can't get ready for next year. This deal blows the price down by 43% - think of it as a good opportunity to get some extra Milwaukee batteries for less.
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This is a power tool I gifted to myself when it went on sale last year, and I've since used it to make shelves, brackets, and all sorts of other things in my house. At $200 off, it's a great deal.
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If you have a DIYer who's ready for the next level, these Milwaukee tools are the brand's more powerful models, including a 1/2-inch hammer drill, 1/4 inch impact driver, 5-inch angle grinder and reciprocating saw. It also comes with a hard case to carry everything.
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It's not too late to get a snow blower for this winter. This deal cuts $200 off this dual-stage model, which has an electric start and LED headlights, so you can better see what you're doing in the dark.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
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