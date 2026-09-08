Labor Day is over — so Home Depot's Labor Day deals soon will be too. There are less than 48 hours left to shop, so act fast!

It's your last chance to enjoy warm temperatures in your patio or yard, so make sure to check out these patio furniture deals with up to 50% off. Plus, grilling in fall means way less bugs! Right now Home Depot has grills up to 20% off.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage.

Outdoor decor

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $269 now $159 at The Home Depot This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $170 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet. Read more Read less ▼

Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy: was $248 now $189 at The Home Depot This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor cooking

Save 29% Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $549 now $389 at The Home Depot Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja FlexFlame Plus Propane Grill: was $1,119 now $1,099 at The Home Depot Home Depot's exclusive Ninja FlexFlame Plus grill offers all the ingenuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons. You can also use it to roast and even make pizza. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Decor

Save 25% DEWALT 20V Cordless Drill/Impact Combo: was $239 now $179 at homedepot.sjv.io A super cordless drill and impact driver combo to deliver results across most drilling and driving applications. The tool is compact, lightweight, and built to last. Both tools are compatible with all 20-Volt Max batteries, chargers, and accessories. Read more Read less ▼