About Walmart

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the country. Founded by Sam Walton in 1962, the retail giant operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries. Stores typically offer a wide mix of consumer goods including 4K TVs, computers, apparel, kitchen appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, jewelry, and more. Walmart also has a massive online presence and is often considered Amazon's biggest rival. In 1983, Sam Walton opened the first Sam's Club to help small business owners save money on merchandise purchased in bulk. Since then, Sam's Club stores have grown to serve families looking to save by making bulk purchases on everything from diapers to groceries. Walmart operates three types of store formats in the United States. The Walmart Supercenter was originally launched in 1988 as a one-stop shopping center offering groceries, produce, and deli products alongside electronics, apparel, and toys. Meanwhile, the Walmart Discount Store is smaller than a Supercenter, but offers a mix of electronics, apparel, toys, home furnishings, and health and beauty aids. Finally, the Walmart Neighborhood Market was designed in 1988 as a smaller store for communities that need a pharmacy, affordable groceries, and merchandise rolled into one.