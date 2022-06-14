Walmart promo codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are Walmart promo codes?
Walmart promo codes are hidden coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold on Walmart. It's worth noting that Walmart coupon codes are hard to come by, but can save you a substantial amount of money on your purchases. The promo codes are applied during the first phase of the checkout process.
What is Walmart Plus?
Walmart Plus is a membership program designed for frequent Walmart shoppers. The service costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. It offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. Members also get access to select deals and exclusive events. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial at Walmart via this link (opens in new tab).
What are the best Walmart Plus perks?
Walmart Plus members enjoy access to a wide variety of perks. A few of those benefits include:
- Unlimited free delivery: Customers receive fast, free delivery on more than 160,000 items including tech, toys, household essentials, and groceries. Delivery will occur as fast as same-day with 1-hour delivery windows.
- Fuel discounts: Walmart Plus members will be able to save up to 5 cents per gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam's Club fuel stations will also be added to the lineup.
- Scan & Go: This feature in the Walmart app allows for a faster way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick and touch-free payment experience.
- Rx savings: RX for Less offers discounts on commonly prescribed medications across a variety of health needs. The list includes heart health medication, mental health medication, antibiotics, allergies, and diabetes management. Walmart Plus members have access to select medications at zero cost, whereas others will be up to 85% off. RX for Less is available to paying members only.
What are Walmart Rollbacks?
Walmart Rollbacks are temporary price reductions on specific items. It's essentially Walmart's way of indicating that an item is on sale. Earlier this year, Walmart stated that consumers could expect to see more Rollbacks to help ease the cost of inflation.
What are Walmart Everyday low prices?
Walmart Everyday low prices (EDLP) is essentially Walmart's pricing philosophy. Unlike other retailers which inflate their prices before a sale, consumers who see the Walmart Everyday low prices badge on an item can rest assured that item's price has not been artificially increased.
What is Walmart Deals for Days?
Walmart Deals for Days is typically celebrated during the holiday season. It's the retailers way of kicking off the Black Friday shopping season with deals that last throughout the entire month of November. Shoppers can typically expect deals on Apple Watches, laptops, TVs, apparel, toys, and more.
Walmart hints and tips
In addition to Walmart coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Walmart.
- Daily discounts: Walmart deals can be found everyday of the week. Walmart has a savings hub (opens in new tab) that lists new deals every day of the week.
- Shop clearance items: Walmart offers a wide range of clearance items every day of the week. Items range from inexpensive Chromebooks to patio furniture. You can shop Walmart clearance items via this Walmart link (opens in new tab). Items are typically categorized from $5 to under $200.
- Look for Walmart Rollbacks: Like its name suggests, Walmart Rollbacks are discounts on everyday items. These temporary discounts can takes from $10 to $200 off select items like robot vacuums, TVs, Lego toys, and more. You can shop Walmart Rollbacks via this Walmart link (opens in new tab).
How to use Walmart promo codes
Walmart coupon codes must be entered during the first stage of the checkout process. Below the "Estimated total" you'll find a field that says "Have a promo code?" Click on the arrow next to it and the field will expand with an area where you can manually type the Walmart promo code. After you've finished, click the "Apply" button and your discount will be applied.
Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers.
About Walmart
Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the country. Founded by Sam Walton in 1962, the retail giant operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries. Stores typically offer a wide mix of consumer goods including 4K TVs, computers, apparel, kitchen appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, jewelry, and more. Walmart also has a massive online presence and is often considered Amazon's biggest rival. In 1983, Sam Walton opened the first Sam's Club to help small business owners save money on merchandise purchased in bulk. Since then, Sam's Club stores have grown to serve families looking to save by making bulk purchases on everything from diapers to groceries. Walmart operates three types of store formats in the United States. The Walmart Supercenter was originally launched in 1988 as a one-stop shopping center offering groceries, produce, and deli products alongside electronics, apparel, and toys. Meanwhile, the Walmart Discount Store is smaller than a Supercenter, but offers a mix of electronics, apparel, toys, home furnishings, and health and beauty aids. Finally, the Walmart Neighborhood Market was designed in 1988 as a smaller store for communities that need a pharmacy, affordable groceries, and merchandise rolled into one.
