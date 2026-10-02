'I've never experienced this much comfort in a bed before' — up to $528 off top-rated Casper mattress in early Prime sale
Casper's Original foam mattress is a dream for side sleepers and our expert pick of the Amazon Prime Day savings
The early Prime Day mattress sales have bought some big savings on top-rated beds but I've found the only deal you need to know about. Casper's Original mattress, now just $884 for a queen at Amazon, has had a 32% price cut which brings it back to the lowest price we've seen this year (was $1,295.)
"I've never experienced this much comfort in a bed before," one Amazon customer said about the Original, while another described it as "great for bad backs." From popular online sleep brand Casper, the Original is a 10" all-foam mattress with a medium-firm feel (although reviews suggest it skews softer).
Some of the best mattresses sold online can be found on Amazon but it's the Casper Original that's caught my eye (and collected over 700 5-star reviews.) I think this saving will be tough to beat but check out our Amazon mattress deals guide for even more offers.
When we first reviewed the Casper Original mattress we found it "great for side sleepers" but thought there were better value options. Well, it's time to eat our words. With a queen just $884 (was $1,295) in the early Amazon Prime Day deals, it's now an excellent value choice. You'll also get a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial, to deliver peace of mind.
Our Casper Original mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (1,000+ reviews)
What you need to know about the Casper Original mattress
The Original was the former flagship mattress from Casper. (It's since been replaced in the line-up by Casper's the One mattress, which has a firmer feel.) Like all the best memory foam mattresses, it uses multiple layers of foam to cushion the shoulders and hips while delivering support to the spine.
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal, so make sure to check out our guide on how to join Prime.
When we tested the Original Memory Foam mattress, our team agreed it best suited side sleepers. Our favorite mattresses for side sleepers contour to the body to reduce pressure build up and that's what you'll get from the Original. One Amazon reviewer simply described it as 'Ahhhhhh....'
Our testing team were also highly impressed with the motion isolation (it's a good pick if you share a bed) although they did find it slept a little warm. So you might want to browse the sales for a pair of cooling sheets to go with it — this breathable set from SiJo is now 15% off at Amazon.
The Original Memory Foam isn't the only Casper mattress now on sale at Amazon, however. Check out these two options below...
More early Amazon Prime Day mattress deals to shop now...
Casper is dominating the early Prime Day deals and this is a real bargain on the brand's most affordable mattress. The Sleep Element is likely to lack the durability of the Original but it's a strong pick for a guest room and comes backed by a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. A queen is now only $426.18 (was $645) which is the lowest price we've seen in a long time.
User score: ★★★★½ (6,000+ reviews)
This entry-level hybrid mattress from Casper replaces the foam support of the Original with a layer of springs, for added bounce and breathability. It's more expensive than the foam version, with a queen $984 (was $1,495) but should be a better option for hot sleepers. It also comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★½ (1,300+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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