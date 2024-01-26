Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases in 2024
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases are already in high demand, and with an asking price of $1,299 for the company’s new flagship phone, it’s easy to see why. Spend that much on a phone, and you’ll want to make sure it remains looking its best for as long as possible.
And there’s plenty worth protecting, as we learned in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. The jaw-dropping 6.8 inches QHD+ AMOLED display is a veritable feast for the eyes, and the rear lenses on the S24 Ultra — a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter and a pair of telephoto lenses — produce excellent photos. You want those parts to continue to shine even after an accidental slip from your hands.
Galaxy S24 Ultracase makers are all over it, though. We already have a number of accessories to choose from, whether it’s fashion-forward designs, tough-as-nails construction, or something else entirely. We’ve sorted through a bunch of options to track down the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases, fit for a wide range of budgets. Here are our favorites.
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases right now
Best case overall
Colors: Black, Blue, Purple
Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber
Weight: 4.9 ounces
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Exceptional drop protection
+ Holster clip doubles as kickstand
+ Port covers block dirt and dust
- Case adds noticeable bulk
- Premium price
Otterbox’s Defender Series Pro case is chock full of premium specs from the inside out. Featuring a synthetic rubber outer cover for superior grip, a rigid polycarbonate shell for best-in-class shock absorption, and nifty port covers down below, this case exceeds the military standard for drop testing with ease. It’s one of the bulkier cases on this list, but when it comes to comprehensive protection for your Galaxy S24 Ultra, it’s tough to find a better choice.
Runner-up
Colors: Black, Green/Gray, Orange/Gray
Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: 2.7 ounces
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Affordable price
+ 21-foot drop protection
+ Wireless charging support
- No support for power-sharing
If the Defender Series is outside your budget, try Caseborne’s Galaxy S24 Ultra case. It costs less than $30 at some retailers, but doesn’t skimp on features that keep your phone safe from harm, promising 21-foot drop protection. You even get that kickstand as part of the case, along with support for wireless charging and NFC payments. However, you won’t be able to use the S24 Ultra’s power-sharing feature with your phone inside the case.
Most premium case
Colors: Aramid Fibre, Black Leather, Walnut, Bamboo, Silver Pearl, Speckled Fabric
Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic elastomers
Weight: 1.8 ounces
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Grippy sides
+ Unique backplate options
- Premium price
- So-so camera lens protection
Designed with proprietary AiroShock defensive technology to guard against falls, the Mous Limitless 5.0 case features several unique backplate designs such as Walnut, Bamboo, and Speckled Fabric. A soft microfibre lining on the inside protects the back of your Galaxy S24 Ultra, while rippled grip ribs help keep the device firmly in hand. This premium case won’t add much extra bulk to your pocket, either, and the “wooden” backplates look extremely slick.
Thin-and-light case
Colors: Black/Grey (Twill), Sunset, Moonrise
Materials: Aramid fiber with fusion weaving
Weight: 0.9 ounces
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Super thin-and-light design
+ Unique fusion weaving tech
+ Anti-slip grip
- Lackluster warranty
If you’re on the lookout for a barely-there Galaxy S24 Ultra case that feels as futuristic as your new smartphone, the Pitaka MagEZ Case 4 is woven from aramid fiber, using precise cutouts that wrap around the chassis like a glorious glove. What exactly is aramid fiber, you ask? This cutting-edge material can be found in the aerospace industry, along with bulletproof vests — so you know it can take some abuse. This minimalist design is perfect for lightweight travel, and it’s compatible with Pitaka’s ecosystem of MagEZ accessories.
Best protection
Colors: Oxide, Silver, Carbon Fiber, Crimson
Materials: Polycarbonate, carbon fiber, rubber
Weight: 2.1 ounces
Wireless charging: Yes
+ 25-foot drop protection
+ Absorbs shocks
+ Built-in magnet module
- Expensive
Need a phone case that’s tough enough to handle the great outdoors? The Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro Series is tested for 25 feet of drop protection, thanks to a clever combination of polycarbonate, alloy metal, carbon fiber, and rubber. Featuring a built-in magnet module for wireless charging; oversized tactile buttons for enhanced accessibility; and raised bezels to protect the screen and camera lenses, the Monarch Pro Series comes with a limited lifetime warranty, which might just outlast the smartphone itself.
Most customizable
Colors: Dozens of styles and designs
Materials: Recycled and plant-based material
Weight: TBA
Wireless charging: Yes
+ 4X MIL-STD-810G shock absorption
+ Partially made from recycled phone cases
+ Unique artist-driven designs
- High price
If you’re not familiar with the Casetify business model, the company provides an awesomely organic platform for digital artists to create hundreds of unique case designs for the masses. For instance, the cartoony “I Donut Care” case is but one food-themed design created by British illustrator Harry Hambley (aka Ketnipz). Casetfiy’s Impact Cases are constructed from 65% recycled and plant-based materials, which ain’t so bad for Planet Earth.
Best clear case
Colors: Clear
Materials: Post-recycled content, reinforced graphene
Weight: 1.6 ounces
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Strengthened with graphene
+ Includes antimicrobial treatment
+ Drop resistant up to 13 feet
- No-frills design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a downright gorgeous device all on its own, and if you’d like to showcase your new Android phone in all its chromatic glory, the Zagg Crystal Palace case offers deceivingly comprehensive protection for a reasonable price. Constructed from 78% recycled content and equipped with an antimicrobial agent to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty to boot. Uniquely, this case is reinforced with graphene, which is harder than a diamond, yet somehow more elastic than rubber and 200 times stronger than steel.
