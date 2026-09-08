IKEA just dropped a new Halloween decor collection — my 12 favorite picks starting at $1
IKEA's KUSTFYR collection is back and spookier than ever
Halloween is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped IKEA from getting into the spooky spirit. The retailer has already dropped its latest KUSTFYR collection of festive Halloween decor — and right now, you can save 20% on everything from throw pillows and lanterns to doormats, dish towels and more.
If you're ready to add some extra haunt to your home, you're going to want to take a look at these IKEA Halloween decor deals that start at just $1. Even better, the most expensive item on our list is only $20, so you can easily add some festive Halloween flair to your space without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to grab your Halloween favorites today!
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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