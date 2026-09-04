5 mattress toppers I'd buy for an instantly comfier dorm room set-up — from $34 in the Labor Day sales
I've rounded up the top-rated memory foam mattress toppers, ideal for turning your terrible dorm bed into a sleep sanctuary
If you've recently moved into your dorm with an uncomfortable mattress, you don't have to suffer through your first semester. There are plenty of bed-softening mattress topper deals in this month's Labor Day sales. In fact, a twin XL CopperWELL Mattress Topper, now down to $144 (was $179.99) at Molecule, offers cooling side-sleeper comfort in a rare sale.
The CopperWELL Mattress Topper is our No 1 cooling pick in this year's best mattress toppers guide, but there are plenty of cheaper options if you don't want to spend over $100 on a twin XL mattress topper. The Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, now $36.55 in a twin XL with code TAKE15, is perfect for smaller budgets.
So, here's a roundup of the top five deals on mattress toppers for dorm beds. Plus, if you're looking to upgrade your dorm space even further with a new mattress, you'll find a lot of budget-friendly bed discounts in the Labor Day mattress sales.
Egg crate mattress toppers are known for their pressure relief, providing a soft-but-supportive surface for side sleepers. Amazon customers love this mattress topper for its softness and great value for money (though some users have complained about off-gassing when it's first unboxed). Now $33.29 for a twin XL, benefits include a 90-day refund policy.
User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)
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Even without a discount, the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is amazingly cheap, but with hidden discount code TAKE15, you can take a 2" model down to $36.55 in a twin XL. An Amazon bestseller with thousands of five-star ratings, we recommend buying from Linenspa itself to guarantee yourself a 3-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★½ (59,000+ reviews)
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We tested the 4" Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper and found it to be exceptionally plush for side sleeping, while its perforated foam provided excellent airflow to avoid stuffiness. Right now, the bamboo charcoal-infused version is down to $67.50 (was $89.99) and comes with a 3-year warranty and a 30-night sleep trial.
Our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (80+ reviews)
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The Molecule CopperWELL is pretty much never on sale, which is a shame considering it's the best cooling topper we've ever tested. Thankfully for Labor Day, Molecule has busted out a 20% discount that takes a twin XL to $144. Other than its cooling properties, the CopperWELL offers great side sleeper pressure relief.
Our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (20+ reviews)
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If you want to add a bit of hotel luxury to your dorm bed, you can't go wrong with this pillow top mattress topper. The Hybrid Lux has a dual-layered design that features a cooling Tencel pillow on top for comfort and a 3" tier of foam on the bottom for support. Now 22% off in a twin XL, expect a 90-night sleep trial and 5-year warranty, too.
Our ViscoSoft Hybrid Luxe Mattress Topper review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (2,300+ reviews)
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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