Boldly celebrate Star Trek's 60th anniversary with these top Blu-rays and merch items

Star Trek turns 60 today! Yes, one of the world's greatest and most long-running sci-fi franchises has been boldly going for six whole decades. What started as a TV show on NBC in 1965 eventually grew into a movie series and then a sprawling multi-media franchise that encompasses countless shows, books, and comics.

If you're in the mood to celebrate the adventures of the Starship Enterprise and the Federation then check out this selection of essential Trek merch. For this article I've pulled together some of the best Blu-rays, books, and collectibles that are available right now. Whether you prefer Kirk or Picard, Janeway, Sisko or some of the newer captains, there's something for every Trek fan here.

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