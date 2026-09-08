Apple “Surprise and Shine” LIVE — iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, and all the latest news

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How much are these new phones likely to cost? (Image credit: AppleTrack) iPhones aren't cheap, and Pro iPhones are the most expensive we've seen so far. Sadly we should expect the prices to be even higher than normal this year. Especially since we have the new iPhone Ultra, which is a brand new (and more advanced) kind of smartphone. Nobody really knows at this point, because this is uncharted territory. Not only do we not have older Apple foldables to refer to, the insane cost of RAM and storage chips has thrown a large wrench into the works. Low estimates for the Ultra suggest a price tag around $2,000, while the highest have exceeded $3,000. Meanwhile the iPhone 18 Pro series could be as much as 20% more expensive. This means the Pro could be as high as $1,199, while the Pro Max could exceed $1,400. Which is a heck of a lot more than the $1,099 and $1,199 price tag on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. This is quite a complicated topic to run through quickly, so be sure to check out our rundown on what analysts and leakers have said about incoming iPhone prices.

This could be a big week for Apple-powered smart homes (Image credit: Yanko Design) Surprise and shine also has the potential to be a big event for Apple's smart home ambitions. Now that the long-delayed Siri AI is available in beta, it means that Apple might finally unveil the long-awaited smart home hub — tentatively called HomePad or HomePod Home Hub. Rumors suggest that this device has been ready for a while, but Siri was holding everything up. It's also expected to be a hybrid of an iPad and a HomePod speaker, hence the name HomePad. Other potential offerings include an updated HomePod mini 2, and an updated version of the Apple TV 4K.. It's less clear what these devices might offer, but expect them to link in with Siri AI and allow better voice control in the process. Oh, and the Apple TV 4K may come with its own smart home hub capabilities, and a camera for making Facetime calls without the aid of a separate iPhone or iPad.

Two new Apple Watches are on the way (Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide) We don't know as much about the upcoming Apple Watches, but we do expect Apple Watch series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 to make their debut at Surprise and shine. Leaks have been surprisingly sparse this year, but we have heard that Apple may shake things up with a brand new kind of band attachment. This means that your old Apple Watch bands may not be compatible with the new wearables, and vice versa. There are also rumors that Apple may bring back the ceramic case option, for those that want something more premium-feeling than metal. It's safe to assume that Apple will also add new AI features, including an updated Workout Buddy, and improved health tracking support. It's also likely that Siri Ai is going to play a big role in the new software, following its debut in the iOS 27 beta.

Expect new AirPods, but not AirPods Ultra (Image credit: Future) Apple is reportedly going to unveil new AirPods at the Surprise and shine event, but these will not be the camera-equipped AirPods Ultra. Instead we're expecting to get the AirPods 5, which should offer a small upgrade over the AirPods 4. What kind of upgrades? The main focus will likely be the H3 chip, which should allow for better voice isolation during calls, improved active noise cancellation (on buds that support it) and enhanced spatial audio capabilities. It's also been speculated that the buds could feature a temperature sensor, which can be used to gather health data — though not on the same level as the Apple Watch. It's also likely that Siri AI support will play into Apple's marketing, though I don't expect any new features to be exclusive to the AirPods 5. Especially since Siri AI features in iOS 27 are already confirmed to support AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and Airpods Pro 2.

What about the iPhone 18? (Image credit: Future) The biggest question many people may have about this event is whether or not the iPhone 18 is going to show up. Probably not, is the answer, since Apple is reportedly changing things up with its release schedule this year. Rather than releasing five new iPhones at once, Apple is limiting this event to just three: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 are expected to arrive in early 2027, likely around the same time as the iPhone 18e. I personally think this is a strange decision, and releasing the iPhone 18 alongside its low-cost counterpart is a little bizarre. That, and the fact that the fall release will seemingly lack a sub-$1,000 device. So those of you rocking an older iPhone that were hoping to upgrade will need to wait a few more months unless you want to fork out some extra cash for a Pro model.