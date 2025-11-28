<a id="elk-33edea65-d067-4247-9ae6-3e625e2a4447"></a><h2 id="an-iphone-an-ipad-and-an-apple-watch-all-in-one-deal-2">An iPhone, an iPad and an Apple Watch all in one deal!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="7c493d19-a79a-41c6-b26f-ffd5b1d56219"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:57.50%;"><img id="GtR2sNqjZb2fxXuJGv7qTS" name="Untitled" alt="Sage iPhone 17 in hand" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/GtR2sNqjZb2fxXuJGv7qTS.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1150" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="96384209-0f18-4c21-ad48-bfa99f61ceda">Perhaps the most spectacular deal on an iPhone this Black Friday is <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-17/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Verizon's offer of an iPhone 17, Apple Watch 11 and iPad 11 for free when you take out an unlimited plan</a>. That's three devices for the price of one!</p><p>The <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/smartwatches/apple-watch-series-11-review">Apple Watch 11</a> and <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/ipads/ipad-11-2025-review">iPad 11</a> are awesome deal sweeteners if you (or someone lucky in your life) needs a new smartwatch or tablet, but the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/apple-iphone-17-review">iPhone 17</a> is of course the star of the show. Apple added a huge number of upgrades this year, such as a smoother display, a new Center Stage selfie camera and longer battery life, that make the base model arguably just as good value as the more expensive pro iPhones.</p><ul id="fd5ff4ac-0084-4fa2-9763-4ca2f8f53dbe"><li><strong>iPhone 17: </strong><a href="https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-17/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Free with Welcome Unlimited plan PLUS free Apple Watch and iPad @ Verizon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>