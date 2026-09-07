Labor Day is not only the unofficial end of summer, but it's also an excellent time to upgrade your laptop or desktop. Now that Dell's Labor Day Sale is live, I'm spotting a handful of laptop deals on our favorite gaming rigs, monitors, and more.

If you're looking for a last-minute back to school laptop, my colleague and Tom's Guide senior computing writer Tony Polanco says you can't go wrong with the new XPS 13 for $699. (Note: Students can get it for $599, which is cheaper than the competing $699 MacBook Neo).

The base XPS 13 packs a 13.4-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touch display, Core 5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. If you can, I recommend upgrading the RAM to 16GB for $899 total ($799 for students). But either way, you're getting an excellent machine for the price.

I'm also a big fan of the Alienware 16 Aurora w/ RTX 5050 for $1,099. That entry-level RTX 5050 should offer enough power for casual PC gamers. It's accompanied by a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz display, Core 7-240H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Below I've rounded up my favorite Dell Labor Day sales. For more discounts and recommendations, check out our Labor Day sales guide and our Dell coupon codes page.

Louis' Top Picks

Dell XPS 13: $699 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 (2026) is a serious rival to the MacBook Neo. It can be configured to your liking, but the base model packs a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, Core i5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get two USB 3 ports and an all-aluminum design. Starting at $699, it's a budget laptop worth considering. In our XPS 13 2026 review, we called it the "the best budget Windows laptop right now." Note: Students can get it for $599 upon verifying their student status at Dell. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 16 Aurora w/ RTX 5050: was $1,999 now $1,099 at Dell This gaming laptop deal delivers powerful internals at a reasonable price. Inside, it features an Intel Core Ultra 7-240H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 5050 GPU, which is more than enough for multiple modern AAA titles. Plus, game visuals will look crisp and smooth with its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display. Read more Read less ▼

Laptops

Dell 16: was $1,099 now $939 at Dell Save on this 16 configuration, which packs an Intel Core 5-120U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop is an especially great pick for students, as it's well-equipped to last for years. Plus, after your work is done for the day, you can stream your favorite shows on its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 16: was $1,099 now $1,049 at Dell The Dell 16 Laptop is a mainstream machine that's built to last. For the price, you get a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS display (with built-in anti-glare), Ryzen 7 250 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,579 now $1,399 at Dell This 14 Plus configuration packs a lot of horsepower inside the body of a 14-inch laptop. We're fans of its 14-inch 2.5K IPS display, which is as great for everyday tasks as it is for entertainment. You also get a Core Ultra 7-256V CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 16: was $2,649 now $2,339 at Dell Looking for an extra performance boost? The Dell XPS 16 will do the trick, sporting an Intel Core Ultra 7-355 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Better yet, you'll get a 16.3-inch 2K display for some sweet visuals and casual gaming. In our XPS 16 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is our new favorite Windows machine. Read more Read less ▼

Desktops

Dell Slim Desktop: was $999 now $749 at Dell Not every desktop computer requires a giant desk. This Inspiron Slim Desktop has decent specs, including an Intel Core i3-14100 processor, but with a smaller footprint. With the nice discount, it's worth getting for anyone in the market for a new desktop PC. You also get 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Dell Tower Desktop: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Dell This Dell Tower PC is a great addition to your home office. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also sports a sleek new look with plenty of ports on board. Read more Read less ▼

Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One: was $1,399 now $1,249 at Dell Dell's mainstream all-in-one just got an impressive price cut. It packs a Core 7-150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The screen is also sizable at 27 inches with a 1080p resolution. Read more Read less ▼

Monitors

Alienware 32" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $249 at Dell For a budget-friendly curved gaming monitor option, the Alienware AW3225DM will take you far. This 32-inch QHD (2560 x 1400) monitor comes with a 180Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, and its 1500R curvature means more immersion when playing the latest games. And it comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 for good measure. Read more Read less ▼