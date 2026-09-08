Murphy beds are a fantastic option if you want to save space in your home, and you can add some luxury support to the practical sleep solution thanks to a new Labor Day deal from Saatva. The Murphy Bed Mattress, now $1,099 (was $1,499) in a queen at Saatva, is a premium hand-crafted hybrid that's designed to provide comfort at night and retain its shape when in storage.

Saatva is behind the best mattress of 2026, so it's small wonder that the brand would be behind the first luxury mattress designed for murphy beds. The Saatva Murphy Bed is $400 off both a queen and a full, and of course it comes with Saatva's generous benefits: a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.

Today's Labor Day is in full swing, but we don't expect this Saatva mattress sale to still be live tomorrow. This is one of the best Labor Day mattress sales of the year, so anyone who wants their foldaway bed to boast premium comfort, don't miss Saatva's Murphy Bed Mattress discount...

Who needs the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress?

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress is designed for (you guessed it) murphy beds. While you don't necessarily need a mattress that's built specially for a murphy bed, the type of mattress needed for a murphy bed does have to fit certain requirements — and that can sometimes mean that hybrid mattresses are out of the question as they're coils can be easily damaged when stored upright.

However, Saatva's Murphy Bed Mattress is a hybrid, meaning it has foam and springs, as it's built to prevent its materials from shifting in storage. This is good news for murphy bed users who want the lumbar support of springs and coils.

The Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress should also suit hot sleepers, as its organic cotton cover is breathable and its coils boost airflow. The type of mattress usually recommended to murphy bed users are all-foam beds. And while many of the best memory foam mattress are equipped with cooling tech, a lot of all-foam beds can still trap heat.

A cheaper option for your murphy bed...

Save 40% Bear Original Mattress (queen): was $998 now $598.80 at Bear Mattress While the Saatva Murphy Bed Mattress may be a great choice if you need enhance back support and luxury comfort, the Bear Original Mattress is a great mid-range alternative. Its 10" height and all-foam structure is the ideal thickness and structure for a murphy bed, plus its medium-firm feel is comfortable for all sleep positions. Use code TOMS40 to get 40% off all sizes, reducing a queen to $598.80 and a twin to $427.20. Benefits include a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns. User score: ★★★★½

Bear Original mattress review: ★★★★