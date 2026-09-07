These 45 Amazon Labor Day deals could disappear tonight — save up to 45% while you still can

Labor Day is officially here — and while we're seeing some seriously epic summer sales going on, they’re likely going to disappear tonight. In other words, this is your last chance to shop the deals before they’re gone. My suggestion? Head to Amazon.

The retailer is currently offering up to 45% off sitewide, making now the perfect time to snag essentials for the new season ahead. From grilling essentials and running shoes to back to school tech and patio furniture, Amazon's Labor Day sale has a little something for everyone.

But you'll want to act quick! Labor Day deals won't last much longer. Top brands like Stanley, Bose, YETI, Garmin and more have last-minute deals you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite finds.

My Favorite Deals

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes OLED TVs from $998, such as the LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV for just $1,299. It's one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Read more Read less ▼

Laptop sale: deals from $179 @ Amazon

Amazon isn't traditionally my go-to retailer for laptop deals, but this Labor Day they have a wide range of laptops on sale from $179. The sale includes Chromebooks, MacBooks, Windows machines, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Halloween is still months away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware deals starting at just $17. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%. The basic Echo Dot, for example, is now $79 (was $49). Offset that price increase with Amazon's Labor Day sale which has Echo devices discounted from $69. You can also shop Fire TV, Ring, and Kindle devices from $19. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is an Amazon storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Right now, you can get name-brand apparel from $5. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz): was $40 now $20 at Amazon The popular 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours. Read more Read less ▼

Tribit PocketGo Portable: was $29 now $22 at Amazon For less than $30, the Tribit PocketGo packs one heck of a punch in the sound department and is the ultimate rugged speaker. It has a waterproof rating of IP68 and military-grade drop protection, making it the perfect companion on hikes. With some very minor EQ adjustments in the Tribit app, this has quickly become my most-used speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: was $129 now $109 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Cooking Deals

BBQ Aid Pro BBQ Tongs: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Grilling season is here! Pick up these BBQ tongs for even more delicious results. The 17-inch tongs are extra long to keep your hands safe from the heat, and they're made from stainless steel. The acacia wood handles make for an extra stylish look. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Classic Series Cooler 70qt: was $94 now $67 at Amazon The Coleman Classic Cooler isn't as fancy as some other brands, but this 70-quart version offers excellent capacity at a budget price. And that's why we recommend it as the best budget cooler in our buying guide. It can hold 100 cans, and doubles up as a seat — and if you're looking for a cooler to keep your catch on ice, it even has a fish ruler. It doesn't come with wheels, but with a discount we don't think you can ask for more. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $249 now $219 at Amazon Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal. It's also a previous candidate on our list of the best grills. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Coleman Roadtrip 225: was $364 now $259 at Amazon Need a portable grill that's ready to hit the road? This Coleman grill is over $100 off on Amazon. Ideal for camping, tailgating and roadtrips, the versatile appliance has quick-fold legs and wheels, as well as an easy setup and tear-down. It's perfect to bring along on any outdoor adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $274 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Weber Spirit II E-210 Propane Grill: was $549 now $399 at Amazon Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families. Read more Read less ▼

Traeger 26" 2‑Zone Flat Top Griddle: was $649 now $580 at Amazon Second to a traditional grill, I couldn't live without a griddle anymore. Traeger's 2-Zone Flat Top Griddle has a much higher quality design than other griddles at this price, maintains even heating and makes a mean smashburger. Take my word for it, once you go griddle, you never go back. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $108 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Ellipse: was $144 now $109 at Amazon The Ellipse is an everyday running shoe from New Balance that's designed for beginners and athletes alike. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it's ideal for everything from 5am marathon training to a fast lunchtime 5K run. This is the first time I've seen it on sale since its launch earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $149 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $125 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $169 at Amazon Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Devices

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $17 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $21 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $69, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot Max: was $119 now $94 at Amazon Amazon's latest addition to its smart speaker line brings extra smarts, a new sonic architecture, and a new look. It's not the cheapest smart speaker from the brand that you can buy right now, but it's perhaps the best value, offering good sound in a small, cost-effective package. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia 32" F20 1080p Fire TV: was $129 now $79 at Amazon This 1080p TV won't win any awards for best picture quality, but it fits perfectly in smaller spaces, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon 65" Fire TV Omni 4K QLED TV: was $849 now $749 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED (AKA Amazon Ember) is on sale for $749. It comes with built-in Fire TV streaming capabilities and Alexa functionality. The Omni taps an array of LED backlights with local dimming for improved contrast over TVs with edge-lit displays, but note that some TVs at or below the Omni's price range offer more-advanced display technology. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Deals

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck — even with its new/higher $699 price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Grenebo Gardening Tools 9-Piece: was $26 now $24 at Amazon This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder for, hand fork, hand rake, trowel and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $32 now $29 at Amazon For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $35 now $29 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set: was $164 now $148 at Amazon Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor. Read more Read less ▼