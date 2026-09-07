Don't miss these 12 last-minute garden deals in Amazon's Labor Day sale
There's still time to grab a bargain with these garden deals
Summer 2026 may be pretty much done and dusted, but if you have a garden or yard then it will still need maintaining as we move into autumn.
Amazon's Labor Day sale is in its final hours, but the online giant still has loads of great deals to choose from. For this article I've selected 12 offers on garden tools and accessories. There's everything from a push lawn mower and a rake to a cute birdhouse and a bonsai planter to choose from here.
So if you want to tend to your garden while saving a few bucks, take a look at the 12 hand-picked items below. But remember, the offers end soon, so grab these deals while they're hot!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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