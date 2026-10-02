The early Prime Day mattress sales have bought some big savings on top-rated beds but I've found the only deal you need to know about. Casper's Original mattress, now just $884 for a queen at Amazon, has had a 32% price cut which brings it back to the lowest price we've seen this year (was $1,295.)

"I've never experienced this much comfort in a bed before," one Amazon customer said about the Original, while another described it as "great for bad backs." From popular online sleep brand Casper, the Original is a 10" all-foam mattress with a medium-firm feel (although reviews suggest it skews softer).

Some of the best mattresses sold online can be found on Amazon but it's the Casper Original that's caught my eye (and collected over 700 5-star reviews.) I think this saving will be tough to beat but check out our Amazon mattress deals guide for even more offers.

What you need to know about the Casper Original mattress

The Original was the former flagship mattress from Casper. (It's since been replaced in the line-up by Casper's the One mattress, which has a firmer feel.) Like all the best memory foam mattresses, it uses multiple layers of foam to cushion the shoulders and hips while delivering support to the spine.

How to sign up for Prime (Image credit: Shutterstock) You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal, so make sure to check out our guide on how to join Prime.

When we tested the Original Memory Foam mattress, our team agreed it best suited side sleepers. Our favorite mattresses for side sleepers contour to the body to reduce pressure build up and that's what you'll get from the Original. One Amazon reviewer simply described it as 'Ahhhhhh....'

Our testing team were also highly impressed with the motion isolation (it's a good pick if you share a bed) although they did find it slept a little warm. So you might want to browse the sales for a pair of cooling sheets to go with it — this breathable set from SiJo is now 15% off at Amazon.

The Original Memory Foam isn't the only Casper mattress now on sale at Amazon, however. Check out these two options below...

More early Amazon Prime Day mattress deals to shop now...