Last year for Christmas I got a DeWalt impact driver and drill kit as a present, and I couldn't have been more excited. They've had more use over the last year than anything else, and have been an invaluable addition to my DIY kit.

If you have a handyman or woman in your life, and want to get them some new power tools for the holidays, Black Friday is the time to act, as you can get some excellent deals on all the major brands — DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Makita, and more. Here are 10 deals at Home Depot starting at $79 worth checking out.

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit Home Depot's house brand has a complete DIY starter kit, which includes a 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, 1/4 in. Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, LED Light, two batteries, a charger, and a bag to carry it all. This deal cuts the price by 33%. Read more Read less ▼

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit w/ (2) 5.0 Ah Battery, Charger, & PACKOUT Tool Box If you have a DIYer who's ready for the next level, these Milwaukee tools are the brand's more powerful models, including a 1/2-inch hammer drill, 1/4 inch impact driver, 5-inch angle grinder and reciprocating saw. It also comes with a hard case to carry everything. Read more Read less ▼