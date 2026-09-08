Home Depot's Labor Day sale is about to end: 15 best savings on grills, outdoor furniture and decor
You have less than 48 hours to shop Home Depot's Labor Day deals
Labor Day is over — so Home Depot's Labor Day deals soon will be too. There are less than 48 hours left to shop, so act fast!
It's your last chance to enjoy warm temperatures in your patio or yard, so make sure to check out these patio furniture deals with up to 50% off. Plus, grilling in fall means way less bugs! Right now Home Depot has grills up to 20% off.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage.
Quick Links (The Home Depot)
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Smart home: up to 40% off
- Patio furniture: up to 50% off
- Outdoor grills: deals from $99
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Adidas: deals from $6 @ Amazon
- Amazon: up to 50% off Sony, Blink, Apple
- Skechers: deals from $16 @ Amazon
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Crate & Barrel: up to 60% off home decor
- Ninja: appliances from $69 @ Amazon
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- We Made Too Much: top picks from $9 @ Lululemon
Outdoor decor
This Nuu Garden rug works both indoors and outdoors. I'm a big fan of the geometric woven design, and this rug is also UV-resistant and easy to clean with a damp cloth or hose.
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If you're upgrading your patio with an umbrella, remember to grab a base to go with it. This one can be filled with water or sand to keep it steady.
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This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $170 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.
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This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages.
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This is the perfect affordable bistro set for your patio. It combines comfort, style and elegance in one, with a super-comfortable set of chairs and a table. It's sturdy, weather-resistant and will last for many years to come.
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Outdoor cooking
This Royal Gourmet grill features 24 inches of cooking area, enough to serve up to 10 people. There's a built-in thermometer to make sure you're cooking at the perfect temperature, and a height-adjustable charcoal pan.
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Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.
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Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.
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Weber makes some of the best grills we've tested and I'm confident this one is a great buy with this discount. It's easy to use and clean, has a built-in thermometer to keep an eye on the internal temperature and has two Boost Burners for powerful, effective cooking performance.
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Home Depot's exclusive Ninja FlexFlame Plus grill offers all the ingenuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons. You can also use it to roast and even make pizza.
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Halloween Decor
Give those trick-or-treaters one last frightful delight before they knock on the door! This Halloween wreath features faux black roses and a spooky skeleton.
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Not only does this scary spider stand at 6', it also lights up. It's weather resistant and quick to blow up, making it extremely easy to add to your outdoor Halloween decor.
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At almost 100 inches high, this is one impressive Halloween decoration, and it's now on sale with 20% off. There are four glowing pumpkin faces stacked up, held by a sturdy metal pole.
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Tools
A super cordless drill and impact driver combo to deliver results across most drilling and driving applications. The tool is compact, lightweight, and built to last. Both tools are compatible with all 20-Volt Max batteries, chargers, and accessories.
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An high-performance combo kit featuring a brushless compact drill, hex impact driver, multi-tool, impact wrench, brushless grinder, circular saw and more. It also comes with two batteries. At half price — now that's an incredible deal.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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