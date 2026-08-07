The beginning of a new academic year is approaching, which will see students across the US return to (or become acquainted with) dorm rooms.

However, dorms aren't the most hygienic, and that's putting it lightly. Brace yourself: one study found that bed sheets in men's dorms contained at least 1.5 million CFU/sq. in. of bacteria. That number accounts for 97% of dorm room bacteria.

But perhaps that's not surprising, considering students often sleep on hand-me-down beds and 15% of students only clean their room once a month.

That's why I've rounded up the bedding essentials to keep your mattress (and your sleep) clean. From hypoallergenic sheets to waterproof mattress protectors, here are 12 dorm bed deals to safeguard your bed from $14 in this month's mattress and sleep sales.

Top 3 dorm room mattress topper deals

The best mattress toppers provide a hypoallergenic barrier between your old, grubby dorm bed and you. Plus they add extra comfort and support.

Some mattress toppers, such as the Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper and the Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper, come with a removable machine-washable cover for an easy clean.

Top 3 dorm room mattress protector deals

The best mattress protectors are a must if you want to safeguard dorm beds from spills and bedtime snacks. The ones below all offer washable, waterproof protection and an elasticated fit for easy use.

Top 3 dorm room sheet deals

The best bed sheets are made from hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking materials such as bamboo and organic cotton. These natural materials are breathable, preventing bacteria from thriving on the heat and sweat that can buildup in mattresses.

Top 3 dorm room pillow protector deals

Don't want ugly yellow pillow stains? Try these zip-up pillow protectors. They're just like mattress protectors only for your pillows, providing 360 protection for headrests.