I tested the Saatva Classic mattress and it's my dream bed — here's how you can save big in this weekend's sales
The 5-star Saatva Classic is worth the splurge in the Labor Day mattress sales
I've been testing mattresses for nearly three years and nothing has impressed me like the Saatva Classic. This luxurious mattress is now $400 off when you shop at Saatva, reducing a queen to $1,829 (was $2,229).
It's a luxury spend, but your sleep will thank you for the indulgence. That's because the Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've tested, with its handcrafted build mimicking the comfort you can expect in 5-star hotels. Plus, if you're like me and struggle to sleep in the stifling summer heat, the Classic keeps you cool all night long.
This is my favorite deal in the Saatva Labor Day sales. (It might be my top pick of all the Labor Day mattress sales, actually.) If you've been looking for a better night's sleep, here's why I think you'll find it on the Saatva Classic.
The Saatva Classic is the best luxury mattress we've tested. At $1,829 for a queen in the Saatva mattress sale (was $2,229) it's a luxury buy but you do get a 365-trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery included. Plus, with three firmness levels to choose from (and two heights), there's an option for almost everyone.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (6,200+ reviews)
The Saatva Classic is hotel-style luxury in your own home
The Saatva Classic is our favorite hotel-style mattress. Its careful construction follows the crowd-pleasing mattress designs you'll find in all the mattresses used in hotels, and there are many reasons why you should want this feel in your own bedroom.
First is the highly supportive base. Rating among the best mattresses for back pain you can buy, the Saatva Classic uses dual coil layers to ensure every part of your body is supported. Our Sleep Editor has struggled with hip and thigh pain for years — the Saatva Classic helped finally clear it up.
On top of that support is a responsive, padded top. This delivers heaps of pressure relief. Side sleepers can enjoy cushioning at the shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers will appreciate gentle relief across the spine.
These two elements create the double 'ahh' moment: relief when you first slide into bed and freshness when you wake up in the morning.
So if you've spent the summer relaxing in resorts and hotels (even if you haven't) the Saatva Classic will deliver that same indulgent comfort all year-round.
Or try these instead...
The DreamCloud Classic doesn't quite match the Saatva when it comes to indulgence but there's a reason we crowned it the best mattress in a box of 2026; it delivers side sleeper comfort at an excellent price. A queen is $699 in the current DreamCloud mattress sale and you get a 365-night trial plus a lifetime warranty.
Our DreamCloud Classic Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
For true hotel luxury, you need to go to the source. The Ritz-Carlton mattress is the same bed you'll find in the brand's luxurious properties, a 14" tall innerspring hybrid that's been custom designed to ensure all guests enjoy a night of comfort. There's currently a rare 25% off, delivering a sizable discount on this extravagant bed.
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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