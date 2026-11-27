Black Friday is the best time of year to save big on your favorite tech, whether that's a camera, a pair of headphones, or even a brand new phone. We've seen some great deals on iPhones and Android phones alike this year, but I want to shout out a particular one today.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with 256GB storage is currently discounted by $450 at Amazon. You read that right. Instead of paying the full price of $1,399, you can get what we called "the best Android phone yet" for just $949. Great savings, right? If you need more convincing, that's what I'm here for, so let me tell you why the S26 Ultra is a fantastic choice.

There's a lot to love about the S26 Ultra, and we'll start with what matters most to a lot of people: design and battery life. The S26 Ultra is sleek and extremely handsome. Its 6.9-inch 3120 x 1440 AMOLED display is gorgeous, and the 120Hz refresh rate means it's plenty for gaming and streaming your favorite movies and shows.

Then you've got long battery life. The phone is fitted with a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery, and it lasted nearly 2 hours longer than the S25 Ultra in the Tom’s Guide Battery test. A total runtime of 16 hours and 10 minutes makes the S26 Ultra one of the longest lasting phones on our best phone battery life list.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But if you're anything like me, you'll be excited about the cameras on any phone, and the S26 Ultra has plenty to offer here. You get a 200MP main (f/1.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9), 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto w/3x optical zoom, and a 50MP (f/2.9) telephoto w/5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 12MP (f/2.2) lens for those who love taking selfies. Check out our photo face-off between the S26 Ultra and the S25 Ultra!

(Image credit: Future)

There's also plenty of new upgrades to be excited about, chiefly the Privacy Display. It obscures private info from onlookers and can do so on an app-by-app basis. This tech blows away third-party privacy screen protectors you peel and stick onto your phone, because you can turn the feature on and off at will.

Additionally, Automated App Actions (available on the entire S26 lineup) bring the future straight to your phone. It lets you book an Uber, build a grocery cart in Instacart, or order meals in DoorDash via Gemini using just your voice. Yeah, it's as cool (and hands-free) as it sounds.

So, are you convinced yet? Now's a great time to pick up the S26 Ultra with 256GB of storage as this Black Friday deal takes $450 off. I really can't promise this deal will stick around for long, so grab it with both hands and run!