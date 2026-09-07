The Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've ever tested, now $400 off in today's Labor Day mattress sales
The Saatva Classic is the only mattress we've ever awarded a perfect score during testing and our exclusive Labor Day deal takes a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229
Labor Day is here, marking one of the best dates in the diary to invest in a new mattress. Our top recommendation? $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic mattress at Saatva, taking a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. That's an incredible saving we don't expect to see again until Black Friday in November.
The Saatva Classic is the best mattress we're ever tested, earning an unprecedented 5 stars during our rigorous lab testing process. Quality construction from premium materials, customizable height and firmness options, and outstanding comfort for practically every type of sleeper make it our clear winner.
While some Labor Day mattress sales are the same discounts we see all year round but with different labeling, the Saatva mattress sale is different. There's $400 off today, but we expect prices to shoot back up tomorrow. So if you want to buy the Classic at this lower price, you'll have to be quick.
The Saatva Classic hits all the right notes for comfort and support for practically every type of sleeper (those with a combined maximum weight of 600lb will need something more supportive, like the WinkBed below). Our deal access unlocks $400 off all sizes of the Classic in today's Saatva Labor Day sale, which takes a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. But you'll have to be quick — we'll be surprised if this deal is still live tomorrow.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★
The Saatva Classic is the best mattress you can buy this Labor Day
With a price tag in the region of $2k for a queen, the Saatva Classic is certainly an investment. However, after testing (and re-testing) it, we can confidently say it's the best hybrid mattress on the market in 2026.
It's crafted from high quality and largely organic materials in the States, resulting in a superior product that's been painstakingly engineered to offer unbeatable comfort and support. Yes, it's expensive — but, when you take into account the craftsmanship that's gone into it, it's still excellent value for money.
Comfortable and supportive for (almost) every type of sleeper
With its cream and gold design, the Saatva Classic wouldn't look out of place in a luxury 5-star hotel. However, it's what's going on under the covers that impressed us most during testing.
The Classic does everything you would expect from the best luxury mattress on the market — and to a very high standard. Whether you're a side, back or stomach sleeper, you can choose from a plush soft, luxury firm or firm tension to ensure your Classic suits your sleep style.
We tested a luxury firm and felt the stress melt away from our shoulders, hips and knees, while our backs remained comfortably supported. The pressure relief in both back and side sleeping positions is unbeatable.
Support around the edge of the bed is phenomenal, making it the best Saatva mattress for anyone with impaired mobility who needs to sit before standing. For a hybrid mattress (which tend to skew on the bouncier side) motion isolation is superb, which means that movement is dampened before traveling across the surface of the bed (and that's good news for couples).
Despite not being a cooling mattress per se, our testing shows that the Classic boasts excellent temperature regulation. That means you're highly unlikely to wake up hot or sweaty, and instead maintain a comfortable and stable sleep temperature.
The bottom line is that the Classic is our top recommendation because it out-performs every other mattress on the market — it's that simple.
Looking for something with a higher weight capacity? Try this deal instead...
If you're looking for a mattress that shares similarities with the Saatva Classic but has a higher weight capacity, we recommend the WinkBed, which has been engineered to support a maximum weight of 900lb vs the Classic's 600lb. Winkbed sale prices don't tend to fluctuate, with a queen always priced just below what you'll pay for the Saatva. So there's no rush to buy. It comes with a lifetime warranty, a 120-night trial, and free shipping to your door.
Our Winkbed mattress review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★★ (9,200+ reviews)
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: More top deals at a glance
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) with TOMS40 code at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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