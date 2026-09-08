Are You Storing Summer Foods in the Right Place?

Summer brings backyard barbecues, farmers market hauls and refrigerators packed with everything from fresh produce to leftover cookout essentials. But while most people know milk belongs in the fridge and ice cream belongs in the freezer, many seasonal foods fall into a gray area.

Should tomatoes be refrigerated? Does bread stay fresher in the fridge or freezer? And how long can leftover hot dogs really last?

We all know that proper food storage can help ingredients stay fresh longer, reduce waste, and make meal planning easier. Yet crowded refrigerators, forgotten leftovers and misplaced ingredients remain a common challenge, especially at the hottest time of the year.

Here's a practical guide to where some of summer's most popular foods should actually be stored — and how Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub ’s smart technology can help keep track of what you have before they are forgotten.1

Foods that belong in the refrigerator

When temperatures climb, the refrigerator becomes the most important food storage zone in the kitchen. While some items are obvious candidates, others may surprise you.

Cut watermelon

An uncut watermelon can stay at room temperature, but once sliced, it should be refrigerated immediately. Leaving cut watermelon out for extended periods can encourage bacterial growth and affect both texture and flavor.

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Store slices in a sealed container or tightly wrapped on a shelf rather than in the refrigerator door, where the contents are exposed to outside temperature more frequently.

Fresh corn on the cob

One of summer's most popular vegetables is often stored incorrectly. Fresh corn starts losing sweetness shortly after harvest, and refrigeration helps slow that process.

For its flavor, keep corn in the refrigerator’s Crisper+ Drawer and cook it within a few days of purchase. And don’t forget, it should only be husked just before cooking, so it should go into the fridge in its natural case. Storing it at room temperature may cause sugars to convert to starch more quickly, and husking it before storage will lead to that same conversion of sugars to starch, as well as rapid moisture loss and oxidation.

Barbecue ribs and cooked leftovers

Whether it's burgers, grilled chicken or ribs, cooked foods should be refrigerated within two hours of serving — and even sooner during extreme heat.

Leftovers often get pushed to the back of crowded shelves and forgotten. That's where organization becomes important. With Samsung Family Hub’s latest update, AI Vision2 technology can identify and track many packaged foods and labeled containers placed inside compatible refrigerators, helping households see what's available and reducing the chances of leftovers being overlooked until it's too late.

Open condiments and sauces

Barbecue sauce, mayonnaise-based dressings and many opened condiment containers belong in the refrigerator after opening. During cookout season, these items are often moved in and out of coolers and outdoor tables, making proper storage even more important.

For households juggling tens of bottles and jars, the updated AI Food Manager’s food list can be a game changer, since it helps prevent duplicate purchases and unnecessary waste.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries should be refrigerated soon after purchase. Summer berries are particularly delicate and can spoil quickly on the countertop.

To extend freshness, wait to wash berries until you're ready to eat them. Excess moisture can accelerate spoilage.

Eggs

Although eggs are displayed unrefrigerated in some countries, they should remain refrigerated in the United States. Consistent cold temperatures help maintain freshness, so, contrary to popular belief, they should be stored on a shelf inside the refrigerator, not in the door.

Foods that belong in the freezer

The freezer can do more than store ice cream and frozen vegetables. It can also help extend the life of foods that might otherwise go unused.

Bread

Many people automatically refrigerate bread, but that can actually make it stale faster.

If you plan to eat a loaf within a few days, keep it at room temperature. If not, freeze it. Bread freezes well and can be thawed slice by slice as needed.

Avocados

If you've ever watched an avocado go from perfectly ripe to overripe in what feels like a day, the freezer can help. Ripe avocados freeze surprisingly well and can be stored as halves, slices or mashed.

While they won't keep the same texture for salads or toast after thawing, they're ideal for smoothies, guacamole and baking.

Excess herbs

Fresh herbs such as basil, parsley and cilantro can spoil quickly. Freezing chopped herbs in ice cube trays with a small amount of water or olive oil creates ready-to-use portions for future meals.

Foods that should stay at room temperature

Not everything benefits from refrigeration. In fact, some foods lose flavor or texture when stored too cold.

Tomatoes

This is one of the most common storage mistakes.

Refrigeration can make tomatoes mealy and dull their flavor. Whole tomatoes are generally best kept on the countertop and away from direct sunlight until ripe and ready to eat.

Once cut, however, they should be refrigerated.

Peaches, nectarines and plums

Stone fruits continue ripening after purchase. Refrigerating them too early can slow that process and affect texture.

Leave them on the counter until ripe, then move them to the refrigerator if you need a few extra days before eating them.

Onions

Whole onions prefer a cool, dry and well-ventilated location rather than the refrigerator. Moisture can encourage spoilage and soften texture.

Just don't store them directly next to potatoes, which can shorten their shelf life.

A smarter way to manage summer food storage

Knowing where foods belong is the first step toward keeping them fresher longer. The second is staying aware of what you already have.

As refrigerators fill up with produce, leftovers and barbecue essentials throughout the summer, it's easy for items to get lost or forgotten. As shown in the clips above, Samsung's upgraded AI Vision technology helps simplify food management by broadening its spectrum of recognized items – like your favorite breakfast jam and labeled food container with your leftovers – making it easier to keep track of ingredients and reduce unnecessary waste.

Learn more about Samsung’s Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub here .