Best germ protection
Colors: Charcoal Grey/Cool Bronze, Black/Slate Grey, Coastal Blue/Dust Grey
Materials: 50% recycled plastics
Weight: TBA
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Made with 50% recycled plastics
+ Ultra responsive buttons
+ Lifetime warranty
- Decent camera lens protection
Boasting a 20% slimmer profile than its predecessor, the Speck Presidio2 Grip case is like an airbag for your phone. Made from 50% recycled plastics, this case features an antimicrobial treatment that delivers up to a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria, making it the perfect Galaxy Ultra S24 case for the hygiene-conscious. Your phone’s perimeter is protected from the inside out by tiny air pockets that compress and suspend the S24 Ultra upon impact, with the ability to withstand 13-foot drops.
Best aramid fiber case
Colors: Black
Materials: 600D aramid fiber
Weight: 0.8 ounces
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Ultra-thin design
+ Grippy carbon fiber texture
+ Made from very strong material
- Less protection than rugged cases
- Only one color choice
Weighing in at 0.75 ounces and measuring just 1 millimeter thin, the aptly named Thinborne Galaxy S24 Ultra case features best-in-class 600D aramid fiber construction to keep extra bulk at an absolute bare minimum. That makes wireless charging and powersharing a snap. Even better, aramid fiber is five times stronger — and lighter — than steel. If not for the grippy edges and carbon fiber textures on the outer shell, you might forget your new Galaxy S24 Ultra has any extra protection at all given how light it is.
Grippy case
Colors: 30+ styles and patterns
Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: TBA
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Built in magnets for wireless charging
+ Clicky buttons are easy to find
+ Precision fit and grippy edges
- Premium price
Touted as “the world’s grippiest phone case,” the Dbrand Grip Case takes its name seriously. Most Galaxy S24 Ultra cases are textured along each side for an enhanced grip, but this 2mm-thin case kicks things up a notch with thousands of microscopic ridges and unique “grip strips” along the chamfered edges. The end result? Grabbable contact points for your butterfingers and a glove-like fit for your phone.
Best budget case
Colors: Matte Black, Dark Purple, Green Lily, Indigo Blue, Pine Green
Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: 1.8 ounces
Wireless charging: Yes
+ Dual layer construction
+ Textured design for no-slip grip
+ Low price point
- So-so drop protection
For less than $20, the Tudia DualShield Grip is easily the cheapest Galaxy S24 Ultra case on this list. Even so, it features two layers of durable protection against the occasional unplanned smash. With raised edges around the camera lenses and touchscreen; precision cutouts for the volume and power buttons; and a textured grip on either side, this Galaxy S24 Ultra case is worth every penny.
Best wallet case
Colors: 15+ colorful designs
Materials: Polycarbonate
Weight: 2.4 ounces
Wireless charging: No
+ Case doubles as mini-wallet
+ Many customization options
- No wireless charging
Do you prefer traveling light? Then you’re bound to appreciate the Smartish Galaxy S24 Ultra wallet case, which is ergonomically designed to stow three cards plus cash via a hidden wallet in the case’s back. With more than 15 unique designs to choose from, you’re sure to find a color scheme to match your personality and catch the eyes of passersby. In the event of any clumsy collisions, tiny air pockets in each corner of the case take the brunt of every tumble.
What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases
First things first: When shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case to fit your lifestyle, make sure you’re looking at the right case model — especially since there are two other phones in the new Galaxy S24 Series.
The smaller 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 and 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ look remarkably similar to the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra at first glance. And the new Ultra could easily be mistaken for the older Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S22 Ultra models at second glance. And there’s nothing more disappointing — or futile — than accidentally trying to cram the wrong phone in the wrong case after the wrong purchase. Be sure to only consider cases specifically designed for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. (As for the standard model, check out our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases.)
Samsung Galaxy phones have always been premium products, and compatible cases for Samsung’s larger models tend to be more expensive (read: $50 or more) than most typical phone accessories. That said, you’ll find plenty of budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases for less than $50, and plenty more on sale throughout the year, if you know where to look.
Here are a few other factors to keep in mind on your quest for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case.
- Build materials and drop protection: Whether the case is made out of silicone, rubber, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), graphene, aramid fiber, or a combination of these shock-absorbing materials, look for a good drop rating to keep your Galaxy S24 Ultra protected from the occasional spill. Some smartphone cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 10 feet or more. Multiple materials (and layers) generally offer the best drop protection, but the toughest cases we’ve found are reinforced with graphene or aramid fiber.
- Color/design options: Phone cases are an inherently mundane mobile tech accessory, but a variety of fashion-forward brands include textured designs, artsy skins, customizable shells, and built-in keychain attachments to keep things interesting. Your phone is part of your identity these days, so why not choose a case that identifies with your own unique personality?
- Environmental impact: Smartphone manufacturers are continuing to emphasize the sustainability angle of their devices, and case makers are following suit. Look for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases driven by various green initiatives that use recycled plastics and other bio-friendly materials.
- Extra features: The primary purpose of any quality case is to protect the gadget inside it, but our favorite models include such premium features as lanyard or kickstand attachments; built-in port covers; hidden pockets; built-in magnets (for wireless charging), and other bundled accessories.
How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases
We base our initial rankings on word-of-mouth and customer reviews, paired with our own comprehensive research into the new cases that come out every time someone releases a phone. In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing, and we revisit our picks to see if any new cases have come along.
When evaluating each phone case, we consider overall protection; quality of build materials; color/design choices available from each brand; and any extra features that may be included. We also weigh all that against how much a phone case might cost. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles and brands to fit different myriad tastes and budgets.
