If you've recently moved into your dorm with an uncomfortable mattress, you don't have to suffer through your first semester. There are plenty of bed-softening mattress topper deals in this month's Labor Day sales. In fact, a twin XL CopperWELL Mattress Topper, now down to $144 (was $179.99) at Molecule, offers cooling side-sleeper comfort in a rare sale.

The CopperWELL Mattress Topper is our No 1 cooling pick in this year's best mattress toppers guide, but there are plenty of cheaper options if you don't want to spend over $100 on a twin XL mattress topper. The Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, now $36.55 in a twin XL with code TAKE15, is perfect for smaller budgets.

So, here's a roundup of the top five deals on mattress toppers for dorm beds. Plus, if you're looking to upgrade your dorm space even further with a new mattress, you'll find a lot of budget-friendly bed discounts in the Labor Day mattress sales.

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