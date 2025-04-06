I've road tested the AirPods Max with USB-C: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Others may feel differently, but I actually really like the AirPods Max. They’re truly well-designed from the moment you pull them from their cardboard delivery prison, with that uniquely Apple touch that sets them apart from the competition.

Admittedly, however, the AirPods Max with USB-C aren’t really enough of an upgrade to justify a full review. But now that they’ve got their latest hi-res audio update, I think it’s the perfect time to revisit Apple’s finest AirPods and see how they stack up.

What still works for the AirPods Max

I am not immune to the fashionable looks of the AirPods Max. Their metal shells are some of the most interesting-looking earcups ever found on a pair of headphones, and the stretchy headband that pulls it all together is still like a head-mounted work of art.

Likewise, the sliding headband mechanism is a shiny, stainless-steel joy to behold in motion, and it feels incredible in the hand. They are, without question, one of the most premium-feeling pairs of wireless headphones that you can get hold of south of $1,000 and thanks to some well-tuned clamping force and that magical mesh headband, they’re incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

“Tammy,” I hear you cry, “tell us about the Hi-res update!” Yes, yes, I hear you — and I live to serve. You might have guessed from the fact that it’s in the good section, that it's been a beneficial upgrade. But how good is it?

It’s a game-changer, unfortunately. Without a side by side, I’m sure that most people wouldn’t notice the increase in resolution over the previous, non hi-res listening mode. But for those that do care, it’s made a difference in sound quality. There’s slightly more detail, a little more space to tracks, and some more dynamic range.

Again, it’s not enough that you’re going to slip them on someone's head and their eyes will light up in realization that they’ve been missing out on a quarter of their music, but it’s a nice upgrade to have.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Is it a reason to upgrade over the Lightning version, now that it’s finally here? Not really, no. Does it work? Yes, it does, and if you’re looking to buy AirPods Max for the first time it’s a decent enough reason to buy the new pair.

Beyond the new hi-res update, the sound remains excellent in the AirPods Max. There are some areas where Apple is better than the Sony- and Bose-produced equivalents, with a more neutral overall signature and more space in the presentation.

They’ve held up well in some key areas, yes, but not everything is as bulletproof as their space-age design and moderately improved sound.

What doesn't work now

The case remains a massive problem in my eyes, barely protecting your near $550 purchase. The weird suede-lined thing does little more than cover the earcups, and that remains a shame.

But that’s like beating a dead horse at this point — everyone and their grandmother has complained about the AirPods Max and their bad case. But some issues have revealed themselves since their initial release by time, and extended use.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

So that Hi-res update, while it works, it doesn’t quite hit as hard as it could. The Audio hardware in the AirPods Max doesn't feel quite enough to do Hi-Res tracks justice, and it feels like their built-in DAC isn’t quite up to snuff.

To that point, the sound quality is good, but there are competitors out there now that sound better for a similar price. Anything from Bowers & Wilkins that comes in at a similar price point sounds far superior to the AirPods Max, with great bass extension, clearer highs, and more impressive space in the mix.

The Max sounded excellent for the day, but there are now options out there that sound better wireless than the Max do wired, even after their update.

And that’s a big shame — especially considering that we have no idea when we'll see a proper AirPods Max 2 update.

And what never worked from the beginning

There’s more bad news for the AirPods Max, unfortunately. From the moment you take them from the box, they feel amazing, with wonderful tactility and those glorious physical controls. But I know, from experience, that it doesn’t last all that long.

My Lightning pair, after some wear and being put in a backpack to travel, have seen better days. There’s a weird tarnish on the sliding earcup mechanism, and a line that’s made of… something gross, at the point the mechanism meets the headband.

This felt unavoidable given the materials Apple used — and it’s already started to form on the new pair, just a couple of days after unboxing.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That wonderful headband has weakened to the point of uselessness, sadly. The earcups have become grubby in record time, and the white covering of the headband has given way.

As much as I love the design, it was clearly not made to stand the test of time.

Speaking of time: Keep in mind that the AirPods Max with USB-C only offer 20 hours of battery. I'm not expecting to get a week's worth of juice from a pair of wireless ANC headphones, but come on. There are flights that last longer than the AirPods Max.

Are the AirPods Max with USB-C worth upgrading to?

Look, if your old AirPods Max are on their way out and you want a new pair to replace them, grab a pair of the USB-C model. They’re still AirPods Max, and they’re still a solid enough pair of headphones to wear and listen to.

Is it worth the upgrade for the hi-res mode? I’m gonna say, not if your AirPods Max are still in full working order. Unless you like the new colors (and who doesn’t, they’re lovely), then you’re better off waiting for the next full update to the AirPods Max line.