The perfume brand Victoria Beckham swears by: 12 luxurious Byredo fragrances from under $100
Add a touch of Scandi style to your life with these Byredo perfumes
If you're searching for a perfume brand with celebrity fans then look no further than Byredo. This Scandinavian perfume house, which began life in Stockholm, Sweden in 2006, has a wide range of different scents and is known to be a firm favorite of Victoria Beckham.
Byredo favors clean, minimalist design and simple but high quality unisex perfumes. These are gorgeous scents that anyone can wear and which are generally long-lasting power, without being overpowering.
For this article I've picked out nine of the house's standout fragrances. From oud and saffron scents to the brand's iconic Gypsey Water, there's a perfume for everyone here — and many of them come in at under $100, which is great value for a premium perfume house. If you're looking for more high-end fragrances, check out our similar piece on Tom Ford scents.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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