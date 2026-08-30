I've been testing mattresses for nearly three years and nothing has impressed me like the Saatva Classic. This luxurious mattress is now $400 off when you shop at Saatva, reducing a queen to $1,829 (was $2,229).

It's a luxury spend, but your sleep will thank you for the indulgence. That's because the Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've tested, with its handcrafted build mimicking the comfort you can expect in 5-star hotels. Plus, if you're like me and struggle to sleep in the stifling summer heat, the Classic keeps you cool all night long.

This is my favorite deal in the Saatva Labor Day sales. (It might be my top pick of all the Labor Day mattress sales, actually.) If you've been looking for a better night's sleep, here's why I think you'll find it on the Saatva Classic.

The Saatva Classic is hotel-style luxury in your own home

The Saatva Classic is our favorite hotel-style mattress. Its careful construction follows the crowd-pleasing mattress designs you'll find in all the mattresses used in hotels, and there are many reasons why you should want this feel in your own bedroom.

First is the highly supportive base. Rating among the best mattresses for back pain you can buy, the Saatva Classic uses dual coil layers to ensure every part of your body is supported. Our Sleep Editor has struggled with hip and thigh pain for years — the Saatva Classic helped finally clear it up.

(Image credit: Future)

On top of that support is a responsive, padded top. This delivers heaps of pressure relief. Side sleepers can enjoy cushioning at the shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers will appreciate gentle relief across the spine.

These two elements create the double 'ahh' moment: relief when you first slide into bed and freshness when you wake up in the morning.

So if you've spent the summer relaxing in resorts and hotels (even if you haven't) the Saatva Classic will deliver that same indulgent comfort all year-round.

Or try these instead...

Hotel-luxury alternative Ritz-Carlton Mattress (twin): was $2,390 now $1,792.50 at Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques For true hotel luxury, you need to go to the source. The Ritz-Carlton mattress is the same bed you'll find in the brand's luxurious properties, a 14" tall innerspring hybrid that's been custom designed to ensure all guests enjoy a night of comfort. There's currently a rare 25% off, delivering a sizable discount on this extravagant bed.

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