Labor Day is an excellent opportunity to make big ticket purchases you've been holding off on. TVs, for example, are undergoing some of the biggest price cuts we've seen all summer. But not all Labor Day TV sales are worth your hard earned cash.

If you want a good all-around TV, the Hisense 65-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV for $649 at Best Buy is an incredible deal. The 65-inch model is $450 off and it includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, which offers support for 4K games at up to 144Hz. We also like that the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish.

Looking to make the jump to OLED? Amazon has the LG 65-inch B6 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,199. This is a new 2026 model and one of our favorite OLED TVs. My colleague and Tom's Guide senior TV editor says the B6 is the TV he'd buy if he were looking to save money on an OLED.

Below I've rounded up all of the best last-minute Labor Day TV sales you can still get. For more deals, check out our Labor Day sales live blog.

OLED TVs

Samsung 42" S90H 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,097 at Amazon The S90H replaces the Samsung S90D as Samsung's mid-range OLED TV for 2026. Unlike last year's model, the all-new S90H also arrives with Samsung's glare-free display. Gamers can enjoy 4K gaming at 120Hz (and up to 165Hz) across all four of the TV's HDMI 2.1 inputs, and there are plenty of extra gaming enhancements, too, like FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility. Read more Read less ▼

LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Looking for a smaller screen than 55 incheS? LG's newest entry-level OLED is finally available in a 48-inch model, and this Best Buy-exclusive TV is on sale this Labor Day weekend. The B6 is the TV I'd buy if I were looking to save money on an OLED. It offers all of the benefits we've come to expect from an OLED TV and many of the features you'll find on higher-end LG OLEDs. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,200 LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,499 at Best Buy The LG C6 is one of the year's best OLED TVs, and this Labor Day sale price is the lowest I've seen on the 65-inch version. The C6 offers spectacular OLED performance (including ample brightness) for far less than what you'd have to pay for a flagship-level model. It also comes with a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision support and just about every gaming-related feature a dedicated gamer could ask for. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 77" S85H 4K OLED TV: was $2,799 now $2,197 at Amazon Unlike the mid-range Samsung S90H and the flagship-level Samsung S95H, the entry-level S85H does not feature the brand's iconic (and divisive) glare-free display. Instead, its screen is glossy. Nevertheless, this 2026 TV packs dynamic brightness and contrast, AI-powered voice enhancements so you always heat crystal clear audio, and built-in Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

32-49 inch

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart Read more Read less ▼

50-59 inch

Insignia 55" QF 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $239 at Amazon Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 TCL 55" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy If you're shopping on a budget for something with better performance than the previously mentioned QM5K, take a closer look at the TCL QM6K, which is also significantly discounted at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale. In addition to quantum-dot color, it comes with a more-advanced array of Mini-LED backlights than the QM5K. Google TV and Dolby Vision support are here, too, as well as a solid selection of gaming features. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon 55" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $819 now $559 at Amazon Amazon's latest Mini-LED TV features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos 2.1 audio. Read more Read less ▼

60-75 inch

Roku 65" Select Series 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $349 at Amazon This 65-inch Roku TV (2026) is an excellent TV for small budgets. It provides a bright 4K picture, Apple AirPlay support, Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, and three HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Read more Read less ▼

Save $450 Hisense 65" U6SF Pro Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $649 at Best Buy This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, making it a slam-dunk pick for people looking for a perfect blend of value and performance. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. Of the nine TVs I've chosen from Best Buy's Labor Day Sale, the U6SF Pro just might have the widest appeal of them all. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon 65" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon The Ember Artline is one of Amazon's new 2026 TVs. Priced at $1,099, it's a direct competitor to other art TVs such as the Samsung The Frame. It features a matte 4K QLED display that, like The Frame, can act as artwork when you're not watching shows or movies. Instead of Tizen, however, the Artline comes with the new Fire TV operating system that received an overhaul this past February, as well as access to Alexa+. Read more Read less ▼

Save $900 Sony 65" Bravia 7 II True RGB 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,699 at Best Buy Sony's mid-range True RGB TV blends cutting-edge display technology with Sony's superb picture processing. It also comes with a heaping helping of streaming- and -gaming-related features. Right now, the 65-inch version is on sale for $900 off at Best Buy during the store's Labor Day sales event. This is the model I recommend to folks who want to experience what all the fuss is about concerning RGB LED technology. Read more Read less ▼

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