Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday sales — these are the best deals I'd buy with my own money

Cyber Monday sales are live and include some of the best Nintendo Switch sales I've seen all year with attention-grabbing discounts on consoles, accessories and loads of the best Nintendo Switch games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon, so this may be the final Cyber Monday with the current Switch as the flagship, and retailers are responding with must-play games from just $14. And The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has dropped to a new low price of $30.

There are also big price cuts on Switch accessories, including the Switch Pro Controller, an essential extra for any Switch player looking to indulge in lengthy play sessions. You can also score a 1TB memory card for less than $100, which is quite a drop from its $299 launch price.

Meanwhile, Cyber Monday Switch hardware deals include a Mario Kart bundle for $249 that gets you a base Switch, a copy of the popular kart racer and 12 Months of Switch Online. The same bundle but with a Switch OLED is $349, which isn't technically a discount but you're getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe thrown in for free which is a sweet bonus.

I've been tracking Nintendo Switch deals for years, and I'm here to help sort through all the Cyber Monday sales and highlight the savings you can't afford to miss. I'll also keep updating this live blog through the seasonal sale and beyond so stick around for the best Switch deals.

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $304 at Target The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. It's rarely on sale, but right now it's selling at its lowest price ever. Just note that this is a manufacturer refurbished model.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Hyrule Edition): $209 at Best Buy Released to celebrate the launch of the latest Legend of Zelda adventure, the Nintendo Switch Lite (Hyrule Edition) is the same great handheld device with a stunning hold makeover. Also sporting the series iconic insignia on the back, it's the perfect Switch console to showcase your love of Zelda.

Nintendo Switch games

Lego 2K Drive: was $59 now $14 at Amazon Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $17 at Amazon The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play as Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and your Time Powers to defeat foes.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1: was $59 now $18 at Amazon Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $39 now $18 at Best Buy Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.

Sega Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 at Best Buy The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $34 at Target Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games.

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $23 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and pals back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old-school speedster thrills that any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love.

Sonic Frontiers: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sonic Frontiers is a bold step for the franchise, as it offering an open-zone experience where players explore sprawling islands filled with puzzles, enemies and platforming challenges. It combines traditional Sonic speed with freedom of exploration, introducing a deeper narrative and RPG-like progression. This game has no right being as fun and hilarious as it is.

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 at Amazon Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

It Takes Two: was $39 now $29 at Target It Takes Two is a co-op adventure game where you must work together with your partner to complete puzzled and traverse creative platforming sections. The innovative level design is a constant delight. Even better, you can invite a friend to play through the entire game for free. There's no need for you both to purchase a copy.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy Released in 2017, Super Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made. Easy to jump into but hard to master with Mario's new set of platforming moves, there's hours of fun to be had exploring a host of new worlds and finding all of their secrets. Plus, who wouldn't want to play as a T-Rex with an iconic moustache? Now, you can do just that with a $30 price cut.

EA Sports FC 25: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy EA Sports FC 25 shines with the introduction of Rush mode, a thrilling 5v5 experience that could become a franchise staple. While other features feel similar to last year’s edition, loyal players will enjoy subtle updates. For casual fans, skipping this year to await more significant innovations might be a wise choice, making FC 25 a flexible pick.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire Wizarding World.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $32 at Amazon Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on the Switch and will last you dozens of hours.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 at Walmart A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a delightful little simulation game where you can build your dream island paradise. This involves customizing homes, designing landscapes and interacting with charming animal villagers. Seasonal events, fishing, bug-catching, and crafting also keep the gameplay engaging.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $30 at Walmart Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $44 at Best Buy The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Nintendo Switch accessories

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector: was $8 now $7 at Amazon If you want to keep your Nintendo Switch screen looking pristine and free from scratches, skip the flimsy official screen protector and opt for a durable tempered glass option like this one from amFilm. Tempered glass protectors are not only much stronger than plastic ones but are also easier to apply.

HORI D-Pad Controller: was $27 now $19 at Amazon If you play fighting games or platformers on the go, Hori’s D-Pad Controller for the switch is essential. This accessory swaps out your left Joy-Con for a rubbery, accurate D-pad, offering the precise control the Switch has always needed in handheld mode. However, it only replaces the left Joy-Con and can't function as a standalone wireless controller for multiplayer sessions.

AccuPoint Active Stylus: was $36 now $26 at Amazon For touch-intensive games like Super Mario Maker 2, a stylus is essential. The AccuPoint Active Stylus is the best option we've tested for the Switch. It features a comfortable design, precise tips on both ends, and an impressive 12-hour battery life, making it a reliable and user-friendly accessory.

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC memory card: was $299 now $81 at Best Buy This SanDisk 1TB microSDX memory card is fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and can seriously boost your console's storage capacity. It can also be used in smartphones or digital cameras to give you plenty of additional storage space. This 1TB microSDXC retailed for almost $300 at release, but it's now just $79!

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch Pro Controller lives up to its name and is the best Switch controller you can buy in 2024. It features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Our only caveat is usually the price, but now that it's $20 off even that drawback isn't an issue.

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth: was $69 now $47 at Amazon The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth is the perfect alternative to the Switch Pro controller, and it's now dropped to just $47 in Amazon's massive Black Friday sale. You'll need to check the coupon box before checkout to get the full saving and it includes a Charging Dock.

UK deals

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing bundle: was £199 now £189 at Argos This bundle is one of the best ways to buy a Switch console. You get a Nintendo Switch lite with a copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, all for £10 less than the usual price of buying the console alone.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Mario Bros. Wonder: £289 at Argos This bundle deal gets you a Nintendo Switch OLED console with a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online. That means you'll be able to enjoy one of the Switch's best games on a console with a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display.

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was £39 now £27 at Amazon Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.