The luxury Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is perfect for smaller spaces — now $1,099 for a queen in today's Labor Day sales
The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is built to provide enhanced back support, and it's $400 off with our semi-exclusive deal
Murphy beds are a fantastic option if you want to save space in your home, and you can add some luxury support to the practical sleep solution thanks to a new Labor Day deal from Saatva. The Murphy Bed Mattress, now $1,099 (was $1,499) in a queen at Saatva, is a premium hand-crafted hybrid that's designed to provide comfort at night and retain its shape when in storage.
Saatva is behind the best mattress of 2026, so it's small wonder that the brand would be behind the first luxury mattress designed for murphy beds. The Saatva Murphy Bed is $400 off both a queen and a full, and of course it comes with Saatva's generous benefits: a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.
Today's Labor Day is in full swing, but we don't expect this Saatva mattress sale to still be live tomorrow. This is one of the best Labor Day mattress sales of the year, so anyone who wants their foldaway bed to boast premium comfort, don't miss Saatva's Murphy Bed Mattress discount...
The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is one of the cheapest beds in Saatva's luxury hand-crafted mattress collection. Designed to keep its layers intact while in storage, the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is made for people who want their sleep set-up to be practical yet luxuriously supportive. Now $400 off for a queen and a full size in the Saatva Labor Day mattress sales, the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress comes with industry-leading benefits like a year-long sleep trial and a forever warranty.
User score: ★★★★★
Who needs the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress?
The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is designed for (you guessed it) murphy beds. While you don't necessarily need a mattress that's built specially for a murphy bed, the type of mattress needed for a murphy bed does have to fit certain requirements — and that can sometimes mean that hybrid mattresses are out of the question as they're coils can be easily damaged when stored upright.
However, Saatva's Murphy Bed Mattress is a hybrid, meaning it has foam and springs, as it's built to prevent its materials from shifting in storage. This is good news for murphy bed users who want the lumbar support of springs and coils.
The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress should also suit hot sleepers, as its organic cotton cover is breathable and its coils boost airflow. The type of mattress usually recommended to murphy bed users are all-foam beds. And while many of the best memory foam mattress are equipped with cooling tech, a lot of all-foam beds can still trap heat.
A cheaper option for your murphy bed...
While the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress may be a great choice if you need enhance back support and luxury comfort, the Bear Original Mattress is a great mid-range alternative. Its 10" height and all-foam structure is the ideal thickness and structure for a murphy bed, plus its medium-firm feel is comfortable for all sleep positions. Use code TOMS40 to get 40% off all sizes, reducing a queen to $598.80 and a twin to $427.20. Benefits include a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.
User score: ★★★★½
Bear Original mattress review: ★★★★
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: More deals at a glance
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) with TOMS40 code at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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