Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases in 2024

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases are already in high demand, and with an asking price of $1,299 for the company’s new flagship phone, it’s easy to see why. Spend that much on a phone, and you’ll want to make sure it remains looking its best for as long as possible.

And there’s plenty worth protecting, as we learned in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review . The jaw-dropping 6.8 inches QHD+ AMOLED display is a veritable feast for the eyes, and the rear lenses on the S24 Ultra — a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter and a pair of telephoto lenses — produce excellent photos. You want those parts to continue to shine even after an accidental slip from your hands.

Galaxy S24 Ultracase makers are all over it, though. We already have a number of accessories to choose from, whether it’s fashion-forward designs, tough-as-nails construction, or something else entirely. We’ve sorted through a bunch of options to track down the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases, fit for a wide range of budgets. Here are our favorites.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases right now

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases

First things first: When shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case to fit your lifestyle, make sure you’re looking at the right case model — especially since there are two other phones in the new Galaxy S24 Series.

The smaller 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 and 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ look remarkably similar to the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra at first glance. And the new Ultra could easily be mistaken for the older Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S22 Ultra models at second glance. And there’s nothing more disappointing — or futile — than accidentally trying to cram the wrong phone in the wrong case after the wrong purchase. Be sure to only consider cases specifically designed for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. (As for the standard model, check out our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases .)

Samsung Galaxy phones have always been premium products, and compatible cases for Samsung’s larger models tend to be more expensive (read: $50 or more) than most typical phone accessories. That said, you’ll find plenty of budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases for less than $50, and plenty more on sale throughout the year, if you know where to look.

Here are a few other factors to keep in mind on your quest for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case.

Build materials and drop protection : Whether the case is made out of silicone, rubber, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), graphene, aramid fiber, or a combination of these shock-absorbing materials, look for a good drop rating to keep your Galaxy S24 Ultra protected from the occasional spill. Some smartphone cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 10 feet or more. Multiple materials (and layers) generally offer the best drop protection, but the toughest cases we’ve found are reinforced with graphene or aramid fiber.

: Whether the case is made out of silicone, rubber, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), graphene, aramid fiber, or a combination of these shock-absorbing materials, look for a good drop rating to keep your Galaxy S24 Ultra protected from the occasional spill. Some smartphone cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 10 feet or more. Multiple materials (and layers) generally offer the best drop protection, but the toughest cases we’ve found are reinforced with graphene or aramid fiber. Color/design options : Phone cases are an inherently mundane mobile tech accessory, but a variety of fashion-forward brands include textured designs, artsy skins, customizable shells, and built-in keychain attachments to keep things interesting. Your phone is part of your identity these days, so why not choose a case that identifies with your own unique personality?

: Phone cases are an inherently mundane mobile tech accessory, but a variety of fashion-forward brands include textured designs, artsy skins, customizable shells, and built-in keychain attachments to keep things interesting. Your phone is part of your identity these days, so why not choose a case that identifies with your own unique personality? Environmental impact : Smartphone manufacturers are continuing to emphasize the sustainability angle of their devices, and case makers are following suit. Look for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases driven by various green initiatives that use recycled plastics and other bio-friendly materials.

: Smartphone manufacturers are continuing to emphasize the sustainability angle of their devices, and case makers are following suit. Look for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases driven by various green initiatives that use recycled plastics and other bio-friendly materials. Extra features: The primary purpose of any quality case is to protect the gadget inside it, but our favorite models include such premium features as lanyard or kickstand attachments; built-in port covers; hidden pockets; built-in magnets (for wireless charging), and other bundled accessories.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases

We base our initial rankings on word-of-mouth and customer reviews, paired with our own comprehensive research into the new cases that come out every time someone releases a phone. In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing, and we revisit our picks to see if any new cases have come along.

When evaluating each phone case, we consider overall protection; quality of build materials; color/design choices available from each brand; and any extra features that may be included. We also weigh all that against how much a phone case might cost. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles and brands to fit different myriad tastes and budgets.