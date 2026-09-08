The perfume brand Victoria Beckham swears by: 12 luxurious Byredo fragrances from under $100

If you're searching for a perfume brand with celebrity fans then look no further than Byredo. This Scandinavian perfume house, which began life in Stockholm, Sweden in 2006, has a wide range of different scents and is known to be a firm favorite of Victoria Beckham.

Byredo favors clean, minimalist design and simple but high quality unisex perfumes. These are gorgeous scents that anyone can wear and which are generally long-lasting power, without being overpowering.

For this article I've picked out nine of the house's standout fragrances. From oud and saffron scents to the brand's iconic Gypsey Water, there's a perfume for everyone here — and many of them come in at under $100, which is great value for a premium perfume house. If you're looking for more high-end fragrances, check out our similar piece on Tom Ford scents.

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