IKEA just dropped a new Halloween decor collection — my 12 favorite picks starting at $1

Halloween is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped IKEA from getting into the spooky spirit. The retailer has already dropped its latest KUSTFYR collection of festive Halloween decor — and right now, you can save 20% on everything from throw pillows and lanterns to doormats, dish towels and more.

If you're ready to add some extra haunt to your home, you're going to want to take a look at these IKEA Halloween decor deals that start at just $1. Even better, the most expensive item on our list is only $20, so you can easily add some festive Halloween flair to your space without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to grab your Halloween favorites today!