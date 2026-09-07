iPhone 18 Pro Max rumors and leaks: Everything we know so far

The iPhone 18 Pro Max launch event is imminent, with the "Surprise and Shine" event taking place on September 9. It's here that we expect to get all the details about Apple's newest wave of iPhones, including the foldable iPhone Ultra and the super-sized iPhone 18 Pro Max.

But what can we actually expect from the iPhone 18 Pro Max? The iPhone 17 Pro Max offered a huge number of changes, including a complete redesign, and we shouldn't expect anything so drastic this time round. But this doesn't mean that this is going to be a small upgrade, with the rumors and leaks pointing towards some major changes this year.

The smaller iPhone 18 Pro should also get a bunch of those improvements as well. However, the best upgrades are apparently being held for the Pro Max model. For those of you wondering which way you should swing, here's a breakdown of what to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 18 Pro Max (rumored) iPhone 17 Pro Max Display size 6.9 inches 6.9 inches Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Chipset Apple A20 Pro Apple A19 Pro Memory 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Rear cameras 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP periscope telephoto (4x optical zoom) 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP periscope telephoto (4x zoom) Front camera 18MP 18MP Battery size 5,391 – 5,567 mAh 5,088mAh Colors Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Silver-Gray Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver

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The Apple event is set to be somewhat different to how we expect. Not because of the foldable iPhone Ultra, though that is a part of it, but because Apple is apparently leaving the non-Pro models out of the equation — so no iPhone 18 or iPhone Air 2. This means the pressure is on for the Pro models to do well.

September 9 is the day we expect the iPhone 18 Pro Max to be revealed, at the "Surprise and Shine" event. Pre-orders are expected to open on Saturday September 12, with the actual release happening almost a week later on September 18.

We don't know how much the Pro Max will cost, but we should expect to see a major price increase. Apple has already increased the price of all its other devices, barring the Apple Watch, due to0 the rising cost of RAM and storage. It's safe to say that the new iPhones are next in line for a price hike.

The question is, how much will we expect to pay? Analysts believe that the price could rise by anything from $100 to $200, and in a worst-case scenario that could see the cheapest Pro Max model start at $1,399 for 256GB of storage.

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Naturally the more storage you want, the more you'll have to pay, and it's unclear how much more Apple is going to charge. So brace yourselves for an expensive upgrade this year.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Design and display

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We're not expecting a huge amount of design changes on iPhone 18 Pro Max. It's only been a year since the iPhone 17 Pro Max offered bunch of major (if controversial) design changes, and we expect that design to stick around for a little whole longer.

This means you should expect the same raised camera bar, aluminium unibody design alongside the blend of metal and glass. However some rumors claim that Apple may "soften" the two-tone design to ensure the different materials blend together and don't stand out quite as much.

Screen size is expected to remain at 6.9-inches, though we could finally see Face ID disappear under the screen for good. This isn't expected to kill off the Dynamic Island, though, and no matter what actually happens word is that the Dynamic Island will be a lot slimmer than last year.,

In an unboxing clip recently published by Unboxed Therapy, we get our closest look at Apple's upcoming iPhones, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Not surprisingly, it looks very similar to the current iPhone 17 Pro Max, but host Lewis Hilsenteger also shows us the new paint job in a dark cherry hue.

This is the iPhone 18 Pro Max - YouTube Watch On

The weight of the 18 Pro Max may be a different story, with leaks suggesting it could weigh as much as 240g/8.47oz. This would make it the heaviest iPhone Apple has ever made, even outweighing models made from the notoriously heavy stainless steel.

Some of that extra weight could be due to the larger batteries that have been rumored, though it possible that other components could add to it as well. A more advanced camera array is speculated to be coming, and the extra hardware could have its own impact.

It's also possible that more durable metal could make an appearance, and while that isn't guaranteed, it would help Apple alleviate fears of another scratchgate controversy.

Rumored colors include a "Dark Cherry," which will apparently be the hero color Apple uses in most of its marketing. That'll apparently come alongside Black, silver and a light blue that's been described as similar to iPhone 17's Mist Blue.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Apple)

The one thing we can always count on Apple adding to new iPhones are new chips. Particularly a new primary chip, and this time around it should be the A20 Pro.

This chip will apparently be built with TSMC's 2nm process, which offers increased transistor density and should offer improved performance and energy efficiency as a result. Recent reports suggest this will offer an 18% increase in performance power with 20% better energy efficiency.

Considering Apple's chips are already some of the best, that's definitely good news. However I would like to see it boost its graphical performance, since A-series chips always seem to falter there compared to Qualcomm's flagships.

We should also expect to see 12GB of RAM make a comeback, which will allow the 18 Pro Max to utilize the latest and best Siri AI features — including expressive voices and dictation. But considering the state of the memory world right now, we should not expect to see any additional RAM.

Rumor has it that this could be the year Apple adds its own C-series modems to flagship iPhones. The C2 modem is expected to have even better power consumption, which should add some more longevity to the battery.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Cameras

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max's cameras aren't expected to change that much compared to last year. In other words we should see the same trio of 48MP lenses, including the 4x optical zooming-telephoto.

That said, this year is rumored to be the year Apple adds variable aperture to the iPhone. The idea being that you can adjust how much light enters the camera, rather than the fixed amount Apple has set. this could benefit different conditions, including low light and with Portrait mode, or allow photography experts to better adjust the camera to take different kinds of photos

The feature isn't that common on other premium phones, and that could be one of the things that helps the 18 Pro Max stand out. Sadly this may be exclusive to the Pro Max model, which means the iPhone 18 Pro would miss out.

We might also see some changes to the Camera Control button, though it's unclear what they might be. Some reports claim that Apple will swap the capacitive sensor for a mechanical button, while others thing it will be moved to a new location.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery

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Apple is not one to dwell on battery size the same way other phone makers are, but that doesn't mean it's going to ignore it completely. In fact, rumors suggest Apple increase the size of iPhone 18 Pro Max's battery packs to the point that they're much larger than many rivals.

The actual size varies from report to report, and the fact eSIM-only iPhones come with larger batteries complicates the matter even further. At the moment it looks as though the battery could be anywhere between 5,321 mAh and 5,567 mAh. Whichever way you look at it. that's a lot higher than the 5,0088 mAh battery in the eSIM iPhone 17 Pro Max.

But battery size is only part of the equation. Apple has been pushing to improve energy efficiency over the past several years, and this year should see an even bigger leap.

The A20 Pro is expected to slash power consumption by as much as 30%, while the new C2 modem is also expected to reduce the amount of power needed to stay connected.

We can't predict how much battery life will improve this year, but considering the iPhone 17 Pro Max reached 20 hours in our custom battery life test, Apple has a solid foundation to build upon.

We can't make any predictions until we test the battery for ourselves, which won't happen until after the phone has been released.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Outlook

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It may not seem as though iPhone 18 Pro Max is getting a lot of changes, the rumors upgrades do paint a very positive picture of what to expect. We'll still need to do hands-on testing to know for sure, but so far we're excited to see what the iPhone 18 Pro Max has to offer.

The A20 Pro chipset should boost performance and battery life, while the bigger battery itself should see the phone last even longer than before. Likewise variable aperture could be a perfect feature to appeal to camera enthusiasts, and keep pushing the iPhone as a more enthusiast-friendly camera experience

While the foldable may steal all the headlines following the Apple September event, there's still plenty to look forward to if you'd prefer a traditional iPhone experience. Even if the cheaper models aren't landing yet.

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