Walmart Cyber Monday deals LIVE: TVs, PS5, iPhones, toys and more

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are kicking off early now that Black Friday has come and gone. The retail giant continues to participate in this global sales event by slashing prices on TVs, video games, toys, iPhones, appliances, headphones and more.

Walmart's official Cyber Monday sale is in full swing, and there's still a ton of amazing deals to grab. These include 30% off select LEGO, Ninja appliances starting at $24, a 65-inch TCL Roku TV for $348 and $200 off the PSVR 2.

Another batch of Walmart Cyber Monday deals is slated to go live on Sunday, December 1 at 5 p.m. (ET). The sales will be available exclusively to Walmart Plus members only. The deals will then be available to all shoppers starting at 8 p.m. (ET).

Confirmed deals for Sunday include a Sony 75-inch 4K TV for $898, a Ninja Grand Kitchen System for $98, and Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet for $48. This is just a taste of what's to come.

This page will be updated regularly throughout Cyber Weekend, so check back often for the best last-minute offers. While you're at it, don't forget to check out our Walmart promo codes for even more ways to save. And if you want a broader look at the top deals, check out our Cyber Monday deals hub.

My top deals

Save 50% Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart Walmart Plus is a subscription service that offers a variety of perks including unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart/Murphy USA fuel stations, and access to Paramount+. Priced at $49 per year, it's now 50% off and at its lowest price ever.

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset, marked down up to 30% off at Walmart with various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

I've become a huge Crocs fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart all year.

Switch games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $17. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

Personal rec! Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $74 now $59 at Walmart Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE250 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for over a year and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money and make a strong cup of joe from the comforts of their home.

Ninja appliances: deals from $59 @ Walmart

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both appliances are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $59. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami for $149 (pictured, was $199). We said it's one of the best ice cream makers you can get churning out delicious batches of homemade ice cream.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Walmart The Bose QuietComfort headphones are a great way of getting the Bose noise canceling experience without breaking the bank. They come in at a great mid-range price point, and come packed with excellent ANC, good-quality sound, and a very comfortable fit. This is a massive $150 in savings, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get the Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum for $249 (pictured, $50 off). It features LiDAR vision/mapping to accurately clean your entire home.

Epic buy! LG 65" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $998 at Walmart I bought an LG OLED TV two Black Fridays ago and it remains one of my favorite tech buys of all time. The B3 is last year's model, but here's why I'm recommending it It's still an amazing TV. In our LG B3 OLED review, we called it an amazing value with strong color, low input lag, and a bevy of other cool features. It uses a 120Hz refresh rate on a 4K resolution that's optimized with LG's alpha 7 gen 6 chip. VRR and four HDMI 2.1 ports means this OLED is ripe for the PS5 Pro. And don't let its age or more budget pricing fool you, as the B3 still sports premium performance, most notable in HDR.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart Listen, I'm a MacBook Air user, but even I have to admit that the Vivobook S 14 is one sweet looking laptop. It's Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of ist AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

^ Back to top

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A15: was $159 now $99 at Walmart Walmart's really slashing the price of the Samsung Galaxy A15 for AT&T Prepaid to a whopping $99, which is down from its normal $159 cost. It packs a large 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, MediaTek 6835 processor, and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 14s: was $599 now $399 at Walmart Save $200 on the iPhone 14 now, which is a great discount on a phone with excellent cameras, a vibrant 6.1-inch display and fast performance from the A15 Bionic processor. We gave this phone 4/5 stars in our iPhone 14 review, and especially had fun with the Action video mode. This deal comes with 36 months of service on Verizon.

^ Back to top

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, Samsung and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $88. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't that huge.

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $228 at Walmart The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. This is a Walmart exclusive.

Hisense 58” R6 4K TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Currently priced at $238, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen all year. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,575 at Walmart This premium OLED TV from Samsung delivers superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Hisense 100" U7 4K QLED TV: was $2,998 now $1,798 at Walmart At a whopping 100-inch, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

^ Back to top

Appliances

Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 at Walmart If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast.

SUNMORY Floor Lamp: was $99 now $51 at Walmart This simple standing lamp with a boho wicker shade will add some serious style to your home. It also seamlessly matches just about any type of decor — think contemporary, vintage, mid-century, traditional and farmhouse. It's dimmable and features three different lighting temperatures.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $69 at Walmart While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler. It's compatible with over 75 brands including Starbucks, Dunkin', Folgers, Peet's, and more.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $99 at Walmart Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

^ Back to top

Apparel

Vonmay Fuzzy Slippers (Women): was $21 now $14 at Walmart Keep your feet toasty this winter with the Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers/Booties. The house shoes are made with high density memory foam along with an anti-shock layer. A rubber sole keeps you from slipping whereas its foldable collar cover keeps your ankles warm and cozy.

Levi's jeans: deals from $18 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $18. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Note that Levi's is taking 50% off sitewide, albeit on different styles/apparel.

Columbia: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of a wide selection of Columbia apparel for men and women. After discount, prices start as low as $19. The sale includes jackets, backpacks, fleece sweaters and more.

^ Back to top

Laptops

Lenovo V15 G2 (15.6-inch): was $999 now $368 at Walmart Save big on the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a basically excellent price.

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $1,199 now $599 at Walmart This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 12GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450HX processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $699 now $599 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4050): was $1,199 now $879 at Walmart The Katana 15 is an impressive gaming laptop. Nabbing a RTX 4050-powered machine for less than $999 is a good deal and Nvidia’s mobile GPU can tame most of the best PC games with ease. This config also comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Asus TUF F15: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart This ASUS gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB or RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4060 GPU. We also like its futuristic design with easy-to-identify WASD keys.

^ Back to top

Smart home

Lowest price! Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Walmart If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire TV Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 at Walmart Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.